It's Time To Get Into Cannabis Space When Bubble Bursts With Vitaliy Katsenelson, CFA

Today, I am very happy to be joined by Vitaliy Katsenelson, CFA. Vitaliy is Chief Investment Officer at Investment Management Associates in Denver, Colorado and is the author of Active Value Investing and The Little Book of Sideways Markets. Forbes Magazine has called him "The new Benjamin Graham". I know Vitaliy from his blog Contrarian Edge, whose articles we repost on Seeking Alpha.
Topics include:
- 1:15 - Vitaliy is a die hard value investor. Fell in love with investing in his 20s, got his CFA and has been investing for the last 20 years and managing high net worth individuals' portfolios.
- 2:10 - When Vitaliy started investing he focused on quantitative aspects. Over time, understanding the softer side of investing - the people running the business. Now he wouldn't invest in a company where he doesn't 100% respect the management of the company. Investing is difficult enough - you want management to run a business for the long-term. It's easy to say you're a long-term investor, but that also means living through the volatile times.
- 6:15 - This conversation was borne out of an article Vitaliy wrote, Should You Invest in Marijuana Stocks? Living in Denver has given Vitaliy a front row seat to the growth of the legal cannabis space. At the start growers were making a lot of money, then it quickly got commoditized and the prices collapsed. Cultivation of produce and crops isn't where the money is. Whoever owns the brand will be able to capture most of the value.
- 13:10 - Can a grower transition into a branded company? They can but it's not a linear path - different skills are needed. Likely that cigarette companies have a path to success in the cannabis space as the businesses aren't that different. But this will only be when cannabis is legal at a federal level. During the dotcom boom it was difficult to see who the big winners in the space will be - at this point, it's too difficult to tell in the cannabis space and the valuations are so high, even if they're mildly successful, you'll still lose money on the stock.
- 15:20 - As a value investor, you want a margin of safety. Right now that's impossible in the cannabis space. Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC), a leader in the industry, currently in the growing pain stages - Linton's recent departure evidence of this. The Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) of the sector hasn't shown itself yet.
- 17:15 - There's still plenty of time to build national cannabis brands. If you believe that there's a long growth runway, there's plenty of time to place your bets. Both cigarette and alcohol/beverage companies will have a good chance to succeed in the cannabis space. Tobacco companies will be more desperate as the tobacco industry is a melting ice cube.
- 20:35 - While more and more states are going legal, you still can't transport cannabis across any state lines, even if both bordering states are legal. Will reach critical mass when 30 or 40 states go legal, US won't have a choice but to make it federally legal.
- 22:00 - What Vitaliy learned during dotcom bubble. Stayed away from dotcoms and stuck to value, and was spared when the bubble blew up. But after the carnage happened, you knew some companies, like Yahoo and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), would survive and were trading at reasonable levels. Lesson learned is that avoiding the carnage is only half of the victory. If you see good business run by good people and you think they'll succeed in the long run, don't ignore them. The time to get into the cannabis space is when the bubble bursts.