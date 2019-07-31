U.S. Crude Draws Should Continue Into Year-End

Our assumption for sub 380 mbbls uses 13.1 to 13.3 mb/d for US oil production, which we think is conservative.

Our weekly US crude storage projections have gotten significantly better in the last month and a half as we've made big improvements to the process.

We maintain our forecast for US crude storage to fall to or below ~380 mbbls by year-end.

Welcome to the crude draw season of Oil Markets Daily!

EIA reported a crude draw of ~10.8 mbbls last week which was in-line with our estimate for ~10 mbbls. For this week's report, we have -3.8 to -4.7 mbbls. And our current projection shows US crude storage to fall to ~429 mbbls by August 9th.

At the end of May, we came out with a very contrarian call for US crude storage to fall below ~380 mbbls by year-end and we are standing by that call.

We have also made significant improvements to our weekly EIA crude storage forecast over the last month and a half.

Source: HFI Research Weekly EIA Crude Storage Report Forecast

We started to track the physical in-and-out of tankers with the help of our tanker expert, Jorge Arjona-Perez. This has improved our accuracy in figuring out what exactly was moved in and out of storage for the week. In addition, we have also started to use a US oil production matrix which has greatly enhanced our understanding of where US oil production is today to further isolate another variable.

Source: HFI Research

All-in-all, the combination of these methods has contributed to the improvement we've seen in our storage forecasts and we hope to translate that into better storage projections going forward.

So using our new approach, we actually have a range of ~370 to ~390 mbbls for US crude storage by year-end. This assumption assumes US oil production to increase to ~13.1 to ~13.3 mb/d by December. Obviously, that will be a very tough ask given the recent E&P Q2 results all echo the same message - "no capex increase, return capital to shareholders."

Could we see an increase from the ~12.5 mb/d we see US oil production at currently? Yes, but will it be ~13.3 mb/d? We think it's less than a 30% chance.

As a result, the conclusion to arrive to is that the current US crude storage projection holds. We should see sub 380 mbbls in US crude storage by year-end.

Thank you for reading this article. HFI Research subscribers received reports like these on a weekly basis. If you would like to start receiving our exclusive write-ups, please see here for more info.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UWT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.