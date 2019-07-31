Offshore Drilling: What's Going On In Brazil

Utilization will increase, but competition in U.S. Gulf of Mexico or West Africa will stay the same as Brazilian players were not contenders outside their home country.

Ensco Rowan likely gave up on trying to get Rowan Reliance into Brazil and moved the rig to Spain.

I decided to take a close look at the situation in Brazil after Ensco Rowan's (ESV) decision to move Rowan Reliance (DS-17) out of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to Spain which was indicated in the latest fleet status report. To me, this move signaled Ensco Rowan’s failure to find work at acceptable terms in the Gulf or in Brazil, which at first glance looks quite strange for a top tier rig. However, the recent developments show that international drillers have completely lost the current contracting round in Brazil.

Source: Bassoe Offshore

Earlier in July, Brazil Energy Insight reported that Petrobras (PBR) was looking at contracting six rigs. These rigs were Alpha Star, Gold Star, and Amaralina Star from Constellation, Norbe VI from Ocyan, and Carolina and Victoria from Petroserv. The dayrates were expected to be between $135,000 and $160,000.

This report turned out to be accurate. Four Constellation rigs got contracts (here and here) in July. Constellation fleet will look very busy after the assigned rigs start their contracts:

Source: Bassoe Offshore

After this, Petrobras signed a two-year contract with Ocyan, which was previously known under the name Odebrecht. At this point, all Ocyan rigs have contracts in Brazil:

Source: Bassoe Offshore

There’s nothing on Petroserv yet, but it has three rigs to offer right now: drillship Carolina and semi-subs Catarina and Victoria. All of them are warm stacked in Brazil. I have little doubt that the initial Brazil Energy Insight report will turn out to be true for Carolina and Victoria.

Source: Bassoe Offshore

Meanwhile, the story with four Sete Brazil rigs - Urca, Frade, Arpoador and Guarapari - continues. Magni Partners has increased its offer for the rigs (and their 10-year contracts) from $250 million to $296 million. The discussions about the new proposal will take place on August 9.

Source: Bassoe Offshore

In another move, Petrobras is trying to sell drillship Vitoria 10000. Bassoe Offshore is valuing the rig at $105 million-$116 million, an indication that it is in a poor technical condition. All other rigs of Samsung 10000 design are valued higher except for Sertao which is a primary scrapping candidate. I suppose that Petrobras will have to offer a contract attached to the rig to attract buyers.

So, Petrobras is giving 4 long-term contracts to Sete rigs, 5 contracts to local Brazilian rigs, and there’s a possibility that 2 more contracts will soon follow, plus 1 additional contract can be attached to Vitoria 10000. In sum, that’s 12 contracts – a big event for the ultra-deepwater world, but none of these contracts goes to international drillers whose shares are trading at U.S. exchanges and in which we are all interested here.

Judging by Brazil Energy Insight reports, Seadrill (SDRL), Transocean (RIG), Ensco Rowan and Noble Corp. (NE) were also trying to get their rigs to work in Brazil. According to the latest report, Seadrill can get a job with Exxon Mobil (XOM) in Brazil due to an aggressive proposal – but that’s Exxon, not Petrobras.

So far, I can safely state that the current contracting round in Brazil is a pure disappointment for international drillers. Dayrates are low, and the contracts are won by local players who are ready to put their rigs to work at such rates after restructurings/Operation Car Wash. While it’s good to see increased utilization in the market, the rigs that have recently received contracts in Brazil were not competing in the international market. The new contract in Brazil won’t have any material impact on the situation in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico or West Africa. I continue to expect that we’ll see $200,000+ contracts signed closer to the end of the year, but I have to admit that the pace of the upside is slow, and that some of the market worries (highlighted by the major decline of offshore drillers’ shares) are justified.

