NovoCure: Good News On All Fronts

The stock seems fairly valued based on the low end of my valuation range but I continue to see additional upside to the high end of my range and additional upside in the following years based on pipeline de-risking and expansion.

Pipeline is the key growth driver in the 2020s - Optune is being tested in larger indications and additional proof of concept trials should be launched in the following years.

NovoCure (NVCR) reported strong Q2 results, beating both revenue and EPS estimates. Part of the beat was a non-recurring $5 million revenue benefit, but Optune has delivered strong sequential and Y/Y growth even if the one-time benefit is excluded. NovoCure saw good news on all fronts in the last few months – approval for Optune in mesothelioma (though it’s called NovoTTF-100L™ specifically for mesothelioma, I will use Optune in the article because of the familiarity and it’s basically the same device), Medicare reimbursement for newly diagnosed GBM and now, a strong quarter for Optune with a revenue beat and solid gross margin and net price per patient improvements.

I think NovoCure is fairly valued at current levels based on the low end of my valuation range (the range is $75 to $111 and based on Optune's approved indications and the late-stage pipeline, complete valuation available to subscribers), but I see room for additional upside in the following years - and to the high end of my valuation range in the medium-term - based on the company's continued solid execution and pipeline de-risking and expansion.

Source: author's estimates

A good quarter for Optune – revenue beat was driven by improved reimbursement and a one-time benefit

Q2 revenues grew 41% Y/Y and 18% sequentially to $86.7 million. The big sequential improvement was mainly driven by a $5 million revenue benefit that the company does not expect to see again going forward. So "pro forma" Q2 revenues are $81.7 million, which is still above the $80.2 million consensus.

Part of the beat was the result of improved reimbursement (increased net revenue per active patient) and management expects the improvement to be sustainable going forward.

Source: NovoCure investor presentation

Active patient growth and prescription growth were roughly in line with the trends in prior quarters. Prescriptions are lumpy quarter-over-quarter but have averaged 3% for some time - and Q2 saw 4% Q/Q growth after a flat Q1 and 6% growth in Q4 2018. Active patients grew 4% sequentially and 26% Y/Y.

Gross margin improved to 75.7%, from 73% in Q1 and 67.8% in Q2 2018. The improvements were driven by increased scale, ongoing efficiencies and improved net revenue per patient, though Q2 gross margin improvement was overstated by the one-time revenue benefit. It’s also worth noting that the cost of goods already includes Medicare patients who are getting Optune free of charge and that means there is room for further improvements in the following quarters.

Overall, there isn’t much I don’t like with Q2 numbers. The EMEA region’s prescription and active patient growth were soft this quarter, but I see no reason for concern given the lumpiness in quarterly numbers.

Mesothelioma launch and Medicare reimbursement for newly diagnosed GBM patients to improve revenue growth in the following quarters

Optune (technically, it’s called NovoTTF-100L™) was recently approved for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma in combination with standard chemotherapies. The company expects to see the first prescription this quarter and cautioned against high expectations of this launch given the reimbursement dynamics. Management does not expect 2019 sales to be material.

Medicare represents 75% of the mesothelioma patient population and NovoCure needs to go through a similar process it did with GBM to get Optune covered. That process shouldn’t take years this time around since there is now a clear path to get coverage, but it will still take time. The other 25% of the market should not have such issues and Optune should be reimbursed for the majority of commercially insured patients. I would expect the start of a steady ramp in revenues in 2020 as I think it will take time to educate physicians and patients in this new segment (similar to what NovoCure has done with GBM over the last few years).

On the other hand, Medicare coverage for newly diagnosed GBM patients should have a more pronounced impact on Optune’s net sales in the following quarters. The coverage starts on Sept. 1, and we should see some benefit to Optune’s U.S. sales in Q3 and a more meaningful impact in Q4. Management did warn that the full benefits will not be recognized immediately, but I would expect most of the benefits to flow through by 1H 2020.

Medicare represents 25% of the U.S. market and 75% of the Medicare population (newly diagnosed GBM patients) will be eligible for reimbursement. Based on the size of the eligible Medicare population, the established monthly fee of $13,237 and assuming some active patient growth, I would expect Medicare to add $55-60 million to Optune’s annualized net sales run rate within the next 12 months.

Most of the future upside potential will come from the (expanding) pipeline

While NovoCure made a lot of progress lately on the commercial and regulatory front, I continue to see a lot more value in the pipeline. The company’s presentation slide provides a great illustration of what is commercially available now and what is the pipeline’s potential – and the potential shown in the presentation slide below is just based on the four late-stage indications, and we’ve seen robust evidence of Optune’s effect in phase 2 trials for three of the four indications and ‘sort of’ a proof of concept for the fourth indication (brain metastases from non-small cell lung cancer) with GBM.

Source: NovoCure investor presentation

The major trial readouts should come in 2021, but there two potential catalysts in 2020:

Phase 2 results in advanced liver cancer in 2H 2020.

Interim analysis of the phase 3 LUNAR trial in non-small cell lung cancer, also in 2H 2020. There are three possible outcomes here – the trial could be stopped for futility, it could continue as planned (and report full results in 2022) and the third and most meaningful option would be NovoCure stopping the trial for early success. The significance of this indication is shown in the presentation slide above – the addressable market is more than ten times larger than GBM and mesothelioma combined. I’ve lumped the pipeline’s sales potential together at $4-5 billion, but if Optune can do close to $1 billion in GBM and mesothelioma combined (as I think it could), I think it could do more than $3 billion in non-small cell lung cancer (and in doing so, it would capture a much lower share of the market than GBM and mesothelioma would).

NovoCure recently announced plans to start a trial of Optune concurrent with radiation therapy in GBM patients versus initiating Optune after radiation. This would expand the opportunity in GBM patients and extend the average time on therapy.

We should also see the company launch additional proof of concept trials. There are more than 10 solid tumor indications where positive preclinical proof of concept was established.

Source: NovoCure investor presentation

While the stock may have overheated in the near term, I see additional and meaningful value creation potential in NovoCure’s pipeline.

Risks

As I just mentioned, I think the stock has overheated in the near term and would not be surprised to see a 20%+ pullback at some point in the following months. This pullback could be driven by the market expecting too much of Optune in mesothelioma in the next few quarters or expecting all the Medicare revenue to be recognized in the fourth quarter (which it wouldn’t, according to management).

Longer term, the risk is related to the pipeline as I see most of the upside being created by NovoCure’s pipeline – I don’t believe GBM and mesothelioma can justify the current valuation. Success is not guaranteed, but I do think most of the late-stage pipeline is de-risked based on the robust phase 2 results.

Conclusion

There’s been no shortage of good news for NovoCure lately. Medicare reimbursement for newly diagnosed GBM patients and approval for mesothelioma are important near/medium-term growth drivers for Optune. I think the stock is fairly valued based on the low end of my valuation range, but I do see more upside in the following years with major pipeline de-risking, pipeline expansion and continued solid commercial execution.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVCR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects the author's personal opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.