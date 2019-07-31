GrubHub M&A Speculation May Have Merit

How likely is a takeover of GrubHub (GRUB)? Analyst reports this week have started to really hammer the M&A theme in the industry with the theme that scale will win out. There are several moving parts to the food delivery industry at the moment, with large corporates either teaming up via M&A or large investments being made into startups across the globe. Meanwhile, GrubHub has yet to do anything substantive for its base since the acquisition of Eat24, which ended quite poorly. Now, as M&A speculation heats up, it’s possible that with the stock down nearly 50% in the last twelve months that a buyer could emerge in the coming months.

Source: GrubHub

Who’s Ready To Spend?

This week, we’ve seen the announcement of the acquisition of Just Eat by Takeaway.com, in an $11 billion deal (£9 billion). This is one of the largest deals in Europe this year and it sent Just Eat shares ripping +22% into the London close. It’s an all-stock agreement and there’s further speculation that another bidder could emerge, which would naturally drive the price up higher. The two names in contention are Germany-based Delivery Hero (DHERO) and South Africa-based Naspers (OTCPK:NPSND).

As a result, the rumor mill is producing Amazon (AMZN) as a top potential acquirer for GrubHub. In looking at the company’s current platform delivery, there’s the recent $575 million investment into the UK’s Deliveroo, a clear market leader. However, that’s been paused by the UK CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) as Amazon becomes a bit too commonplace for the regulator to feel comfortable blindly signing off on the next venture.

Going back, we can look at the buyout of Whole Foods back in 2017 as a core driver of the food delivery expansion. Whole Foods’ delivery platform at the moment offers AmazonFresh, which for an additional fee, allows users to order delivery from the various Whole Foods locations, as well as numerous other grocery stores.

Amazon itself has even learned the hard way that scale wins out in this industry. Amazon Restaurants recently failed, which is a rarity from the company that has been so successful across so many different ventures thus far. That’s why I find the below data really compelling. Amazon simply had no scale in the business and with the massive capital expenditure that it requires to start a business like this in such a competitive industry already, it wasn’t a given that it would be successful.

If anything, the cards were stacked against them. Below is a table that shows the number of restaurants each platform delivers for. While these likely correlate to revenue, it’s not a constant ratio, as it’s a multi-variable project to try and derive revenue from restaurant count; however, they are a good proxy for which platforms may be good merger candidates and what platforms a potential acquirer would want to go after.

Investors should note that GrubHub has one of the top positions in the U.S., as they’re second only to DoorDash. That kind of scale is compelling for a potential acquirer, especially as its own venture was unsuccessful but needs the platform in order to effectively scale in key markets like the U.S., the United Kingdom, and India.

Source: Thinknum

There are now reports that Amazon wants to push into India with respect to food delivery. GrubHub, with a fantastic platform that has been able to handle growth at scale quite well, would help the company compete in markets like India, especially as it is populated with numerous startups that are struggling to become profitable. I’ll caution investors, here, as the rumor mill starts to really expand and Reuters is reporting that a newspaper based out of India stated Amazon will buy Uber Eats. That is currently unverified, but does show investors how quickly M&A speculation builds.

Another potential buyer of GrubHub is Uber (UBER). If I were to assign a probability between the two - Amazon and Uber - as to who would buy GrubHub, I’d overwhelmingly lean towards Amazon simply because of the financial resources of the company. Uber doesn’t have the strongest financials and certainly doesn’t have the firepower to support a ~$10 billion takeover. While they have $6.4 billion in cash on the balance sheet, they also have $6.8 billion in long-term debt against negative adjusted EBITDA on a full year basis. Thus, they’d be levered through the gills if they were to try and buy GrubHub. While I want to rule Uber out, it’s speculation like that of Uber & Postmates doing a tie-up, which would naturally come with a multibillion-dollar price tag considering the 10% domestic market share for food delivery.

What Would A Potential Acquirer Pay?

The fact of the matter is that GrubHub’s returns have lagged the market significantly on a YTD, just having broken positive for the year following Monday’s session, now +1.4%. The stock has nearly halved since mid-2018 and that kind of drawdown adds significant risk for investors, especially with so many institutional investors actively betting against the stock.

Source: Bloomberg

I will note that this stock is an interesting takeover candidate in that it has a 20% short base. Further speculation will fuel short-covering as this is not the type of stock you want to be short if a deal starts to look more probable than not.

Source: Bloomberg

By any sort of traditional measure, the valuation of GrubHub lends itself to be rather expensive. It’s not the least bit attractive at 127x earnings, but then again, in this space, there aren’t many profitable companies so perhaps there’s scope for a potential acquirer to walk in, make difficult operating decisions, lean out the business, and bulk up the bottom line. Still, this is going to be regarded as expensive depending on who the acquirer is. If it’s Amazon, I’m hard-pressed to believe that investors would be upset with the end price, even if it's a 40-50% premium over the trailing 90-day VWAP. That would be just shy of a $10 billion purchase price, before the $139 million net debt consideration.

Value, of course, is relative and it’s difficult to say what fair value for GrubHub might be in an M&A scenario. There are no companies like GrubHub currently public in U.S. equity markets that have any sort of similar capitalization, making trading multiples quite difficult to evaluate. We can make the argument that Uber Eats is public, through Uber, but that business is still predominantly ride-sharing, for which GrubHub isn’t comparable to. Thus, we really do need to take the 127x earnings multiple with a grain of salt. Elsewhere, I’ll say that the company has a run rate adj. EBITDA of ~$204 million and LTM adj. EBITDA of $220 million, placing the EV/Adj. EBITDA at 30x on an LTM basis and 33x on a forward basis. Rather, I’d rely on precedent transactions, here, in order to gauge a baseline value. The best ones to use here are:

Takeaway’s bid for Just Eat (July 2019)

Amazon’s investment in Deliveroo (May 2019)

Takeaway’s acquisition of Delivery Hero’s food business (December 2018)

GrubHub’s acquisition of Eat24, which has now proven to be quite the failure (October 2017)

Beginning with Takeaway/Just Eat, the target was on track to do nearly $1.2 billion in sales this year, which effectively value the company at a 7-8x multiple depending on the final price paid for the company. Amazon’s investment into Deliveroo doesn’t come with details, so it’s difficult to extract anything meaningful as a comparable for a potential acquisition of GrubHub. In looking at the Takeaway acquisition of Delivery Hero’s Germany business, the company paid $1.1 billion for a business that had just over $90 million in sales, valuing it at nearly 12x sales. Granted, these are companies that are growing their top lines at multiples every year, so it is far less outrageous than what it seems at the forefront.

Moving forward, GrubHub acquired Eat24 for $287.5 million and while exact financials weren’t disclosed for Eat24, it looks as though the prevailing EV/Sales multiple was somewhere in the ballpark of 5-6x. If we apply the range of EV/Sales multiples to that of GrubHub in a potential acquisition scenario, it’s not unreasonable to expect a $9 billion price tag just above the median. That would result in about a 32% premium from the current level.

Conclusion

GrubHub operates in an industry that is rapidly expanding and facing an unprecedented amount of competition. Certain competitors are wising up and realizing that scale wins. That sometimes involve small investments from large corporations and other times that involves multibillion-dollar acquisitions, which may be the case here with GrubHub. Against a 20% short base, speculation of being bought out, and the stock having lost half of its value in the last twelve months, I see scope for owning the shares here with the risk/reward skewed in favor of buyers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.