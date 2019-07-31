Middleby Is Significantly Overvalued; Shares Could Fall More Than 25.0%

MIDD annualized its largest and most expensive acquisition in Q2 19 and will lap one of the most difficult base rate/comp sets over the next four quarters.

Consensus estimates for "Premier" customer capex (i.e. demand) is expected to decline at the fastest rate in over a decade in FY 19 followed by further declines in FY 20.

Growth appears dependent on M&A and acquisitions have gotten progressively larger and more expensive but targets have slower growth and are less profitable.

FY 19 consensus expectations for low-double-digit revenue growth and re-acceleration of EBITDA margin expansion are overly optimistic, in our opinion.

Executive Summary

We are concerned The Middleby Corporation (“Middleby” or “the Company”) is significantly overvalued; we believe shares could fall more than 25.0%.

Middleby primarily provides cooking and warming equipment used in commercial kitchen and foodservice operations in addition to cold-side and beverage dispensing equipment. Customers include quick-service (i.e. fast food) restaurants, full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, and hotels, among others. The Company also manufactures, sells, and distributes kitchen equipment for the residential market and provides food processing equipment and packing technology systems for protein and bakery production for retail and food service applications.

Middleby’s story starts with former CEO Mr. Selim Bassoul. Mr. Bassoul joined Middleby in the mid-1990’s and helped turnaround one of the Company’s floundering core divisions. In 2001, Mr. Bassoul was promoted to CEO; Middleby had a market capitalization of $40.0 million. Over the next two decades, Mr. Bassoul was instrumental to Middleby’s continued turnaround and meteoric share price appreciation driven by M&A. Today, Middleby’s market capitalization is ~$7.5 billion.

In the last ten years, Middleby acquired over 50 companies for an aggregate of $3.2 billion. Beginning in late FY 13/early FY 14, we started to notice a concerning trend; acquisitions were getting progressively larger and more expensive, but had slower revenue growth and were less profitable. This coincided with several other red flags: (1) organic revenue growth started to diverge significantly from reported growth, (2) adjusted free cash flow went negative and got progressively worse, (3) executive compensation targets were changed from return on equity (ROE) and share price metrics to absolute EBITDA and earnings growth, and (4) insiders (including Mr. Bassoul) meaningfully divested shares and beneficial ownership reached decade lows. Despite these red flags, shares continued to rise and are near all-time highs as the Company has been able to show “strong” reported revenue and “consistent” free cash flow growth.

However, we believe FY 19 is shaping up to be one of the most challenging years yet. Specifically:

“Premier” customer capex peaked last year and is now expected to decline at the fastest rate in over a decade followed by further declines in FY 20 and FY 21.

Capital goods new orders and restaurant sales data have continued to decelerate rapidly, exacerbating demand headwinds.

Middleby annualized its largest and most expensive acquisition to date in Q2 19 (Taylor was acquired for $1.0 billion and 3.2x price/sales in Q2 18) and will lap one of the most difficult base rate/comp sets over the next four quarters.

The Company’s leverage ratio is near all-time highs which may limit additional material M&A.

M&A gross margin profile continued to decline and reached the lowest level since FY 11.

Organic and pro forma growth over the last two years have been low-single-digits at best.

Newly added GAAP-to-non-GAAP reconciliations are inconsistent with Earnings Release commentary and potentially obfuscate weaker adjusted earnings growth, in our opinion.

Record inventory levels and DSI in Q1 19 provided an unsustainable benefit to margins and will be a headwind as inventory normalizes.

Long-tenured CEO Mr. Bassoul abruptly resigned effective immediately in February 2019, only one year after signing a new three-year contract.

Consequently, we are concerned FY 19 consensus expectations for low-double-digit revenue growth and reacceleration of EBITDA margin expansion to near peak levels is overly optimistic. Based on Middleby’s current valuation, FY 19 P/E of 20.8x and EV/EBITDA of 13.7x, we believe there is significant downside risk. Using conservative estimates that assume revenue will grow mid-single-digits and EBITDA margin will expand with slight multiple contraction to be in-line with peers (but still above market averages), we believe shares could fall more than 25.0%.

