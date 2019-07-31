A Great Opportunity For Long-Term Shell Investors To Acquire More Shares

This has often meant the B shares have traded at a premium of more than $1 per share to the A shares.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) has two classes of shares, B shares and A shares. The significant difference here is where they are located for tax purposes. The B shares are located in Great Britain, while the A shares are located in the Netherlands. This matters because the Netherlands imposes a 15 percent dividend withholding tax on foreign-held shares, though there are certain exclusions. For almost all foreign investors, the B shares are what you want to have. At the moment, you can get them for a much smaller premium than you usually can, and this is good news. Additionally, if you’re bullish on Shell’s earnings report this coming Thursday, August 1, and you’re a long-term investor from outside of the Netherlands, you can capture larger gains by taking advantage of this spread.

The Difference for a Long-Term Investor

Shell Shares Nominal Yield Real Yield (After Withholding Tax) RDS.A 5.89% 5.00% RDS.B 5.86% 5.86%

The difference in the shares is significant for long-term foreign Shell investors, who will be losing 15% of their dividend income to the Dutch government, if they hold the A shares. This significantly reduces the real dividend yield of these A shares. The 15% withholding tax costs you approximately 56 cents per share per year of your dividend. The B shares do not have this withholding tax and thus you get your full generous annual dividend of $3.76. Over the long term, this difference is significant, especially for those holding a large number of shares, especially when you look at Shell’s plans to raise the dividend payout in 2021.

An Important Opportunity

Looking at both RDS.A and RDS.B over the last ten years, we see that RDS.B shares have been priced at a premium to RDS.A shares for almost the entire period.

There are some variations in this premium, and if we look recently, we see that A shares have closed in on the premium of B shares.

Looking at the last 6 months, the A shares actually outperformed the B shares. The reason for this comes down to one sentence in the company’s buyback plan.

The shares bought back under the initial programme will be whichever of the A ordinary shares and/or B ordinary shares is economically the least expensive on a given trading day.

It’s as simple as that, the B shares trade at a premium to the A shares, so the A shares are cheaper for the company to buyback, and so they do. If you look at Shell’s transactions, they have been exclusively A shares, to my knowledge. You’ll see this fairly quickly if you look over the press releases that are published regularly on Seeking Alpha, such as the one here. This pushes up the price of the A shares and closes the spread.

In the long term, B shares deserve to be valued at a premium because the difference for foreign investors in dividend income, one of the most important reasons for owning Shell shares, more than makes up for the higher price you may pay for your shares initially. This opportunity to purchase B shares at a premium of below 40 cents is one that long-term investors should seriously consider. To explain why this is significant, I’ll offer the table below of the share prices and the difference from a few dates within the past year, including the most recent close as of this writing.

Date (All 2019) RDS.A Share Price RDS.B Share Price Spread February 6 $63.84 $65.31 $1.47 April 18 $64.20 $65.61 $1.41 June 26 $66.01 $66.97 $0.97 July 30 $63.80 $64.19 $0.39

In the long term, the spread will re-widen, due to the greater value of the B shares to most investors around the world, and when it does, will you will have profited from this occurrence. I expect the spread to widen some as we approach August 22, when the buyback plan will require reauthorization, which it will likely get, due to a potential slowdown in purchases in the period leading up to the reauthorization.

The Earnings Play

Historically, Shell’s A shares have experienced greater share price appreciation following earnings reports. This means that after a positive earnings report, the spread becomes smaller. The two most recent earnings reports demonstrate this pattern. The chart below shows the difference in price between the two classes of shares.

Earnings Report Day Before Day of Day after January $1.16 $1.06 $0.91 May $1.28 $1.20 $1.20

Effectively, if you own A shares before earnings, those will appreciate quicker than the B shares, and after earnings, you can exchange them for B shares less of a cost than before the report. To do this, simply buy A shares before the earnings release, a day or two after the report, sell your A shares and purchase B shares before the ex-div date. Congratulations, you’ve profited from the contraction of the spread!

A few relevant notes:

An earnings beat tomorrow is not guaranteed, so this is a trade that is to be undertaken based on your own belief of the outcome of the upcoming earnings report.

Past behavior of share price is not a guarantor of future performance and this pattern may not hold for the upcoming report.

The goal with this trade is less of a bet on the earnings report to make a ton of money off short-term movements and more of a trade for long-term investors. It’s an opportunity for investors to increase their Shell holdings by converting their class of shares and profiting off the ability to buy back B shares cheaper, relative to A shares, after the report than they could before.

Valuation

All this discussion of the spread between share classes would be worthless if both were overvalued, so I’ll go over why I think the current share price presents an attractive valuation. The company’s P/E ratio for the trailing twelve months is 11.27 which is the cheapest valuation using this metric of any oil supermajor. If Shell were valued at the 13.66 PE of BP , its shares would be valued at $77.32. This isn’t even remotely near the 17.19 PE Chevron is valued by. From my perspective, this makes Shell significantly undervalued, especially for long-term investors who see value in CEO van Beurden’s plan to transition Shell to become a utility, while still profiting from world-class oil and natural gas operations. The company’s current share prices are a good place to get in for long term investors.

Conclusion

Whether or not you take advantage of the spread behavior in the earnings report on August 1 and trade your B shares for A shares and back again, the slim spread available right now presents an attractive entry point for long-term Shell investors located outside the Netherlands. Especially for those holding A shares, such as myself, who are looking for an opportunity to convert them into the B shares. With the current spread of $0.39 per share, the value of the dividend income gained, $0.56, will more than make up the small additional cost of B shares in less than a year. Share prices do vary, and this likely won’t be the only time where the spread is this close, but its more often wider than it is now, and today’s valuation makes for an attractive entry point. For long-term investors who aren’t Dutch nationals, the current situation is a good opportunity to stock up on B shares and enjoy collecting those dividends.

