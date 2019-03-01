The Clinical Misjudgement

Gemphire (NASDAQ:GEMP) is a clinical-stage biopharma that became a victim of its presumed success. It all started with its decision not to recognise its lead and sole investigative drug candidate, gemcabene, as a PPAR-α agonist. Despite the fact that gemcabene (formerly CI-1027 or PD 72953) was originally designated PPAR-α agonist by inventor, Pfizer (PFE), during its initial clinical development as a fibrate to improve dyslipidemia.

Gemphire presumed incorrectly that it could avoid the FDA mandated toxicology and carcinogenicity studies for “all” PPAR agonists in clinical trials longer than 6 months if gemcabene was not designated a PPAR-α agonist. FDA mandate was the completion of 6-month and 12-month toxicology studies in rats and monkeys and a 2-year carcinogenicity studies in mice and rats. The decision to fight the FDA on this issue was a costly scientific and managerial error given the well known serious adverse events that have been associated clinically with PPAR agonist-based therapeutics and old generation investigative drug candidates.

The Costly Delay

In my previous articles on GEMP, I called management’s approach in dealing with the FDA partial hold on gemcabene “a scientific mess”. By Q3/2018, GEMP knew it had “problems”, clinically and financially. Unable to perform clinical studies beyond 6 months and dwindling cash reserve, it reduced its workforce and announced strategic alternatives, CEO Steven Gullans in his own words:

The Board of Directors has established a committee to oversee this review. Potential strategic alternatives that may be evaluated include, but are not limited to, an acquisition, merger, business combination, in-licensing, or other strategic transaction involving the Company. There can be no assurance that this process will result in Gemphire pursuing any transaction or that any transaction, if pursued, will be completed. The Company does not intend to discuss or disclose further developments regarding the strategic review process unless and until its Board of Directors has approved a specific action or otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate or required by law. As we have previously disclosed, the recent request by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for additional preclinical data on gemcabene means that our planned Phase 3 programs, initially focused in hypertriglyceridemia, are expected to start later than originally planned,” said Steven Gullans, Ph.D., CEO of Gemphire. “We continue to be encouraged by the results from 25 clinical trials in nearly 1,200 adult patients in which gemcabene demonstrated statistically significant signs of efficacy with no severe adverse events or drug-drug interactions. We remain confident that we will be able to meet the FDA’s requests to enable it to reconsider lifting the partial clinical hold on gemcabene. However, we believe it is prudent to fully leverage our resources by exploring strategic alternatives.”

This decision to execute strategic alternatives was not a surprise but it revealed that management “have not or cannot or unwilling” to address the pre-clinical issues mandated by the FDA to get the partial hold lifted. In Q4/2018 earnings report, CEO Steven Gullans noted:

the FDA requested that we provide additional information regarding preclinical toxicology before it will consider lifting our clinical hold and scheduling an End of Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting. We are moving propitiously to achieve this milestone and move into Phase 3.”

Obviously, something else was happening behind closed doors. Understandably, Dr. Gullans was unable to explain the “true status” of pre-clinical toxicology studies due to ongoing strategic alternatives.

The Reverse Merger

In Q3/2019, Gemphire announced:

definitive agreement whereby NeuroBo will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gemphire in an all-stock transaction. Upon completion of the merger, Gemphire will change its name to NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and plans to change its ticker symbol on the Nasdaq Capital Market to “NRBO.” The merged company will focus on the development of NeuroBo’s clinical-stage drug candidates for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo is focused on the development of a treatment for diabetic neuropathic pain (DNP), with its lead drug candidate, NB-01, in Phase 3 clinical development as a first-line, disease-modifying therapy. NeuroBo’s second drug candidate, NB-02, is in development for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the pathological dysfunction of the amyloid-beta and tau proteins in the human brain, which include Alzheimer’s disease and tauopathies. NeuroBo believes that leveraging the therapeutic properties of its natural product-based platform will drive a paradigm shift in the treatment of DNP and other neurodegenerative diseases where drug safety combined with efficacy is a strong unmet need.

President & CEO of NeuroBo, John L. Brooks III was enthused as highlighted in his statement:

We are excited about the opportunities and resources that will become available to NeuroBo and its therapeutic pipeline as a result of the merger,” explained John L. Brooks III, president and chief executive officer, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals. “As we move towards developing both NB-01 and NB-02, we believe that having shares publicly traded on Nasdaq will provide greater opportunity to advance our therapeutic pipeline and corporate strategy.”

Good or Bad Deal?

Those invested in GEMP may ask if this was a good deal. I don’t know if anyone can definitely provide a satisfactory financial answer. As reported in press release:

On a pro forma basis and based upon the number of shares of Gemphire common stock to be issued in the merger, the pre-merger Gemphire shareholders will own approximately 4.06% of the post-merger combined company and the pre-merger NeuroBo investors will own approximately 95.94% of the post-merger combined company on a fully-diluted basis.

Clinically, if I was invested in GEMP, my immediate focus would be on the lead Phase 3 (planned Q4/2019) drug candidate, NB-01 for diabetic neuropathic pain. It was licensed from Korean pharmaceutical company, Dong-A ST. NB-01 was clinically effective at improving diabetic neuropathic pain with minimal side effects, compared to placebo in Phase 2 study. Clinical efficacy in the planned Phase 3 trial makes the merger “a good deal”. Conversely, if Phase 3 is unsuccessful, some would complain it was a bad deal. A reminder that in the absence of a merger, GEMP wasn’t really making significant clinical progress.

Per business wire, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals was jointly founded by JK BioPharma Solutions and Dr. Roy Freeman, a Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School, to develop natural product-based ethical medicines and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Gemcabene Out-License

In a previous article I hinted that no one buys a clinical drug asset that may never progress beyond Phase 2b clinical trial. Evidently, Beijing SL Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd disagreed with my viewpoint since GEMP announced:

an out-licensing partnership with Beijing SL Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to advance its drug candidate, gemcabene, into the Chinese market. This partnership is expected to provide an upfront gross payment of $2.5 million to Gemphire and back end milestone and royalty payments to the combined company if certain development and commercialization milestones are met.

More information on Beijing SL Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd can be found here. This company could repurpose gemcabene to make it more valuable both clinically and financially. Presumably, if GEMP had been able to get the FDA partial hold lifted, its future clinical plans for gemcabene was a refocus toward orphan/rare clinical indications for dyslipidemia.

Market Outlook

Some reverse mergers produce acquiring companies that become more clinically and potentially financially valuable than the public company. Synta Pharmaceutical reversed merged with Madrigal in 2016 and almost everyone is cognizant of the increasing clinical success of its lead investigative NASH drug candidates, MGL-3196.

On approval of the merger, GEMP becomes clinically extinct and a busted IPO. But, no one can succinctly determine one way or the other if NeuroBio becomes the next Madrigal!.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.