Company Background

Commercial Foodservice accounts for ~two-thirds of revenue/gross profit and nearly three-fourths of EBITDA

Middleby operates its business in three segments; Commercial Foodservice, , Residential Kitchen, and Food Processing. Please see Appendix A for additional Company background.[1]

[1] Middleby’s fiscal year ends on the Saturday nearest to December 31.

FY 18 Revenue FY 18 Gross Profit FY 18 Non-GAAP EBITDA Source: Company filings

Middleby has made more than 50 acquisitions since FY 09

Over the last six years, the strategy became increasingly more aggressive in both the size and quantity of acquisitions (see Appendix B).

M&A Background ($ in millions) Source: Company 10Ks

Majority of M&A financed through debt; leverage ratio near peak levels at just under 3.0x

Leverage Ratio Near Peak Highs Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation (Slide 13), 06/05/19

M&A Quality Deteriorated

Since the early 2000’s, M&A has been an integral part of Middleby’s growth strategy. For context, the Company acquired over 50 companies in the last ten years for an aggregate of $3.2 billion; Middleby’s market capitalization is ~$7.5 billion. Beginning in late FY 13/early FY 14, we started to notice a somewhat concerning trend; acquisitions were getting progressively larger and more expensive but had slower revenue growth and were less profitable. We believe this trend not only extends the time required to achieve similar returns on investment to historical M&A, but also increases the risk of overpayment and/or acquisition underperformance relative to initial expectations. In addition, the largest and most expensive acquisition (the Taylor Company was acquired in Q2 18 from United Technologies) appeared to diverge from Middleby’s historical strategy of acquiring private businesses from founders and/or generational owners. We believe this shift in strategy creates an even more challenging environment to execute sustainable margin expansion opportunities and realize a comparable return on investment relative to prior acquisitions.

Commercial Foodservice accounted for over 60.0% of M&A; Residential Kitchen for over 25.0%

M&A Spend by Segment ($ in millions) Source: Company 10Ks

Most large acquisitions acquired at higher sales multiples; recent M&A multiples well above averages

Since FY 09, 22 targets were acquired for more than $25.0 million (see Appendix C). In aggregate, these 22 acquisitions accounted for $2.8 billion and were acquired at an average price/sales multiple of 1.6x. In FY 18, Middleby made five acquisitions over $25.0 million with price/sales multiples ranging from 1.7x to 3.2x, well above the historical average. Moreover, the Taylor Company (Taylor) was acquired at 3.2x price/sales, making it the largest and most expensive acquisition to date.

Weak pro forma revenue growth suggests soft growth rates from recently acquired targets

Pro Forma Results Imply Minimal Revenue Growth from Recent M&A Source: Company 10Ks, 10Qs

M&A gross margin profile deteriorated significantly since FY 14, while sales multiples increased [4]

[4] Weighted average price/sales multiple = (acquisition purchase price / aggregate YTD M&A spend) * acquisition price/sales multiple. Sum of weighted average price/sales multiples = annual weighted average price/sales multiple.

M&A Profitability Meaningfully Deteriorated as Purchase Multiples Went Up Source: Company 10K & 10Q filings, TriFin calculations

Taylor acquisition appeared to be acquired from UTX via unsolicited bid; UTX sold because it was a “good price point”

At its Investor and Analyst meeting on 03/16/18, United Technologies indicated it would begin a strategic review of its portfolio during the summer (after the Rockwell Collins acquisition closed) to decide whether to spin into three companies; standalone Otis, standalone Climate, Controls, and Security (NYSE:CCS), and an aerospace business. However, at the Electrical Products Group Conference on 05/22/18, United Technologies highlighted the Taylor divestiture was not the portfolio optimization it had previously been thinking about, but it was a “good price point” to sell.

CEO Mr. Gregory J. Hayes: We closed on a deal to sell our Taylor equipment business to Middleby for $1 billion. That was not the portfolio optimization we were thinking about, but... JP Morgan Chase Analyst: It’s an optimal price point. CEO Mr. Gregory J. Hayes: Exactly, yes, good price point though. (Electrical Products Group Conference, 05/22/18) [emphasis added]

Consequently, we believe Middleby may have made an unsolicited bid to acquire Taylor; somewhat of a departure from Middleby’s historical M&A strategy.

