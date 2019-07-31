T. Rowe Price Global Allocation Fund: Potential All-Weather Fund

The fund's ability to invest in alternative investments (hedge funds) may serve the fund well in a major bear market.

The fund is well diversified across the globe, and the fund is supported by T. Rowe's top-class team of analysts.

Introduction

Continuing an informal series that highlights mutual funds that are poised to hold up reasonably well in a major bear market [see, for example, my previous articles in this series on the Weitz Balanced Fund (WBALX) and the First Eagle Overseas Fund (MUTF:SGOVX), respectively), I highlight below the T. Rowe Price Global Allocation Fund (RPGAX)], which makes up roughly 10% of my current portfolio [while WBALX is a 3% (but growing) position and SGOVX is roughly a 20% position].

This informal series, in general, reflects an increasing concern on my part that the equity markets are suffering from some irrational exuberance, a view that is supported by high levels of margin debt (see chart below), among other factors.

I think it is time to take a little bit of risk off the table and I think the funds I have highlighted in this informal series can help investors do just that.

The Global Allocation Fund

RPGAX seeks to invest in a broadly diversified global portfolio of investments, including U.S. and international stocks, bonds, and, notably, alternative investments.

The fund uses an active asset allocation strategy in conjunction with fundamental research to select individual investments.

The fund allocates its assets among the various asset classes and sectors based on its view of global economic and market conditions, interest rates, industry conditions and business cycles, among other relevant factors. Under normal conditions, the fund will consist of approximately 60% stocks; 30% bonds/debt instruments; and 10% alternative investments; however, the fund's portfolio and overall risk profile may be adjusted to overweight/underweight particular asset classes or sectors based on the fund manager's outlook for the global economy and related markets. The portfolio will also be fine-tuned by adjusting the fund's overall derivatives exposure and allocations to alternative investments through hedge funds.

In short, the fund offers prospective investors global diversification across asset classes and across the various regions of the world, with macro views of the fund managers expressed through portfolio reallocations from time to time.

In managing the portfolio, the fund manager relies on T. Rowe Price's global team of analysts, which are highly regarded. Currently, the overall asset allocation of the fund is as follows as of June 30, 2019:

Asset Allocation (% of Net Assets)

Stocks 59.0%

Bonds 28.3%

Alternatives 11.9%

Cash 0.8%

The fund's recent short-term performance has been solid and the fund is up more than 14% as of July 26, 2019. Annualized returns (as of June 30, 2019) over the 5, 3- and 1- year periods have been 5.25% (5-yr.), 8.62% (3-yr.) and 5.01% (1-yr.), respectively. The fund has been around since May 2013.

As of June 30, 2019, the Fund's top equity and alternative asset holdings are as follows.

Top 10 Stock Holdings (RPGAX)

Net Assets Security 10.0% Blackstone Partners Offshore Fund 1.49% Microsoft 1.15% Amazon.com 0.77% Alphabet, Inc. - Class C 0.70% Facebook 0.68% Alibaba Group 0.65% Boeing Co. 0.56% Tencent Holdings Ltd. 0.56% T. Rowe Price Inst. Frontier Markets 0.50% Samsung Electronics Co.

The fund's ability to invest in hedge funds may provide investors with down-side protection in the case of a bear market. As can be seen above, the fund's largest position is a Blackstone hedge fund.

The Bond Portfolio

RPGAX has a diverse bond portfolio consisting of individual bonds holding as well as holdings in other T. Rowe price bond funds.

As of June 30, 2019, the bond portfolio currently consists of:

Sectors Fund % Cat %** Government 50.36 38.99 Municipal 0.45 0.49 Corporate 33.90 16.54 Securitized 7.80 7.56 Cash & Equivalents 7.42 33.76 Other 0.07 2.65

The credit breakdown is as follows:

Grades Fund % Cat %** AAA 32.06 49.28 AA 6.64 4.39 A 14.74 8.39 BBB 23.03 12.38 BB 9.04 10.40 B 10.48 10.27 Below B 2.23 2.41 Not Rated 1.79 2.49

Other key features of the bond portfolio are as follows:

Fixed Income Measures Fund Category Average** Effective Duration 5.44 5.01 Modified Duration - 4.04 Effective Maturity 8.47 7.59 Credit Rating BB BB Weighted Coupon 4.12 2.64 Weighted Price 102.38 102.89 Yield 3.40 3.61

** World Allocation

With a duration above 5, the fund is poised to do well if bonds prices continue to rise (and yields fall), but there is real interest rate risk here as well should bonds sell-off, in addition to credit risk.

Fees are reasonable

RPGAX is a no-load fund, meaning there are no front end or back end fees involved in the purchase of shares. With a net expense ratio of 0.94%, RPGAX is relatively attractive compared to other actively managed World Allocation funds. Morningstar deems the fund's expenses to be "Below Average."

Potential Concerns

1. While RPGAX's management fee is reasonable at under 1.00%, investors are indirectly incurring additional fees for the underlying mutual funds and hedge funds which are owned by the fund. It is difficult to discern how these underlying fees will affect future performance. Going forward, I will be looking for more transparency on alternative investment fees and performance.

2. While Morningstar gives RPGAX its highest rating of five stars, the fund has been operating for less than seven years. Consequently, the fund has not had to operate through a major bear market, making it difficult to discern how management will perform in a major downdraft. Further, RPGAX did underperform the S&P 500 in 2018 which was a mildly down year; however, in 2018, the fund did outperform 2/3 of its competitors in the world allocation category.

3. If the U.S. market continues in bull market mode (spurred on by expected Fed rate cuts), this diversified fund will likely underperform the S&P 500.

Concluding Thoughts

RPGAX is an all-weather mutual fund option supported by the deep and successful T. Rowe Price global analyst team. Well diversified, and earning Morningstar's highest rating, the fund may serve well as a core position in an individual investor's portfolio. The ability of the fund to invest in hedge funds and other alternative investments may also provide diversification which the average investor may not easily have access to, although (as alluded to above) it is hard to discern how much the fund is paying in fees to its alternative investment/hedge fund managers. Of course, investors should do their own due diligence to determine whether this fund is suitable for them.

Additional disclosure: Bullishness in the case of RPGAX means that I think the fund will materially outperform the S&P 500 in a material bear market.