Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock's Potential

While the company recorded a loss in net sales across Europe and Asia, this was largely driven by currency fluctuations.

When I wrote on Colgate-Palmolive (CL) this time last year, I put forward the argument that the stock was still expensive at a price of $65. My reason for doing so was that I deemed free cash flow growth to be too slow to justify upside, even with attractive financials in other regards, such as low debt and high dividend growth.

With this being said, the stock has shown almost double the rate of growth as that of the S&P 500 in the past year, meaning that I significantly underestimated the growth potential of this stock:

Source: investing.com

That said, what is particularly noteworthy is that operating cash flow remained unchanged for 2018 as compared to the previous year, and while diluted earnings per share saw growth of 21%, a significant portion of this growth was down to benefits arising from U.S. tax reform. Organic sales growth in its own right remained less than 1%.

So, why has this company been growing significantly?

When we analyze EBITDA (earnings before interest and taxes), we can see that EBITDA has shown no growth in the past year, while the EV to EBITDA ratio is up significantly compared to the beginning of this year:

Source: ycharts.com

Purely on an earnings basis, the above trends would seem to suggest that while the company may have been undervalued on an EV to EBITDA basis at the beginning of the year, the company has largely returned to fair value at this point and little upside remains from this standpoint.

One significant factor raising the stock lately has been the fact that demand for Colgate's products has continued even in spite of higher prices. For instance, the company reported that when not accounting for the impact of foreign exchange, organic sales were up by 4%. Moreover, while pricing increased by 3%, sales volume was still up by 1%.

As a world leader in the toothpaste market, Colgate does appear to have significant leverage in terms of price, and the fact that the company has been able to grow sales through price as well as through volume is encouraging.

While sales in Europe and Asia saw a decline, sales in North America - which accounts for a higher portion of sales - saw growth of 2.50%:

Region Portion of Sales Growth North America 22% 2.50% Europe 15% -5% Latin America 24% -0.50% Asia Pacific 17% -4% Africa/Eurasia 6% 0.50%

Source: Colgate Second Quarter 2019 Results

Additionally, we can see that in the case of Europe and Asia, a significant reason behind the decline in sales has been due to foreign exchange fluctuations:

Source: Colgate Second Quarter 2019 Results

While Colgate-Palmolive has seen little growth on a top-line basis, the company has shown significant organic growth and investors appear to be recognizing this - hence the reason we have seen the stock appreciate.

Looking forward, if the company continues to succeed in growing sales volume in conjunction with revising its pricing strategy, then I anticipate that earnings will grow further. Moreover, in spite of the recent rise in stock price, the company is still paying a respectable dividend of above 2%, with a 55-year track record of dividend increases:

Source: dividend.com

Even with recent price growth, I anticipate that the company's earnings could rise further should we continue to see Colgate-Palmolive further succeed in revamping its pricing strategy, and would take a bullish view on the company at this point in time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.