Customer Capex/Demand Expected to Decline Sharply

Middleby does not disclose revenue by customer given its customer base is relatively large with minimal concentration. However, in its Investor Presentations the Company regularly includes a slide with its “Premier” Commercial Foodservice (the largest segment) customers of which many are publicly traded companies. [5] Aggregate public “Premier” customer capex ebbed and flowed over the last decade; since FY 15 capex consistently trended upward reaching peak levels in FY 18. Consensus estimates anticipate a severe drop in FY 19 capex followed by two more years of declines in FY 20 and FY 21. In fact, the FY 19 rate of change decline is the largest in over a decade. In addition, capital goods new orders and restaurant sales data from the US Census Bureau continued to rapidly decelerate over the last year. We believe these dynamics put Middleby and overall demand in a precarious situation that isn’t currently accounted for in revenue expectations.

[5] “Premier” customers sourced from Middleby’s June 2019 Investor Presentation (Slide 19) and include The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE), Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL), Denny’s Corporation (DENN), Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN), Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ), Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI), Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL), McDonald’s Corporation (MCD), Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA), Starbucks Corporation (SBUX), The Wendy’s Company (WEN), Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM).

“Premier” customer capex expected to decline sharply over the next three years

Aggregate “Premier” Customer Capex Expected to Decline for the Next Three Years ($ in millions) Source: company filings, consensus estimates

Slowing capital goods new orders growth corroborates softer capex

Capital Goods (excluding Aircraft) New Orders Continued to Decelerate Source: US Census Bureau

Rapidly decelerating restaurant sales may exacerbate slowing capex budgets

Restaurant Sales Continued to Decelerate Source: US Census Bureau

Revenue Expectations Overly Optimistic; Organic Growth Under Pressure, In Our Opinion

Middleby’s acquisitive nature regularly resulted in large differences between reported and organic growth. While inorganic growth is not inherently worrisome, divergent trends between the two can be indicative of weak underlying performance and/or acquisitions underperforming post-integration. In either scenario, M&A may be required to maintain reported growth rates.

Prior to FY 14, Middleby’s reported and organic growth rate trends were less concerning as organic revenue growth accelerated in conjunction with reported growth. However, there has been a noticeable divergence over the last four years. Interestingly, in FY 16, Middleby guided for organic revenue growth to accelerate over the next three years; FY 16 organic revenue growth was 3.9%. We believe this guidance was significant for two reasons: (1) the Company historically provided little to no guidance, so (2) the Company must have had relatively high conviction the guidance was achievable. However, FY 17 organic growth was negative 3.8% and FY 18 was negative 0.8%, a far cry from the anticipated acceleration from 3.9%. In addition, over the last three years pro forma revenue growth rates were flat-to-down suggesting aggregate growth at recent acquisitions was minimal.

Reported growth paints a different picture. M&A allowed the Company to show double-digit average growth rates over the same period and consensus expects double-digit growth to continue in FY 19 followed by mid-single-digit growth in FY 20.

Notwithstanding organic growth over the last two years being substantially below guidance, we believe FY 19 and FY 20 consensus revenue expectations are overly optimistic as (1) the overall demand environment may be more challenging, (2) base period growth rates will become significantly more difficult as the Company’s largest acquisition annualized in Q2 19, (3) pro forma growth has been minimal, and (4) additional growth via M&A may be somewhat subdued given a near peak high leverage ratio.

Three-year guidance provided in FY 16 called for organic growth acceleration

Middleby does not provide regular quarterly or annual guidance. However, on its Q1 16 Earnings Call on 05/12/16, the Company guided for organic growth to accelerate over the next three years.

We have never given guidance on a quarter to quarter, year to year; but if you look at what is going to happen in the next three years, we see an acceleration in organic growth. (CEO Mr. Selim Bassoul, Q1 16 Earnings Call, 05/12/16) [emphasis added]

Huge divergence between reported and organic growth; expectations may be unrealistic absent large M&A, In Our Opinion

Large Divergence Between Reported & Organic Growth ($ in millions) Source: Company 10Ks, consensus estimates

