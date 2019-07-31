American Water Works Is Already Fully Valued

Capital market dependence means American Water Works needs to maintain investment grade credit ratings to raise funds for its growth capital investments and for paying out dividends.

By Callum Turcan

After selling off at the of end last year, due primarily to the rising interest rate environment, utilities are back in vogue now that we appear to be heading down a path of looser monetary policy once again. One big winner of this paradigm shift is American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK), one of the largest publicly traded water utilities in the US out there. The company’s historical growth profile is impressive, but shares of AWK have gotten ahead of themselves after a monster rally since the Great Financial Recession (a rally that really began to pick up steam in 2015). We aren’t considering shares at these lofty levels, especially after the company recently had its credit rating downgraded. We see better dividend growth opportunities out there at more attractive valuations. Shares of AWK yield 1.7% as of this writing.

The company is targeting for 85% of its business to be made up of rate-regulated utilities by 2023 and has a diverse geographical presence in the US, providing for a cash flow profile that’s very stable. Management forecasts that the water utility’s EPS and dividend will both grow by 7-10% CAGR through 2023, a product of major capital investments and American Water Works’ ability to keep tapping debt markets.

Capital Market Dependence

Moody’s Corporation downgraded American Water Works’ unsecured credit rating from A3 to Baa1 with a stable outlook in April 2019, due to the utility’s aggressive capital expenditures and dividend growth profile weakening its leverage ratios and coverage metrics. The company doesn’t plan on issuing out equity to fund its growth capital expenditures or dividends through 2023, meaning more debt will be added to the balance sheet to cover its likely cash flow outspend. We caution that there is a chance American Water Works may issue out equity to cover acquisitions as part of its A&D growth strategy, but generally speaking, management plans to lean heavily on debt markets to grow.

Baa1 is still within investment grade territory, and maintaining investment grade credit ratings is key for a capital market-dependent company like American Water Works. We aren’t fans of companies who recently received credit rating downgrades. Capital market-dependent companies need to continuously tap debt and/or equity markets to cover cash flow shortfalls, and any disruption to their ability to do so can have catastrophic consequences for their businesses and shareholders.

As you can see down below, American Water Works’ net operating cash flows of $1.4 billion last year were outstripped by $1.7 billion in capital expenditures (defined as "capital expenditures" and "removal costs from property, plant, and equipment retirements, net"), resulting in negative free cash flows. $0.3 billion in dividend payments and the cash flow shortfall relating to capital expenditures were covered by the balance sheet as the company issued out debt and a modest amount of stock to cover the difference.

(Image Shown: American Water Works generated negative free cash flows in 2018, forcing the company to tap capital markets for funds. Image Source: American Water Works - 2018 10-K)

Growth Story

American Water Works seeks growth by investing heavily in its existing asset base, primarily by replacing old pipelines and any related equipment or infrastructure, and by buying rate regulated water utilities to grow its customer base. Growth in its market businesses is expected to supplement that trajectory, which consists of complementary services to a variety of customers, including municipalities and industrial firms.

The company has eyes on $7.3 billion in capital investments in rate-regulated utilities over the next five years, and management expects EPS CAGR will come in at the top of end of its 7-10% CAGR forecast. Forecasted EPS growth drives American Water Works’ confidence in its ability to grow its dividend by ~10% CAGR (payout growth is also expected to come in at the high end of management’s guidance) through 2023, assisted by its ability to tap capital markets. Management is targeting a payout ratio of 50-60% of earnings.

(Image Shown: American Water Works is targeting growth through investments in rate-regulated utilities, acquisitions of rate-regulated utilities, and from its complementary market-based businesses. Image Source: American Water Works - IR Presentation)

Most of American Water Works’ rate-regulated investments are going towards replacing 2,000 miles of mains and pipelines through 2023, with system expansion representing just a tiny sliver (~7%) of its capital investment plan. That’s why the company wants to acquire new rate-regulated water utilities, as that’s the only way to grow its customer base at a faster rate.

A lot of these acquisitions are very small, like its purchase of water assets from the Municipal Authority of the Borough of Turbotville and wastewater assets from the Borough of Turbotville in Northumberland County on July 24, which combined cost just $1 million. American Water Works plans to build a new wastewater treatment plant for $3 million as part of this acquisition.

With $0.6-1.2 billion allocated towards acquisitions over the next five years, the company will continue to take advantage of the highly fragment water utility space. However, we caution that this growth strategy is fairly limited in scale, and that’s why American Water Works is focusing more so on growing its existing rate regulated businesses via capital investments, as you can see in the graphic below.

(Image Shown: An overview of how American Water Works plans to generate growth over the medium-term. Image Source: American Water Works - IR Presentation)

American Water Works’ IR team put a lot of emphasis on technology during the utility's latest presentation. Investments in technology was repeatedly mentioned as a key reason why the company was able to cut its regulated O&M expenses as a percent of revenue from 46.1% in 2010 to 35.5% as of 2019 LTM, which is highlighted in the graphic below. By 2023, the utility expects to bring that down further to 31.5%, enhancing its operating cost structure.

(Image Shown: American Water Works has steady reduced its regulated operating cost structure since 2010. Image Source: American Water Works - IR Presentation)

All of this is expected to culminate into the continuation of the company’s dividend growth story, but we caution that this story is built on the utility's ability to maintain access to capital markets. Credit rating downgrades threaten that ability.

(Image Shown: Dividend growth is the cornerstone of American Water Works’ total shareholder return strategy. Image Source: American Water Works - IR Presentation)

Concluding Thoughts

The market seems to really like American Water Works and its dividend growth story, but we think shares are more than fully valued at this point in time. We aren’t considering shares at current levels, and we think there are better dividend growth names out there (particularly those that haven’t just had their credit rating downgraded). We caution that American Water Works’ growth story is heavily dependent on regulators being supportive of its capital investment plans.

