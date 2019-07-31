Energy Companies Accelerate Their Focus Toward Capital Returns

Hello, I am Tortoise Managing Director and Portfolio Manager Brian Kessens with this week’s QuickTake podcast. During a heavy week of earnings reports last week, energy performance was mixed. MLPs improved a tenth of one percent and broad energy fell just less than half of one percent. Crude oil prices were range-bound, helped by inventories falling nearly 11 million barrels in the U.S. and continued tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, offsetting Saudi Arabia and Kuwait discussing plans to restart some shared production in a neutral zone between the two countries.

Producers did feel some pressure last week, off 3.2%, though services were higher by 1.2%. Part of the move to the downside for producers was natural gas prices hitting a year-to-date low due to a mild weather forecast, Kinder Morgan’s (NYSE:KMI) 2.0 Bcf/d Gulf Coast Express pipeline set to come on-line as early as September, and elevated levels of gas storage in Europe. Yes, with the growth in U.S. LNG, gas is becoming a global market like crude oil.

Looking at earnings and beginning with upstream, on Monday, service provider Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), provided earnings results ahead of consensus led by its completion and production segment. On the forward look, Halliburton indicated U.S. activity and pricing is likely to go lower, with international ticking higher. Strategically, the company delivered a tight message on capital discipline, suggesting lower capital expenditure in 2020 and emphasizing a singular focus on returns to capital over increasingly taking market share.

The largest natural gas producers in the northeast reported second quarter results that were solid, yet the forward look led to stock price weakness. At EQT, the new management team led by Toby Rice indicated production growth is unlikely in a $2.50/mmbtu gas environment versus prior plans for 5% growth. Further, management noted a commitment to staying highly disciplined on capital allocation and driving more drilling efficiencies. Cabot Oil and Gas (NYSE:COG) provided 2020 production growth of 5%, lower than expectations, and noted they may curtail production if natural gas prices continue to fall. Cabot also remains focused on returning cash to shareholders, being one of the few producers in a position to buy back shares.

In midstream, another IDR elimination last week. Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) announced it is buying its IDRs from parent company Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in exchange for LP units. The implied multiple on the exchange is in-line with precedent transactions at 16 times cash flow. This is an IDR elimination we expected this year, though the timing with the second quarter earnings release was sooner than we expected. In addition, the company modestly beat expectations due to higher liquids throughput volumes. Expect this organic growth to continue with the opportunity for future dropdowns of more midstream assets as the parent remains committed to selling all of its midstream assets to PSXP over time.

Staying with midstream, the EPIC crude oil pipeline, transporting volumes from the Permian to the Gulf Coast, began operation last week by taking crude oil for line-fill. Expect to see some immediate improvement in the Midland crude oil price versus other hubs.

Moving to downstream, refining bellwether, Valero Energy (NYSE:VLP) reported earnings better than expectations driven by both strong refining throughput and operating margins. Generally, U.S. refineries have been maximizing domestic light sweet crude oils to capture favorable Brent-WTI differentials. Valero also refined over 190 mbpd of Canadian heavy crude oils, a record. As more debottlenecking continues, that number is likely to increase as heavy crudes from Venezuela and Mexico decline. In the second quarter, Valero also repurchased over $200 million in stock. Including dividends, the company returned nearly $600 million to shareholders in the quarter. With IMO 2020 ahead and ample crude oil supply, visibility into continued cash returns to shareholders remains.

The largest utility and leading renewable developer, NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), reported in-line results and reiterated EPS guidance of 6%-8% through 2022. Notably, the company added 1.9 GWs of new solar and wind power since last quarter. The current backlog stands at 11.7 GWs, providing significant visibility into new build activity over the next 18 months.

What to take away from last week? Second quarter results were mostly in-line to the better. The forward guidance largely drove stock price performance, either to the positive as we saw for the oilfield service sector or the negative as we witnessed for Northeast producers. Regarding that guidance, for both it was consistent. We heard companies accelerate their focus toward capital returns, and less toward growth. This reset in some growth expectations we think is healthy for stocks over the longer run as supply and demand will be in better balance, leading to an improved commodity backdrop. We think it’s also important energy companies generate a compelling free cash flow yield to ease comparisons to other industries. This returns focus emphasizes the free cash flow – a good thing.

This week is another big reporting week for second quarter earnings, only with less focus on the large caps, and more focus on the small to mid caps and crude oil producers. We’ll be looking for a continued shift to more returns focus from a growth emphasis. Thanks for listening.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI, EQT, COG, PSXP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The S&P 500® Index is a market-value weighted index of equity securities.



The PCE inflation rate is the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index. It measures price changes for household goods and services. Increases in the PCEPI warn of inflation while decreases indicate deflation.



Broad Energy = The S&P Energy Select Sector® Index is a capitalization-weighted index of S&P 500® Index companies in the energy sector involved in the development or production of energy products.



Producers = Tortoise North American Oil & Gas Producers IndexSM



The Tortoise North American Oil & Gas Producers IndexSM is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of North American energy companies primarily engaged in the production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas or natural gas liquids (NGLs). The index includes exploration and production companies structured as corporations, limited liability companies and master limited partnerships but excludes United States royalty trusts.



MLPs = The Tortoise MLP Index® is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of energy master limited partnerships (MLPs). The index is comprised of publicly traded companies organized in the form of limited partnerships or limited liability companies engaged in transportation, production, processing and/or storage of energy commodities.



The indices are the exclusive property of Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC, which has contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) (“S&P Dow Jones Indices”) to calculate and maintain the Tortoise MLP Index®, Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM and Tortoise North American Oil and Gas Producers IndexSM (each an “Index”). S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“SPFS”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”); and, these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. “Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices” and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC and its affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.



Disclaimer: Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal, or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax advisor or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation. This podcast contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are “forward-looking statements.” Although Tortoise believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. This podcast reflects our views and opinions as of the date herein, which are subject to change at any time based on market and other conditions. We disclaim any responsibility to update these views. These views should not be relied on as investment advice or an indication of trading intention. Discussion or analysis of any specific company-related news or investment sectors are meant primarily as a result of recent newsworthy events surrounding those companies or by way of providing updates on certain sectors of the market. Tortoise, through its family of registered investment advisers, does provide investment advice to Tortoise related funds and others that includes investment into those sectors or companies discussed in these podcasts. As a result, Tortoise does stand to beneficially profit from any rise in value from many of the companies mentioned herein including companies within the investment sectors broadly discussed.