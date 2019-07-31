9% Plus Yield From A Brookfield Entity? Why We Say Nein To Bridgemarq

We explain why we are not biting on this juicy yield with a superb pedigree.

Brookfield Real Estate Services, which just changed its name to Bridgemarq, has declined rapidly in the past few weeks.

The name Brookfield is associated with an amazing reputation and with extremely high quality. Hence it is a surprise when a company that has been around for 15 years as Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc. (OTCPK:BREUF) that has and bears this prestigious name, decides to change it.

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX: BRE) announced today that it has approved the assignment of certain franchise agreements and ancillary revenue streams from Brookfield Real Estate Services Manager Limited (“the Manager”). The Company is also pleased to announce that it has commenced doing business as Bridegmarq Real Estate Services, effective immediately.

BREUF has also had a tough time recently and the stock has not fared well after Q1-2019 results.

This has also pushed the dividend yield into the stratosphere and over 9%.

Ignoring for a moment that BREUF changed its name, how often can you get a 9.5% yield from any Brookfield entity? Pretty much never.

So does this ten percent yield interest us? To explain our positioning we take you through the business and recent events.

The Business

BREUF has a stable and sound business and is involved in licensing its three real estate broker brand names to real estate agents.

Source: BREUF presentation

BREUF also trains and provides support to these agents in return for fixed and variable fees. BREUF has exceptionally long-term agreements in place and very few contracts come up for renewal in any given year. Even when they do come up for renewal, BREUF has exceptional success in renewing them.

Source: BREUF presentation

The company has also paid the same or higher tax-adjusted dividend for over 15 years. It did cut its dividend in 2011 as it converted to a corporation but investors saw the same dividend when accounting for the dividend tax credit Canadians get. So what is not to like about this?

The new agreement

BREUF has a complicated structure. The key beneficiary of managing this entity is Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU). BBU is of course controlled by Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and hence higher management fees benefit the parent and grandparent entities.

Source: BREUF presentation

Hence when BREUF changed its management agreement, and by changed we mean drastically changed, the rules of the game, for a lack of a better word, changed. The key aspects that were modified were:

The obligation of the Company to acquire franchise agreements from the Manager is discontinued under the Amended MSA. In lieu of the Company acquiring franchise agreements annually, the Company will pay the Manager a fixed management fee of $840,000 per month or $10.8 million a year The variable management fee paid to the Manager will increase to 23.5% of CFFO before management fees from the current 20%. After five years, the variable fee will increase to 25% of CFFO before management fees. The Manager will have the opportunity to earn a higher management fee if the Company’s market capitalization reaches certain thresholds. This strengthens the alignment of interests between the Company and the Manager.

Now the increase from 20% to 23.5% is easy to grasp. Essentially, it gives management a 17.5% increase in pay. This will increase to a 25% increase in pay down the line. Did they deserve this? Definitely not in our opinion. But it gets worse.

BREUF also now pays another fixed fee of $10.8 million a year in exchange for not having to pay to purchase new realtors from the manager. Previously real estate agents signed up with the manager (controlled by BBU) and then BREUF "purchased" them at about 7X annual cash flow. In lieu of this, BREUF now pays a fixed $10.8 million a year. This to us is a big deal as neither BREUF's after tax cash flow ($24 million in 2018) or market capitalization of $175 million, support this additional burden.

RIP CFFO

BREUF originally reported a cash flow from operations (CFFO) payout ratio of 76% in 2018.

Source: BREUF 2018 Annual Report

Based on the big jump in management fees, Q1-2019, the first quarter under the new contract, the payout ratio jumped to 134%.

Source: Author's calculations from Q1-2019 report

Now, this shows just how onerous the agreement is. But here is what we found really interesting. After reporting the CFFO metric for as far back as we could see, BREUF changed this to a distributable cash flow, or DCF, metric and made it look like they always had a 100% plus payout ratio.

Source: BREUF Q1-2019 Report

In a way this is accurate, as the company is using a different metric where it is subtracting the cost of its one-off purchases of new realtors from CFFO to reach the new DCF metric. So from 2004 until 2018, BREUF shows the CFFO payout ratio as sub 100% and congratulates themselves on doing a good job and then changes the contract and shows that they always had a very bad DCF payout ratio. It really appears to us that BREUF is reaching to obfuscate the issue that a big chunk of money is going to the manager. The worst part is that this is fixed and the manager does not need to get new real estate agents to join in return for this fee.

Will the dividend be covered?

Currently the dividend has a deficit of about $1.2 million a quarter. When we take into account variable management fees and taxes, we get to about $2.0 million in additional quarterly revenues required for BREUF to cover the dividend. In other words, revenues need to increase by 20%. BREUF has historically grown its revenues close to 3%-4%. 2% coming from price increases and 1-2% from new realtors. Based on this trend, we would need about 4.5 years until the dividend was fully covered.

Conclusion

The 9.5% yield is nice but we think coverage is rather pathetic at this point and that is not going to be fixed any time soon. While purchasing additional realtors will not cost the company, the base management and administration fees are exceeding 50% of revenues.

Source: Author's calculations from Q1-2019 report

That is an extraordinary number for a company that basically is collecting royalties in our opinion. We think the company can produce sustainable cash flow of about $1/share and we value that at 10X-12X because of the recurrent nature of the cash flow. We get a fair value of about $10-$12/share, but an overshoot to the downside is possible here. Investors long the stock should be very careful of these risks. We still think the best option is to sell and move on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



TIPRANKS: SELL