Long-Term Model Shows Smartsheet Still Has Value

Its products are widely preferred, and this is evident in the company's growth metrics.

Investment Thesis

Smartsheet (SMAR) is targeting a large and untapped market with a solid product. The company's adoption rate and growth metrics show the need and demand for it. We expect strong growth for many years to come. We conservatively calculate 9% upside to the price.

Smartsheet Targets to Optimize Unstructured Work, Which is a Large and Untapped Market

Most of work is done in an unstructured manner. According to Smartsheet, more than 50% of work is unstructured, i.e., done through email, spreadsheets, documents, or in person. Inefficient as it is, as "work" gets more complex, this way of conducting business gets even less optimal.

Smartsheet calculates a $21.4 billion FY17 and growing addressable market in its efforts of targeting the issue. The company breaks this number up into $17.1 billion for collaborative applications and $4.3 billion for project and portfolio management. In addition, it highlights the growing potential by pegging FY21 addressable market size at $31.6 billion made up of $26.1 billion collaborative applications and $5.5 billion project and portfolio management. Optimization of unstructured work is a huge and growing market.

Smartsheet targets to solve the inefficiencies through its platform. Its spreadsheet-based product allows users to handle ad hoc, unstructured assignments. The company works through a SaaS-based licensing model.

The Product is Designed for Viral Adoption and is Sticky and Shows in Relevant Metrics

Smartsheet's product is extremely user-friendly. This is very important in for companies that are vendors of disruptive software, as growing the user base as fast as possible before monetization pressures kick in is paramount. Rapid adoption also protects the companies from competition. Thankfully, this is the case with Smartsheet with its more than 2,000 customer-driven use cases, as evident in its metrics.

The demand for Smartsheet's product is wild, with it already serving 95 of the Fortune 100 and more than 75% of the Fortune 500 companies. The speed of adoption is insane. The dollar-based net retention rate is at 134%, showing that the company has a land and expand strategy like those employed by SaaS stalwarts (e.g., Salesforce (CRM), Microsoft (MSFT), SAP (SAP)).

The Track Record Speaks for Itself

The company has been consistently hitting 50-70% YoY revenue growth every quarter since its IPO. Smartsheet is executing flawlessly - it beat consensus estimates and raised them every single public quarter. This has resulted in its price almost tripling since the debut on public markets.

The Valuation Seems Extremely Rich

As one would expect from a well-executing, young SaaS company, Smartsheet is trading at astronomical valuations. 23x forward P/S with no earnings or cash flow to show for is difficult to justify.

Buy as Long-Term Operating Model Hints at Value Even at Today's Prices

In its Financial Analyst Day presentation, Smartsheet presents a target operating model. Combining this model with the addressable market is a lot more useful in valuing the company than traditional multiples.

Source: Smartsheet Financial Analyst Day presentation

If we assume a 10% market share in 10 years of the $31.6 billion market, we arrive at $3.16 billion in revenues, representing a reasonable 32% revenue CAGR. We think that this is conservative given the demand and robust growth profile of the company. Realistically, we're fairly sure that Smartsheet will get to $3 billion in revenues much faster than 10 years.

Using an EBITDA margin of 20% as detailed in the target model, we calculate $632 million in EBITDA.

Looking at competitors' TTM EV/EBITDA multiples today: Salesforce is trading at 69.1x, Microsoft is trading at 18.9x, and SAP is trading at 19.7x. We exclude Salesforce, as we view it as an outlier, and use the average of the other two of 19.3x to be further conservative in our bull thesis.

Using this approximation, we calculate a 10 years out EV for Smartsheet of $12,198 million. Discounting this to today using a discount factor of 7% yields an EV today of $6,201 million.

We will assume a similar debt position and share count. We think that this is a fair assumption, as we would expect significant cash generation once the operation is at scale a few years out.

Overall, we calculate a 9% upside in price and recommend investors buy this attractive growth name. We are comfortable in our analysis, as we see several upsides to our estimates of acceleration in revenues, the growing market size, and the case for a higher EV/EBITDA multiple.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, CRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may initiate a long position in SMAR over the next 72 hours.