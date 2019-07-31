Teladoc: A Long-Term Tech Solution In Health Care - But Valuation Is Stretched Too Far

View

For the three reasons mentioned in the summary, I would issue an Overweight rating and valuation range of $45-69. This is despite Teladoc's (NYSE:TDOC) current market position and platform's capacity to serve the large, diverse addressable global market. I apply and evenly weight a range of valuation approaches to arrive at a $52.54 price target as noted in Figure 8.

Company Overview

Founded in 2002 and based in Purchase, NY, Teladoc Health is the global leader of comprehensive virtual healthcare services. Their portfolio of services and solutions covers 450 medical subspecialties ranging from non-urgent flu cases to chronic, complicated medical cases like cancer.

Financial Summary

2018 was another year of strong growth for Teladoc Health with revenue and visits of $418m (+79% YoY, +36% organic) and 2.64m visits (+80% YoY), respectively, exceeding management guidance while adjusted EBITDA turned positive ($13.4m) and 19.6m more US Paid Members (+16% YoY adjusted for Aetna lives) were registered. TDOC’s FY18 EPS (-$1.47) continued a 5yr upward trend also beating management guidance of -$1.48 (high-end). TDOC also addressed working capital concerns and strongly positioned themselves for further strategic acquisitions with a $287.5m “2025 Note” issuance in May and a $330.9m July equity raise. Initial guidance for FY19 revenue was $535-545, adjusted EBITDA of $25-35, with 27-29m US paid members and between 3.6-3.9m total visits.

This top-line guidance I believe underestimates paid membership and total visits numbers given the growing adoption of virtual health care solutions, both domestically and internationally, the greater total addressable market through the 1Q19 MédecinDirect and 2018 Advance Medical acquisitions; combined with TDOC’s unique position as the only comprehensive provider. I see further declines in gross margins as the business model mix continues to shift from PMPM to the lower margin Visit Fee-Only (VFO) business; while fixed PMPM fees are spread among more visits with growing utilization lowering total revenue per visit. As a result, my FY19 adjusted EBITDA $26.2m estimate lies on the lower end of management guidance.

In 1Q19, TDOC registered an 11th consecutive quarterly top-line beat ($128.6m, +0.46% surprise) while EPS also narrowly beat street estimates (-$0.43 vs -$0.44). Total visits for the quarter crossed the 1 million mark (1.06m, +75% YoY or +29% organically), despite lower flu visits (-32% YoY), and an additional 3.9m (+17% QoQ) US paid members were added within the quarter with an 11% annualized utilization (9.4% in FY18). Of the total visits, 68% were from US Paid Members (91% in 1Q18) while PMPM declined QoQ to $1.03 from $1.16 due to the impact of the new health plan members – aligning to my above FY19 assumptions. TDOC’s balance sheet remains strong with a $31.7m net cash position (net cash since 2018 equity and debt issuances) which positions them well for an industry ripe for further competition.

Valuation

With no pure virtual care public comp, the peer group of best fit was the Health Care Technology (HCT) industry due to the similarity in service offerings. Even at the 3rd quartile of forward P/Sales and EV/Sales comps, TDOC’s implies downsides of 18% and 29%, respectively. TDOC also trades slightly above the third quartile of its historic P/Sales range. Recent insider trading is also indicative of lofty current valuations with a net amount of 69,854 shares sold year to date at an average sale price of $63.01. My price target of $52.54 implies a 39% premium to median HCT EV/Sales multiple, justified by the leading virtual care market position and rampant YoY revenue growth, but at a 21% discount to the EMCLOUD 9.9x forward multiple due to the business mix shifting trend away from a PMPM model as noted earlier. My base FY19 estimates imply sales of $575m, 30.9m paid members, 10% utilization, and 4.1m visits. A WACC of 11.24% is applied to FCFFs relatively higher than peers due to the unknown risks of infant virtual care market, in addition to the high 7.9% and 10% effective interest rates on TDOC’s Notes.

Rationale

Telemedicine and virtual healthcare addresses the key issues of cost and access to healthcare delivery and presents a $130.5bn market opportunity (19% CAGR 2018-26). Considering the high domestic internet penetration, the industry remains untapped with both regulators (i.e. NCQA, HIPAA) and consumers are warming to the non-traditional approach. A 2018 Accenture Consumer Health Survey showed that 29% (up YoY from 21% in 2017) of US respondents have used some form of virtual care. For these reasons, I believe that there are significant growth opportunities for Teladoc Health to capitalize on given current market position, scalable tech platform expanding global footprint.

Despite these tailwinds, I believe TDOC’s shifting trend away from a PMPM model justifies the Overweight rating for the following reasons:

US VFO in 1Q19 was 18% of total Visit Fee revenue (0% in 1Q17) while Non-Paid and Paid visits of US Paid Members shared a 50/50 split in FY18 (46/54% in FY17). US VFO is a lower margin service due to the absence of a base PMPM fee and further adoption of this will continue to erode gross margins – record-low 65.3% gross margin in 1Q19 from the 3.9m lives added in the quarter. The PMPM model provides stability of revenue and greater visibility of earnings that has justified a higher SaaS-like multiple. TDOC forward EV/Sales multiple currently trades at a 40% premium to peer Health Care Tech (HCT) comps’ EV/Sales but more aligned with the 9.9x forward SAAS multiples derived by the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index, EMCLOUD (as of July 26). The foreseeable heightened competitive climate as traditional healthcare providers inevitably adapts will push visit and PMPM fees lower and further squeeze net margins per visit. TDOC’s CapEx and M&A activity will continue to rise as TDOC looks to retain its market share from the more established and well-funded traditional healthcare players.

Risk Factors

Inadequate diagnosis (or outright misdiagnosis) through virtual care can lead to persistence in patient symptoms, unnecessary prescriptions, and follow up trips to ER or urgent care. However, as technology continues to advance and the value proposition becomes more apparent through data, these risks will decline, bending the cost curve. TTM Legal and regulatory expenses amount to 28% of TTM adjusted EBITDA (down from 30% in FY18) and the continued NCQA accreditation, although cautionary, shows warming to the virtual care space.

TDOC’s utilization has incrementally risen from 6.1% in FY14 to 9.4% in FY18. Although the most common virtually treated health issues are the more minor colds, flu, sore throats and rashes, the clinical scope of TDOC’s offerings positions them well to alternatively serve the more expensive, acute and chronic common physical visits. Once the patient/client transitions this, the utilization will in number and value. The API-driven tech platform has the capacity for 100m members and 50k visits per day (vs the current 7k average).

Conclusion

My current bearish stance on TDOC would be strengthened should 2Q19 earnings on Wednesday trigger the following catalysts:

Revenue surprise: 1Q19 revenue eked out a 0.5% surprise from street estimates - a trend that has aligned with the shift from PMPM model. When TDOC last failed to meet Street estimates in 2Q16 shares opened 21% lower the following day and given the current valuation levels, I see a similar share move down should 2Q19 come in lower than expected.

Continued Margin erosion: On the margin side, Q1 gross margins tend to be lower than the rest of the year but should 2Q19 come in relatively flat from the historic low 65.3% 1Q19 figure, further downward pressure on TDOC’s trading multiples are warranted.

Positive Adjusted EBITDA trend bucked: Moreover, should adjusted EBITDA break its positive trend and the total operating expenses reaccelerate greater than revenue growth, concerns of the synergies from TDOC’s past acquisitive strategy will be raised.

I would remain cautiously short TDOC till the full year 2019 (or upon a significant company announcement), should these events not materialise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.