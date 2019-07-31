Fitbit: Lacking Catalysts Ahead Of Earnings

Fitbit is about to report the results of a second quarter that I believe will prove uneventful.

It's just about time for Fitbit (FIT) to report its 2Q19 financial results. If history can serve as reference, the company may very well beat expectations set by its conservative outlook delivered in 1Q19. But another disappointing guidance for the upcoming quarter would not catch me by surprise.

The Street expects revenues to come in at nearly $312 million, 4% higher YOY and roughly in line with the mid-point of the guidance range. Adjusted net loss per share is estimated to be -$0.18, the second worst bottom line figure produced since 2016, but one that is also aligned with management's projections.

Credit: CNet

What I expect to see

I believe this will be a relatively uneventful quarter for the San Francisco-based device maker. Not only is Spring usually a slow period of sales, second only to the post-holiday season quarter, Fitbit hasn't introduced new devices at the high-end of its smartwatch portfolio since the Versa launch, roughly 15 months ago.

Therefore, I expect 2Q19 revenues to have a heavier mix of fitness trackers and low-end watches than usual. The Inspire lineup, Ace 2 and Versa Lite gadgets hit the shelves in March. As a result, number of devices sold could see a bump in the quarter, although ASP (average selling price) is likely to take another hit -- it was down a very discouraging 19% YOY to only $91 in 1Q19, vs. a tamer drop of 2% in the holiday quarter.

The good news could come in the form of slightly better-than-expected margins, since fitness trackers have substantially lower component costs than smartwatches. Also, I fully expect opex to drop sharply once again, as Fitbit continues to manage the lack of top-line firepower with tight cost management.

Looking further down the road

Regardless of how Fitbit may perform in the second quarter, I remain concerned about the company's turnaround plans. Fitbit appears to compete better in a sub-segment of the wearable devices business that is poised to grow the least over the next five years. See projections from industry research shop IDC below.

Source: IDC

On the faster-growing, higher-priced smartwatch sub-segment, Fitbit seems overshadowed by market behemoth Apple (AAPL). Meanwhile, it fights fiercely for market share with (and generally loses ground to) smaller but capable players like Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Garmin (GRMN) at home and Huawei abroad.

Lack of meaningful innovation doesn't seem to be helping much either. Fitbit's higher-end device, the Ionic, is about to turn two years old without having won the hearts and minds of users and critics. The timing of a version 2.0 launch remains mere speculation.

On the stock

As I projected in my most recent Fitbit article, shares revisited all-time lows before the 2019 holiday season. At the core of the stock's underperformance is my perception that "the wearable device maker is turning its business around and ramping up, but certainly not fast enough to generate much enthusiasm".

The tides could change, but I doubt that they will in the immediate term. In my view, Fitbit has failed to deliver on expectations that it could become a major player in the smartwatch space, and now the company is playing catch up. The path forward looks unclear to me, and only a very busy holiday season or highly successful smartwatch refresh cycle could breathe life into this stock -- none of which I expect to see happen in the next six months at least.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.