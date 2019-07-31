Expedia: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

The article examines the potential opportunity cost of selling Expedia stock at today's prices if we were to have a recession three years from now.

Introduction

Traditionally, most of my analysis on Seeking Alpha has focused on how to avoid losses and how to profit from the price cycles of highly cyclical stocks. There is another group of stocks, however, whose stock prices and earnings fluctuate far less than the classic cyclical stocks I have traditionally written about. While these stocks aren't as cyclical as a "classic cyclical," they are still usually subject to the short-term debt cycle (or business cycle) and to changes in sentiment (which can sometimes also have a cyclical quality about it). Recently, I have been adopting some of the techniques I've used with "classic cyclicals" and applying them to less-cyclical stocks. And, today's stock is one of those.

One of the major assumptions I make for both approaches is that history is the most reliable guide to the future. My experience has been that 80% of the time, even if we looked at nothing else, a stock will behave in a similar manner as it did the previous cycle or two unless there is a disruption to its core business. For this reason, I don't rely much on predictions of future earnings or sentiment that aren't supported by their existence during past cycles. That doesn't mean that "this time is different" isn't true sometimes. It just means that my analysis isn't counting on this time being much different. That said, if I think a stock is currently a "buy" based on my 10-year, full-cycle analysis, before I invest, I will examine the forward-looking trends and narratives more carefully to make sure there aren't major changes in the works that could affect the business.

The main difference you'll find between my analysis and others' is that: 1) I focus on a clear 10-year time frame and the compound annual growth rate (aka CAGR) one might expect over that period of time, 2) I assume we will experience a recession during that time period, and I build that into the expected returns, 3) I try to calculate the expected returns based on a full business cycle, 4) I share both a basic shareholder return estimate and a more conservative shareholder return estimate where I lower expected returns for companies with higher debt levels and raise them for companies with higher cash levels, and 5) I usually provide an "opportunity risk/reward analysis" if a stock is not currently a "buy" so that we can get an idea of how likely it is the stock will trade low enough to become a "buy" over the next 4-5 years if we have a recession.

As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the three main drivers of future total returns: 1) Market Sentiment Returns, 2) Full-Cycle Organic Earnings Growth Returns, and 3) Shareholder-Weighted Business Returns. Then, I combine all three of those CAGR estimates together to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR estimate. Currently, I consider an expected CAGR > 15% a "buy," 12-15% an "outperform," 8-12% a "market perform," 4-8% an "underperform" and < 4% a "sell."

With that, let's get into the analysis.

How Cyclical Are Earnings?

Since I use different approaches for analyzing a stock based on how cyclical earnings are, historical earnings cyclicality is the first thing I like to examine. Let's take a look at Expedia's (EXPE) historical earnings using a F.A.S.T. Graph, which is a great tool for this sort of analysis:

I break down earnings cyclicality into five basic categories. The first category I call "secular growth." This category describes earnings that continue to rise every year even during economic recessions. The next three categories are "low," "moderate," and "deep." "Low" is usually for businesses which have earnings that have a history of declining in the single digits percentage-wise during downturns but not much further than that. "Deep" I consider earnings that fall more than -50%, and "moderate" somewhere in between low and deep. And, last but not least are businesses whose earnings go negative during cyclical downturns but recover soon after that, which I call "highly cyclical." For businesses that have earnings in the deep or highly cyclical categories, I use an entirely different type of analysis, so it's important to determine at the outset which category a stock falls into.

Expedia experienced a pretty big EPS decline of -42% just after the 2008 recession, and it also experienced several single-digit declines of -8%, -7% and -4% in 2006, 2015 and 2017, respectively. Expedia only has data going back to 2005 so we don't know how earnings would have performed during the 2001 recession. Given the number of small declines along with the bigger recessionary decline, I would place Expedia's earnings cyclicality in the "moderate" category, and on a scale of 1-8 I would rate it a '4.'

For stocks in this category, it can be useful to examine them both using a full-cycle 10-year analysis, and also a medium-term strategic cyclical analysis that focuses on historic price cycles. However, for the medium-term strategic analyses, I require that a stock has experienced at least two recessions so that there is sufficient data to gauge future potential price swings, and Expedia hasn't been publicly traded long enough to include two business cycles. That leaves us with the longer-term full-cycle analysis I'm going to perform in this article.

Market Sentiment Returns

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return I could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. In order to estimate that, I'm going to shorten the time frame of the F.A.S.T. Graph so it starts about 2007, a little before the last cyclical peak.

Expedia's current blended P/E is 21.52 while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 17.34. If, over the course of the next 10 years, the P/E were to revert to 17.34 and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about -2.14%.

Full-Cycle Organic Earnings Growth Returns

If we begin our measurement around the same point we were at last cycle, which I estimate to be about 2007, and we adjust the annually compounded EPS growth for the amount of stock that was repurchased over this time period, we can estimate how much CAGR from organic earnings growth we can expect over the next 10 years if the next cycle is similar to the previous one.

