When TIPS Outperform And How I Invest In Them

I avoid making an inflation bet with bond exposure and use a 50/50 split between regular bonds and TIPS.

Regular bonds are vulnerable to higher-than-expected inflation, and TIPS are vulnerable to lower-than-expected inflation.

TIPS outperform regular Treasuries when the market underestimates future inflation

The chart below shows the 5-year breakeven rate and actual future inflation.

The market has typically overestimated inflation, although 2003 and 2008 were periods when inflation expectations were overly conservative and TIPS went on to outperform.

I think of breakeven rates as a way to assess if TIPS are trading expensive or cheap relative to regular Treasuries. The chart below groups TIPS performance into periods when 10-year breakevens were above and below 2%.

For example, the 12-month blue bar shows that TIPS have outperformed regular Treasuries by 1.9% on average over the next 12 months when the starting 10-year breakeven inflation rate was below 2%.

The below GIF provides more detail and shows daily breakevens and future relative TIPS performance.

Any dots above 0% on the y-axis mean TIPS outperformed regular Treasuries over that time horizon.

There’s been a positive correlation between starting breakevens and future TIPS performance relative to Treasuries, particularly for longer time horizons. The current 10-year breakeven inflation rate of 1.77% has historically been associated with TIPS outperforming regular Treasuries by 1.3% over the next twelve months.

How I Use TIPS

An investor that only allocates to regular bonds is vulnerable to higher-than-expected inflation, yet solely using TIPS would result in underperformance if future inflation is less than expected.

I avoid making an inflation bet with bond exposure and own an equal amount of regular and inflation-protected bonds. Just as investors have consistently failed to forecast future interest rates, I’m confident nobody truly knows where inflation is headed.

I mainly use Vanguard’s VTIP ETF and occasionally buy individual TIPS bonds when someone wants to target a specific amount of future inflation-adjusted cash flow.

Summary

This post wraps up my recent series on TIPS. Here are the main takeaways:

Part 1: Inflation-indexed bonds were first used in the Revolutionary War and make up only 2% of the global market portfolio.

Part 2: Regular bonds have historically lost more than 60% after inflation. TIPS are highly correlated to unexpected inflation.

Part 3: The mispricing of TIPS in 2008 was the largest-ever documented arbitrage.

Part 4: TIPS are not tax-disadvantaged relative to other taxable bonds.

Part 5: Breakeven inflation rates are correlated with TIPS performance, and I use a 50/50 split between regular bonds and TIPS.

I hope these posts were useful, and feel free to send me a message if you have any questions on TIPS.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTIP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The breakeven and actual inflation graph is based on data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Economic Database. The TIPS and Treasury performance data uses TIP and VIPSX for TIPS (VIPSX when data for TIP is unavailable) and IEF for regular Treasuries. These are all intermediate-term bond ETFs with similar durations. All data includes reinvested bond interest. All returns shown are hypothetical, simulated, and are not an indicator of future results. Movement Capital (MVMT Capital LLC) is a registered investment advisor. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Movement Capital is properly licensed or exempt from licensure. This article is solely for informational purposes. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. No advice may be rendered by Movement Capital unless a client agreement is in place.