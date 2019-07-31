Coca-Cola: The Stock Is Now Showing Growth

When I last wrote on Coca-Cola (KO) back in August 2017, I made the argument that in spite of recent price growth, I was still not convinced that the stock had significant upside going forward.

The main reasons I made this argument were that free cash flow growth was stalling, and that the investment the company had made in its "no-sugar" offerings may not pay off at the end of the day.

Fast forward to today, and we can see that the stock has continued to see a healthy return of 18% since then - just slightly below that of the S&P 500:

We have also seen the dividend continue to grow by just over 8% during that period:

Moreover, it is also interesting to note that while we have seen a significant recovery in EBITDA per share, the EV to EBITDA ratio still remains below the highs that were observed for the stock two years prior:

In analyzing Coca-Cola's growth two years on, it has become apparent that initiatives set by the company have been paying off. While I was originally skeptical that the company could succeed in the "no sugar" market, Coca-Cola reported double-digit growth for the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar offering for the seventh quarter in a row in Q2 earnings.

In the most recent earnings quarter, EPS saw growth of 12%, while cash flow was up by 68% primarily due to timing of tax payments and working capital initiatives.

Price/mix, which according to Coca-Cola represents "the change in net operating revenues caused by factors such as price changes, the mix of products and packages sold, and the mix of channels and geographic territories where the sales occurred", grew by 2% overall which contributed to 6% growth in net revenue.

While price/mix growth was modest in EMEA coming in at 1%, the company saw significant growth in the Americas, with growth of 4% and 5% for North and Latin America respectively. Asia/Pacific saw a decline of 3% in the price/mix metrics.

It is quite encouraging that price/mix is recording significantly more growth in North America, as it implies that sales margins have been higher in Coca-Cola's primary market, and that price increases have not deterred consumers from buying the company's products.

Looking forward, I see no evidence to suggest that growth in soft drinks will slow down, and while competitor PepsiCo (PEP) has been diversifying towards the snacks industry to prevent a potential slowdown in soft drink revenue, Coca-Cola appears to be further solidifying its footing as leader of this market.

I now take a bullish view on Coca-Cola, in spite of previously being skeptical. The company is now showing growth, and its performance on both the earnings and dividend front means that this stock should appeal to both growth and income-oriented investors alike.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.