It's Time To Get Into Cannabis Space When Bubble Bursts With Vitaliy Katsenelson, CFA

Summary

Vitaliy Katsenelson is Chief Investment Officer at Investment Management Associates, a Seeking Alpha contributor as well as author of Active Value Investing and The Little Book of Sideways Markets.

He joins the show today to discuss his view on the cannabis sector as a die hard value investor.

We also discuss why he favors brands over growers, cigarette and alcohol companies succeeding in the sector, and why avoiding carnage is only half the victory.