Aggregate Demand And The Phillips Curve

In my view, it's better to focus on the relationship between NGDP growth and inflation.

The Fed could easily boost demand with an easier monetary policy, and if they did so then inflation would increase.

Are we confused because the Fed seems unable to stimulate demand, or because when the Fed does stimulate demand there seems to be little impact on prices?

Yesterday, I did a post discussing a recent WSJ article on inflation that was partly motivated by research by James Stock and Mark Watson. They found evidence that the recent apparent flattening of the Phillips curve may reflect price stickiness in some important sectors of the economy.

The WSJ article suggested that these findings might help to explain why the Fed was having trouble hitting its inflation target. In the previous post I expressed doubt that a flatter short run Phillips curve explains why the Fed has fallen short of the 2% inflation target, although perhaps there is some model where that is an issue.

Tyler Cowen has a new post that quotes from the WSJ article. Tyler's post is entitled:

The post begins by quoting from the WSJ article:

Recent studies have shown prices in some sectors-such as housing-do indeed rise faster when growth is in full swing, unemployment low and markets frothy. But a large chunk of the economy, from health care to durable goods, appears insensitive to rising or falling demand. A paper published last month by economists James Stock of Harvard University and Mark Watson of Princeton University found prices accounting for nearly half of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the personal-consumption-expenditures price index, don't respond to changes in economic activity. In 2017 economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco found such "acyclical" goods and services made up a whopping 58% of that index.

Do you see the problem? The study does not make any claims about demand being difficult to stimulate, rather the study finds evidence that demand stimulus has less short-run impact on prices than one might have expected.

This is an important distinction. Are we confused because the Fed seems unable to stimulate demand, or because when the Fed does stimulate demand there seems to be little impact on prices? Those are radically different issues.

In fact, the Fed could easily boost demand with an easier monetary policy, and if they did so then inflation would increase. Because prices are sticky, the initial effect of extra demand would mostly show up in higher output, but the long-run effect would be higher prices.

The Stock and Watson paper focuses on the relationship between "slack" and inflation. In my view, it's better to focus on the relationship between NGDP growth and inflation. From that perspective, there is no mystery that needs to be explained. Inflation has been low because NGDP growth (i.e., demand) has been low. Thus from an NGDP perspective, there is little evidence that prices are insensitive to demand. We haven't had much growth in demand.

If prices appear to be insensitive to "slack," then that's probably because our current estimates of slack don't track demand very closely. The currently low unemployment rate in the US does not reflect a high level of aggregate demand. Instead, it reflects a labor market that is increasingly able to reach equilibrium at low rates of NGDP growth, a situation where (as in so many other areas) Japan has been a path breaker.

P.S. The OECD claims that Japan has had three recessions since 2010. I say they've had zero. That's why Abe has been so popular.

