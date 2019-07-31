Long Ideas | Services | Mexico
Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico: Well Above-Average Company Currently At Below-Average Prices
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V.
by: Freyr Capital
Summary
Mexican air travel is a growth industry.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico is a key winner of that industry with its leading, diversified operations at strategic locations and excellent financials.
The company's valuation is, for the first time in a long time, attractive. We encourage investors to take advantage of today’s prices.
Investment Thesis
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (referred to as "GAP" here on) (PAC) is a leading Mexican airport operator. We view Mexican air travel as an attractive space and GAP as a key