Summary

We've known Owl Rock since the firm's recent creation in 2016.

While my past firms didn't invest in either of Owl Rock's two private BDCs, WER is familiar with management and has monitored the portfolios carefully since their inception.

Owl Rock Capital Corp. is a new BDC to most but we know it inside and out. For better context, we carefully selected Bain and Golub to compare it against.

We share our unique knowledge from the private institutional investing side of the business where this BDC originated.

Owl Rock's history, management, portfolio quality, distribution, and likely trajectory of its share price to NAV are incorporated.