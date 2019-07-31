Quaint Oak: A Microcap With Huge Dividend Growth

With a yield of 2.88% and a CAGR consistently over 20% since 2008, Quaint Oak is one of the most attractive dividend growth stocks on the market today.

Quaint Oak Bancorp has seen strong growth throughout its loan origination business, leading to consistent recent diluted EPS growth of over 20%.

With the market trading at all-time highs and interest rates being compressed lower, it is becoming increasingly more difficult to find companies that offer an attractive combination of yield, dividend growth, and value.

That being said, there are several companies with market capitalizations of less than $250 million that are still appealing.

One such company is Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc. (OTCQX:QNTO), the holding company for a community bank company operating in the Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania. Quaint Oak provides services including deposits, insurance and mortgage origination. Strong earnings growth driven by their loan origination business has allowed Quaint Oak to grow its dividend at a CAGR of over 20% since 2008. Based on the stock's Wednesday closing price of $12.50, this equates to a dividend yield of 2.88%. With strong growth continuing in Q2 2019, the company will likely continue to return value to shareholders through dividend increases and buybacks going forward.

Growth

QNTO released Q2 2019 earnings on July 24th, reporting diluted EPS growth of over 22% YoY, from $0.27 to $0.33. This marked the second straight quarter of strong growth, with Q1 EPS growing 50% YoY.

Despite a sharp increase in interest expense, the company managed a 1.8% increase in net interest income, driven primarily by a 15.9% increase in interest income. This increase came from a combination of loans receivables growing YoY from $213.6 million in 2017 to $229.8 million in 2018, and a 23 basis yield increase on loans held.

More impressively, the company saw a 41.8% increase in non-interest income driven by the 48.2% increase in net gain for loans held, and a 49.8% increase in mortgage and title fees.

Continued EPS growth driven by origination is nothing new for QNTO, as FY2018 saw 36.5% diluted EPS growth over FY2017.

For FY2018, total loan originations grew from $141.1 million in 2017 to $156.1 million, or 10.63%. This is an increase from the 6.8% growth in originations Quaint Oak saw from 2016 to 2017.

The biggest source of origination growth from 2016 to 2018 has come from Commercial business loans and one-to-four residential owner occupied mortgages, at 159.1% and 54.3% respectively.

The table above shows the current loan holdings by type for the last three years. Management has undergone an aggressive effort to diversify by increasing its originations and holdings of commercial loans. Management has stated their intent to focus on holding higher-yield and longer duration loans instead of the low-yield longer term residential loans. This effort has been paying off, as the loan portfolio currently yields 5.57%, up from 5.43% in Q2 2018.

Despite the focus on increasing yield, the quality of loans held has been improving steadily since 2014.

Total non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans has declined sharply from 2.30% in 2014 to 0.54% in 2018. For the most recent quarter reported July 24th, non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans declined to 0.26%.

Despite the recent increases in interest expenses, loan originations and sales continues to drive strong bottom-line growth for QNTO.

The increasing origination and sale of residential mortgages combined with a growing portfolio of higher-yield commercial loans puts QNTO in a strong position going forward in a low-rate environment.

Further Fed cuts will likely lead to a higher demand for the origination of residential mortgages. Since these make up only around 3% of loan holding but the vast majority of originations, Quaint Oak will likely benefit from a higher level of origination fees.

Since the majority of holdings are in commercial real estate and business loans, the increase in residential loan originations is likely to outweigh the marginal drop in portfolio yield since these loans are less sensitive to actions by the Fed.

Dividend/Valuation

In addition to rapidly growing earnings, QNTO has been increasing its dividend at a similar pace. The chart above shows the dividend amount paid per year since 2008 along with the YoY increase and CAGR.

The CAGR since 2008 has remained above 20% and above 22% since 2012. Not included on the chart is the increase for 2019, equaling a $0.32 total dividend for the year. This equates to another 23.1% hike from 2018, which keeps the 10 year CAGR above 20%.

Based on FY2018 diluted EPS of $1.01, the payout ratio is still only 31.7%. Combined with the +20% diluted EPS growth QNTO has and will likely continue to see, this dividend will likely keep marching higher at a similar +20% CAGR for at least the foreseeable future.

With a current share price of $12.50, QNTO is only trading at around 12.5 times FY2018 earnings. This represents a cheap valuation for a company that has consistently grown earnings at the pace they have.

This combined with plenty of cash on hand and little debt makes QNTO very attractive from a growth and valuation standpoint.

Risks

As a small savings institute, QNTO carries similar risks to other regional banks.

There is one particular risk that needs to be discussed, however, relating to the trading volume of the stock.

QNTO trades with extremely thin volume, with average weekly volumes often in the single-digit thousands. This leads to very wide bid/ask spreads and the corresponding wide fluctuations in price. While it is always advisable to use limit orders when purchasing or selling stocks, it is especially important in this situation.

Conclusion

Despite being a tiny company with a market cap of less than $25 million, QNTO offers strong growth and a cheap valuation. The mortgage origination business of Quaint Oak will likely continue to be the driving force behind the success of the company. With a 10 year dividend CAGR of over 20%, a low payout ratio, and strong balance sheet the company will likely be able to sustain these large increases going forward given consistent recent EPS growth of over 20%.

While the recently increasing interest expense is slightly worrisome, the increase in residential mortgage origination and sale along with the focus on holding quality high-yield commercial loans will be more than enough to offset the increase so long as it plateaus eventually.

Investors looking to take a position in QNTO should keep in mind the extremely low trading volume and wide Bid/Ask spreads and always use limit orders when buying or selling the stock.

