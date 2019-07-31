Merck Reports Q2: Increasing My Fair Value Estimate

Regarding pharmaceuticals/biotech, I am fighting the fear; MRK appears to be about the safest way to do that.

MRK is operationally outperforming its big pharma/big biotech peers, led by Keytruda, and its stock is in an uptrend.

MRK beat and raised guidance Tuesday, and traded up, while remaining off its 2019 highs.

Background and P/E comparison to the market

In the '90s, Merck (MRK) was the most admired company in the US for a few years. Fast forward just a few more years, and the dismal Vioxx scandal crashed the stock to below $30 from above $90 at the peak. All that has been forgotten and/or forgiven with the immense success of Keytruda, an innovative cancer antibody, as well as other strong financial results.

With MRK's Q2 now in the books, and the stock closing up 1% to $83.27 Tuesday despite a beat-and-raise quarter, a valuation analysis based on the latest data appears appropriate.

I finds MRK undervalued, made more attractive by its safety, high likelihood of significant capital return in the years ahead; and, I like the chart, which is in an uptrend with no froth suggested.

In this article, I will estimate asset values for Keytruda and then for the rest of the company. Throughout, I will make reference to MRK's projected patent expirations by territory, which it presents in its latest 10-K, p. 11. Even though MRK raised sales and operating guidance for full-year 2019, it lowered GAAP EPS guidance due to acquisition activity. I am carrying GAAP EPS at $4.00 for this year assuming no major additional acquisitions. This puts MRK at around 21X my projection for 2019 GAAP EPS, or a 5% premium to that of the S&P (SPY). On a non-GAAP ("operating") earnings comparison, MRK will probably be deemed to be at or below the market multiple after the Street updates its models.

The numbers the Street is carrying, and presumably will raise over the next few days, are non-GAAP, and typically exclude certain specified items; see p. 11 in the linked earnings report. Also see the PowerPoint presentation, detailed financials, the conference call transcript, and for relevant background, the recent Investor Day web page.

Using GAAP, and with MRK's stellar sales and operating profit momentum, I find a 5% premium to the SPY far too low and simply on that basis think MRK is a 'buy' relative to the SPY. The same would go for non-GAAP earnings comparisons.

The above reasoning, and other points, suggest to me that MRK is a superior stock, and there is an obvious reason why it could be undervalued: fear about the pharma sector.

The rest of the article is an attempt to decide whether MRK is undervalued in an absolute sense, versus perhaps being less overvalued than a SPY trading at very high valuations.

I will look at MRK as if it were two companies:

Keytruda as one company, only marketing the one drug and only doing Keytruda-specific R&D

all the rest of MRK, though with ancillary benefits from Keytruda's booming success.

Beginning with the star of the show...

Keytruda: remaining product life

MRK suggests Keytruda, which was approved by the FDA in 2014, will lose protection from biosimilars in:

2028 in the US

2030 in the EU (per SPC)

2032 in Japan.

Information about China or other territories is not presented; again, see 10-K, p. 11.

I assume an 11-year average profit life for Keytruda, given higher profitability in the US, which has only about a nine-year life left before anticipated biosimilars.

Adding in one year equivalent for profits after biosimilars enter in all markets, I get to 10 years for profit-weighted remaining life of the drug and thus 11 years overall.

Estimated aggregate Keytruda sales

In Q2, MRK reported Keytruda sales of $2.63 B, up 58% from $1.67 billion one year earlier. Sales were restrained a few points by the strengthened USD. This growth rate was similar to that seen in Q1 2019, when sales were $2.27 billion, up 55% yoy.

This is hyper-growth. Sales were $1.5 billion in the US and $1.1 billion ex-US, with modestly faster yoy growth ex-US. I believe that there is plenty of growth available in the US, both in lung cancer and in other malignancies. Ex-US growth has even more runway.

Here is my back of the envelope estimate for sales and profits from this rocket heading to unknown heights.

I project 25-40% CAGR for Keytruda sales for the next two to three years,which may seem like a wide range, but remember, a 25% CAGR implies a double in three years and a 41% CAGR implies a double in two years. So all I am projecting is Keytruda annualizing at $20 billion in two to three years, i.e. in 2021 or 2022. After that, I project much slower growth, initially still double digits and then dropping down to my preferred discount rate for MRK shares of 7-7.5%.

These assumptions get me to a present value for Keytruda sales of $20 billion per year, which when multiplied by an 11 year effective life gives $220 billion in lifetime sales, which incorporate a discount for present value.

