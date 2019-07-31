IBB: Ongoing Systematic Risks Facing Healthcare And Biotech

On the other hand, E.U. and developed OECD countries are unlikely to be affected by the U.S. War on Drug Pricing.

Investment Thesis

Various biologics and specialty-generic drugs may suffer up to 15 to 44% price erosion over the next 3 years after the U.S. 2020 Presidential Elections, based on my assessment. Companies in these sectors are also suffering rapid declines in prescription volume growth, of which are only limited to the United States. Health care spending in other areas of the world, on the contrary, are unlikely to be affected by Medicare reform. In all, individual components of the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) may contain lucrative alpha for active investors. The ETF itself however, remains a sell in the author's opinion, unless used as a dispersion hedge to balance systematic vs. idiosyncratic risks for going long individual stocks that comprise the index.

Table of Contents

Key Research:

International Drug Pricing Index

In Q12018, HHS Secretary Azar proposed indexing the price of branded and generic drugs in the United States to that of an international average of 27 products. Comparing apples to apples, the most expensive American drug in this index had a staggering 590% premium over international ones for the same level of prescription and treatment duration.

The U.S. is currently the only developed country in the world where Rx prices are not regulated by the government. If such reform is implemented, a likely scenario is limiting drug prices in the United States to between 120% and 140% to that of to the international price average. By my calculation, this would imply a -22% to -33% decline in prescription Rx prices seen from its current levels.

Medicare Reform

Furthermore, a new medicare reform project specifically targeting generic drugs will likely result in 15-20% discounts for Medicare Part B and Part D beneficiaries, and further erode drug prices on top of the international index parity mentioned earlier. The FDA approved a record number of generic drugs in FY2018 and is on track to match this number in 2019. This has resulted in largely negative impacts to generic drug players with Mylan (MYL) being the second most-affected at -25% Y/Y decline in prescription volume, and Endo (ENDP) leading the upper bound at over -40% Y/Y decline in the same metric. For more information regarding to the source of this data, please refer to the author's ENDP article under the "products" heading.

Record Generic and Biosimilar Approvals

With 831 final approvals and 190 tentative approvals, the FDA broke a record last year in green lighting ANDAs. In addition, the administrative body had an average review period of just 40 days from receiving an ANDA filing to its approval. Unless a generic company is either 1) First to file, or 2) The only generic maker for branded drugs, the approval of more competitors will lead to erosion of both generic and off-patent branded pricing. For example, 12 generic drugs could effectively reduce the market share of each competitor to just 9% of its original brand value. This will likely result in devastating sales decline to generic players included in the IBB ETF for the next 3 years, but will have an impact on companies specializing in biosimilars and biologics as well.

While Biologics are explicitly protected by the 2018 Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act in terms of pricing, expect this situation to worsen considerably as the vast majority of drugs listed in the international pricing index are monoclonal antibodies. The author estimates the price erosion to be in line with that of branded equivalents at -11 to -33% over the next 3 years. This estimate may be further impeded as the number of biosimilars approved is likely to increase exponentially from the 7 ABLAs applications granted last year.

U.S. 2020 Presidential Elections

Both Republicans and Democrats have reached a consensus as to implement government regulated drug pricing spearing into the U.S. 2020 Presidential Elections. This is yet another negative development for the biotech sector. Irrespective of which candidate is elected president, there will be some form of Medicare reform which will materially impact all companies in the sector. Fortunately, this problem is limited only to the U.S. alone.

International Biotech Growth

As the international pricing index references only E.U. and Australian drug prices, the U.S. War on Drug on Pricing is therefore unlikely to affect the international revenues of drug companies. While U.S. drug sales may see a -10% volume decline Y/Y and a -36 to -46% price erosion over the next 3 years before returning to growth, sector players with significant international exposure such as MYL and Regeneron (REGN) will likely be key drivers of revenue growth moving forward.

Despite ample systematic risks facing the IBB, companies in this sector are still spending an ample 10-30% of revenues on R&D. Such strategy is in stark contrast to the M&A hype embroiling the biotechnology sector back in 2014-2016, and this return to organic growth will likely offset roughly 25-50% of sales declines due to drug pricing controversies.

Sector Valuation/ Summary

Nonetheless, the industry itself is simply too risky for a buy recommendation in the opinion of the author, and instead represents an appealing hedge as a lucrative hedge to offset the risks in being long individual components. A vast disparity of valuation in sector players shows just how divided market participants are regarding their outlooks. The cheapest company is Gilead Sciences (GILD) at less than 10x EV/EBITDA and the most expensive is Viking Therapeutics (VRTX) at 50x EV/EBITDA. Stocks such as MYL, which has 66% of revenues coming outside of U.S., and REGN, which has the highest R&D margin in the sector at 30%, are likely to be key players against industry headwinds. In conclusion, investors should beware of the paramount risks facing the U.S. Biotech/Health Care sectors. Furthermore, active investors may choose to sell short the ETF as a hedge against making an investment in individual components of the index. (07/22/2019)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in IBB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may be long individual components of the IBB as a dispersion hedge.