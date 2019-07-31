RSX: No Driver For Growth

The Russian stock market depends more on the global economic growth than on the domestic one.

Investment Thesis

There are no strong drivers to move the VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) considerably higher in the near term.

Instrument

The VanEck Vectors® Russia ETF,a fund that offers exposure to equities from Russia, which includes publicly traded companies that are incorporated in Russia or that are incorporated outside of Russia but has at least 50% of their revenues/related assets in Russia. Russian energy companies form 40% of the RSX's portfolio, and they are, in turn, mainly represented by oil companies.

Source: Vaneck

Analysis

Judging strictly by the P/E multiple, the Russian market remains the most undervalued in the world. In the following graph, the data for January is given, but I am sure that by now, the situation has not changed considerably as far as Russia is concerned:

On the one hand, of course, this indicates a growth potential, but on the other hand, this reflects investors’ opinion concerning the risks of investing in Russia and this should not be ignored. In this regard, the former head of Morgan Stanley in Russia, commenting upon the closure of the Russian representative office of the investment bank, said aptly:

“The investment risk in Russia isn’t just high, it’s prohibitively high”

But nevertheless the RSX has grown almost 30% since the beginning of the year. So, let's consider what will happen next.

Two thirds of the Russian stock market is represented by large exporters of the energy sector. They depend more on the global economic growth than on the domestic one. Therefore, Russia’s relatively weak macroeconomic indicators do not hinder the growth of the stock market very much. But the state of the oil market, on the contrary, has a strong influence on it.

Within the bounds of the extended agreement OPEC+, Russia has undertaken to limit oil production until April 2020. At the minimum, this means that in the offing of the current year, Russia’s oil companies will not be able to increase their cash flow at the cost of a quantitative increase in oil production. And hopes for a sharp rise in oil prices due to rising demand are not high either in consideration of the fact that the global economy is apparently sliding into recession:

Global PMI Tracker

Source: Bloomberg

The Russian market is also notable for its high dividend yield. But the seasonal peak of dividend payments ended in July and now this factor does not have a strong effect on the stock market any longer. In addition, dividend receivers tend to convert rubles into hard currencies, which weakens the ruble. And here we pass to the next RSX driver.

The RSX is tied to shares of Russian companies that are traded in rubles. Therefore, the value of the Russian currency considerably influences the price of the fund:

Since the beginning of the year, the ruble has risen almost 10% against the dollar. The key factor that supported the ruble was the increased interest of foreign investors in buying Russia's debt:

Source: Russian Central Bank

But since June, the Central Bank of Russia has been moderating its monetary policy, so the demand for Russian debt will decline, which will weaken the ruble. In addition, the continuing increase in foreign exchange reserves contributes to the growth of the ruble supply.

Russia Interest Rate

Summing-up

I see no obvious reasons that would move the RSX considerably above the current level. At the best, in the near future, the RSX will demonstrate a sideways dynamics.