Data by YCharts

Over the course of the full-cycle since 2007, Expedia has bought back about 10% of the company. I'll back those buybacks out and also assume we experience a recession at some point over the next ten years.

When I do the math on that, I get a 10-year, full-cycle, organic earnings growth CAGR estimate of -1.63%. This is an interesting result because it is negative. The main reason why it's negative is because of how badly the business did during the Great Recession. If you scroll back up to F.A.S.T. Graph, you'll notice the small 1:2 flag at the bottom of the chart near the year 2011. That was a reverse stock split the company performed, which had the effect of doubling EPS in the years after that. So the reality was that the price decline post the 2008 recession was much deeper than the -42% displayed on the F.A.S.T. Graph. It was actually more like -50% and took Expedia about 9 years, until 2018, to recover its previous cyclical EPS peak of 2009. The long period the stock spent below its 2007 earnings, which is when I started my estimate from, is why its expected organic earnings rate is so low.

Data by YCharts

I'm not sure exactly what was going on here in 2009, and if there was something other than the recession that caused this, but we can see the incredibly steep net income losses in 2009. It takes a lot of future earnings to make up for losses that big.

If we use GAAP earnings on the F.A.S.T. Graph the recession downturn is more pronounced, as are other earnings swings this cycle.

Shareholder-Weighted Business Returns

These return estimates are more complicated than the first two, but the idea behind this is to figure out how much the company is making in cash and/or earnings per share while taking into account debt and cash levels, how much of a dividend yield it is paying to shareholders, what percentage of shares it is buying back annually, and how much cash the company is keeping for itself, all on a per-share basis. Once that is complete, I assume any money the business keeps for itself will accrue over a 10-year time period, but I don't assume that it will compound (since I estimated the earnings growth in the last section).

For buybacks, if the company is buying back shares when sentiment is below average, I will assume the value of the buybacks will compound over time. If they are buying back when sentiment is higher than average, I will assume the buybacks accrue but do not compound value over the 10-year time period. (This is just a way to weight the value of buybacks over time for the estimate, it isn't intended to be mathematically precise - which is fine for me, because we never know exactly what price the buybacks will be made over time anyway, so there's no sense in pretending we do.) I will assume that dividends paid to shareholders compound their value over time, because shareholders can immediately reinvest the dividends in the best investment available.

As I noted, this process is intended to estimate how much money the business is likely to make and how much of that money will likely be returned to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. I limit the expectation of shareholder returns by how much cash is currently being generated and the company's apparent intention of investing that cash itself or returning it to shareholders. If buybacks and dividends are consistently greater than cash flows and earnings, I will assume they are unsustainable through a full cycle that includes a recession, and I limit the shareholder return expectations to actual cash flows and/or earnings estimates I think are reasonable.

First, let's revisit those buybacks and see what sort of returns we might expect from them in the future. I'll look at both 1-year and 3-year time frames.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Expedia doesn't have much in the way of a buyback yield. Its dividend yield at current prices is 0.92%.

Let's see if the current earnings yield is enough to cover that.

Data by YCharts

The forward earnings yield looks pretty good. If I assume the dividend compounds over time and the rest of the money Expedia keeps for itself accrues but doesn't compound, I get an expected 10-year shareholder/business yield of +4.30%.

Personally, I like to use a more conservative estimate for long-term shareholder/business returns that raises expected returns for companies with higher cash and lower debt levels and lowers expectations for companies with higher debt levels and lower cash levels. For this, I use a free-cash-flow-to-equity/enterprise value yield.

Data by YCharts

Since Expedia is sitting on a lot of cash and has good free-cash-flow, the FCFE/EV yield is very good at +11.30%. That gives Expedia a lot of flexibility during the next downturn when it occurs. I'll include this as part of the shareholder/business return range.

Future Return Expectations

Putting all three - market sentiment returns (-2.14%), earnings growth returns (-1.63%) and business/shareholder returns (+4.30% to +11.30%) - together, I estimate a full-cycle 10-year CAGR return of +0.53% to +7.30%. This estimate covers a fairly wide range from "Sell" to "Underperform."

Conclusion

If I were an Expedia shareholder right now, given where we are in the business cycle, I would be looking to sell. It's possible there might be 20% more upside left in this stock, but the problem is that if we indeed have a recession, this stock is likely going to get hammered hard.

Data by YCharts

This stock lost -80% of its value during the last recession. Granted, the last recession was a bad one, and Expedia is a larger and stronger business now than it was then, but this isn't a stock you want to own late in the cycle.

Using F.A.S.T. Graphs forecasting tool and using a 22.5 P/E for Expedia going out to 2022 and including analysts' estimates for earnings growth, including dividends, we should expect an $84.93 gain for the stock price. That would give us a stock price estimate of $223.64 in 2022. That's a really solid gain between now and then. But if we then had a recession, even if the stock were to only fall -60% and not -80% as it did in 2008/9, that would give us a trough price of $89.46. (A future -50% decline would give us a price of $111.82.) So, assuming we experience a recession in the next 3 years or so, Expedia stock seems like a pretty safe "Sell" here, and I don't think there is much opportunity risk in doing so.