Estimating profitability of Keytruda

Without knowing, I am going to guess that Keytruda carries gross margins of 90% in the US and 85% ex-US. I will assume long-term 85% gross margins.

Royalties to BMS (BMY) need to be considered. Over an 11-year life, I estimate 3% per year, which obviously is front-loaded. This would bring average adjusted gross margins down to 82%.

The bigger expenses are R&D, and sales and marketing. I assume a 20% tax rate. I will guesstimate that over 11 years, Keytruda as the essence of a 1-product company would average somewhat less than a 50% net after-tax profit margin. It certainly is not close to that level now, but eventually R&D expenses become very small relative to sales, and sales and marketing efforts stabilize or shrink as the drug is prescribed routinely as a standard of care.In addition, in Keytruda's last years of life, the current royalty to BMY shrinks to 2.5% and then disappears (in 2024, and 2026 respectively). So the product could have massive net profit margins if it becomes the supernova success I am positing.

All this projecting brings Keytruda's present value to $100 B.

If this appears too high, remember that MRK may come up with a US patent that extends Keytruda's protected life beyond 2028; or the drug may have longer than 11 years of effective life for other reasons; or a subcutaneous or other novel version of the drug could change the game significantly.

Valuing the rest of MRK

The question is how to value the almost $9.2 B+ in Q2 sales, taking note that Keytruda is a valuable asset for the entirety of MRK. Because R&D costs vary between companies, and for several other reasons, I generally look at P:S, or price:sales, ratios for drug companies. The past several years, 4X has been a common ratio for Big Pharma/Big Biotech names. I give MRK a premium because of such reasons as:

few patent expiries until about 2025 (Januvia franchise is the major exception)

more alliance revenues, e.g. Lynparza/Lenvima, than alliance payments (the former are pure profit, the latter depress P:S metrics)

improving R&D apart from Keytruda

ancillary benefits from Keytruda (MRK as a preferred oncology partner and other benefits)

good momentum in China

other intangibles.

Giving MRK a 4.5X P:S on non-Keytruda revenues in Q2 gets me to $164 billion in value.

Adding that to $100 billion for Keytruda suggests a sum-of-the-parts value of MRK of $264 B. Using 2.6 billion shares outstanding gives a per share asset value of $100.

Risks

MRK is projecting a deflationary environment for its products. Thus, shrinking profit margins is one clear risk. Worse-than-anticipated governmental actions toward the pharmaceutical industry in the US and elsewhere is a larger risk, which could harm the industry in more ways than simply via pricing pressures.

MRK has numerous business risks, and the stock, as a DJIA (DIA) member, trades as part of many baskets without regard to the company's fundamentals. Investors should be aware of the company's disclosures about risks to owning the stock, such as the disclosures MRK makes in its regulatory filings.

Concluding remarks - MRK as a buy-and-hold name

With Keytruda sales on an even more rapid trajectory than was expected one to two years ago, and with (finally) enough pipeline progress apart from Keytruda to satisfy me, I went long MRK three months ago, as I discussed on May 2 in Merck - Reasons To Like The Reward:Risk Ratio. At that time, with MRK around $79, I thought that it was about 10% undervalued. Now, with MRK north of $83, I think it is more like 20% undervalued.

Importantly, these are working guesses, which will be adjusted as new information is received. No guarantees!

I am tentatively pegging GAAP 2020 EPS at $4.60, a number which incorporates significant rising R&D activity, including ongoing addition of in-process R&D. One year from now, I am targeting MRK trading at a 22.5X P/E of 2020 GAAP EPS, or about a $104 price target. But this now looks like a classic long term play. With strong, large niches in animal health and vaccines, and a generally improved tone to MRK's operations, and no more major unforced errors, MRK may now be set for a period in which it takes its profits and out-earns its cost of capital with them.

Coupled with an appropriate capital return policy, with healthy dividend increases expected year after year, MRK has advanced in my estimation.

A final word on threats to the drug industry. I'm going with Warren Buffett here: being greedy when the headlines are promoting fear. MRK and other strong names in the pharma industry are providing what people want: better health, and I expect ongoing scientific progress to make them more central to people's lives across the globe, not less.

This industry isn't going away, and governments are not suddenly getting into the drug invention and development industry.

In summary, after a long rough stretch, much of which was MRK's fault, the company appears to be regaining much of its former glory. Here's hoping that it continues on that happy trend.

Thanks for reading and sharing any thoughts you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRK,BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.