Margin Expansion Difficult, Lack of Non-GAAP Disclosures Troubling

The Company has been upfront that its preferred profitability metric is EBITDA vs. EBIT due to acquisition amortization. The premise is simple: intangible asset amortization from acquisitions negatively impacts EBIT and can vary widely based on the timing and frequency of M&A, thus EBITDA is a more appropriate metric. We opine on that premise when M&A is a discrete event but when M&A is integral to a Company’s growth strategy and occurs with regular frequency we believe the expenses (including intangible amortization) are more in-line with ordinary (or even necessary) business expenses and therefore should be scrutinized in the assessment of profitability. In M&A transactions, acquirors often exclude certain charges/costs associated with making acquisitions the acquiror would have otherwise had to incur to achieve the same end result. For example, if Middleby had to build a business similar to Taylor or Viking (or any of its other acquisitions) from scratch instead of acquiring it, Middleby would have needed to hire additional employees, allocate appropriate resources for research development/new products, and create the infrastructure, among other items. All of which would be incurred as ordinary operating expenses.

Typically, when companies use a non-GAAP or adjusted metric to discuss performance, a reconciliation is provided to assist in the assessment of said metric. Indeed, in most cases the SEC requires a GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation. As a result, we find it concerning Middleby only started to provide a GAAP to non-GAAP EBITDA reconciliation three quarters ago (i.e. Q3 18) despite (1) regularly discussing non-GAAP EBITDA in its Investor Presentations for years, (2) providing historical guidance based on non-GAAP EBITDA, (3) the rationale for certain M&A was predicated on non-GAAP EBITDA expansion, and (4) executive compensation is based on non-GAAP EBITDA.

In FY 18, non-GAAP EBITDA margin plummeted to a ten-year low, but consensus expects profitability to expand sharply in FY 19 and FY 20 to record levels. We believe these estimates are too aggressive and the Company will miss and/or analysts will need to revise estimates lower over the next several quarters.

FY 16 guidance called for margin expansion over the next three years

On its Q1 16 Earnings Call, the Company guided for profit margin to expand over the next three years and EBITDA margin to increase to a “higher plateau” over the same time period.

In the next three years,we see an acceleration in organic growth and expansion in profit margin. And we really also see our EBITDA margin, which has historically has hovered at about 20% should increase to a higher plateau over same period of three years. (CEO Mr. Selim Bassoul, Q1 16 Earnings Call, 05/12/16) [emphasis added]

On its Q4 17 Earnings Call on 02/28/18, the Company raised its FY 20 EBITDA margin guidance to 30.0%.

The only guidance I gave was I think a year ago when I spoke about moving from 23% to 27% on the EBITDA to sales ratio and I said it will happen within 3 years. Right now I think 2017 we ended up 25.7% and now that's taking away the new acquisition that we've done. So at this moment, I would say that to reach our target of 27% faster than -- will most probably will be released sometime this year. So ahead by 2 years, and I know I'm giving you another guidance is now I'm upping my guidance on EBITDA to sales, which has been always a driver of our company to say by 2020 we'll be 30%...Taking away newly acquired company, I'm talking organically we'll see a 30% EBITDA to sales ratio by the end of 2020. (CEO Mr. Selim Bassoul, Q4 17 Earnings Call, 02/28/18) [emphasis added]

EBITDA consistently increased each year for over a decade, but margin expansion has been mixed; expectations for reacceleration in FY 19 and record EBITDA margin in FY 20 may be too optimistic, In Our Opinion

In FY 18, non-GAAP EBITDA margin declined in all three segments and reached a ten-year low. Current consensus estimates anticipate a fast reacceleration of margin expansion over the next two years with FY 20 non-GAAP EBITDA margin reaching peak levels. We believe these estimates are too aggressive and the Company will miss and/or analysts will need to revise estimates lower over the next several quarters as:

Commercial Foodservice non-GAAP EBITDA margin continued to decline in Q1 19 and remained well-below long-term guidance. In addition, we believe profitability from recent M&A and/or legacy business may be underperforming.

Residential Kitchen margin growth may be challenged over the next three quarters as the segment will begin to lap more normal base periods and revenue growth over the remainder of FY 19 may not be as strong as Q1 19 due to market pressure for Viking and potentially lower growth rates for AGA Rangemaster.

Record inventory levels and DSI negatively may negatively impact margin.

Individual segment profitability concerns are discussed in more detail herein.

Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin ($ in millions) Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation (Slide 6), consensus estimates

Lack of historical non-GAAP EBITDA reconciliation is inconsistent with SEC reporting requirements

In its Investor Presentations, the Company regularly provided historical adjusted EBITDA (i.e. non-GAAP) performance, however, Q3 18 was the first period in which it provided a GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation (albeit only segment level EBITDA, not consolidated EBITDA). The lack of disclosure is not only uncommon relative to industry standards, but potentially inconsistent with SEC reporting requirements. Item 10(NYSE:E)(1)(NYSE:I) of SEC Regulation S-K indicates a registrant must include a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure disclosed with the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.[6]

[6] eCFR - Code of Federal Regulations

Earnings Disclosure Inconsistencies

As discussed above, Middleby only recently started to disclose a GAAP to non-GAAP EBITDA reconciliation. In addition, the Company provided a GAAP to non-GAAP earnings reconciliation in its June 2019 Investor Presentation, but in two instances (Q3 18 and Q4 18) non-GAAP earnings in the reconciliation were different than what the Company had highlighted in its quarterly Earnings Releases. Its Earnings Releases, which we believe are more widely distributed to analysts and financial media, showed higher adjusted earnings growth than the more detailed reconciliation in the Investor Presentation.

Inconsistencies in adjusted earnings raise more questions about proper non-GAAP disclosure

In the first paragraph of its Q3 18 Earnings Release on 11/07/18, the Company indicated Q3 18 adjusted earnings increased 14.7% year-over-year to $1.56 (from $1.36 in Q3 17).

Adjusted earnings per share was $1.56 for the third quarter ended September 29, 2018. Excluding the impact of restructuring expenses, adjusted earnings per share was $1.36 in the prior year third quarter. (Q3 18 Earnings Release, 11/07/18) [emphasis added]

In the first paragraph of its Q4 18 Earnings Release on 02/27/19, the Company highlighted Q4 18 adjusted earnings increased 10.5% year-over-year to $1.79 (from $1.62 in Q4 17).

Adjusted earnings per share was $1.79 and $1.62 for the 2018 and 2017 fourth quarter periods, respectively. (Q4 18 Earnings Release, 02/27/19) [emphasis added]

In its June 2019 Investor Presentation, the Company provided a detailed adjusted earnings reconciliation for the first time. However, the reconciliation indicated Q3 18 adjusted earnings only increased 7.1% year-over-year to $1.65 (from $1.54 in Q3 17) vs. the 14.7% reported in the Q3 18 Earnings Release. Moreover, Q4 18 adjusted earnings were flat year-over-year at $1.87 vs. the 10.5% increase reported in the Q4 18 Earnings Release.

Adjusted Earnings in Investor Presentation Inconsistent with Earnings Releases Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation, 06/05/19

Commercial Foodservice Growth May Slow Considerably

Commercial Foodservice is the largest and most important segment, it generates over 60.0% of revenue and gross profit and over 70.0% of EBITDA. Consistent with consolidated trends, Commercial Foodservice reported and organic growth diverged considerably over the last few years. In fact, Middleby historically highlighted Commercial Foodservice’s organic growth in its Investor Presentations but removed the slide in FY 17 as organic growth started to deteriorate. We are concerned more difficult times lie ahead as Middleby annualized its largest acquisition to date in Q2 19 and will start to lap multi-year high growth rates over the next four quarters. In addition, incremental M&A may be more difficult as leverage is near peak levels. Profitability expansion may prove challenging as well. In Q1 19, EBITDA margin declined for the third consecutive quarter and remained well below the Company’s long-term guidance. Moreover, we find it concerning how the cadence of adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA margin (yes, that’s adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA margin) commentary changed over the last three quarters. We believe profitability from recent M&A and/or legacy businesses may be underperforming.

Low-single-digit Commercial Foodservice organic revenue growth well below reported growth of over 25.0%

Majority of Recent Commercial Foodservice Growth Due to M&A; Organic Growth Soft ($ in millions) Source: Company 10Ks

Commercial Foodservice will be lapping toughest comp set in years over the next four quarters

Over the Next Four Quarters Commercial Foodservice Will Comp Toughest Base Rates in Years ($ in millions) Source: Company 10Qs and 10Ks

Commercial Foodservice organic growth slide removed from recent Investor Presentations

In its June 2017 Investor Presentation, the Company highlighted average Commercial Foodservice organic growth since FY 10 was 6.5%. However, the Company omitted this slide in its three most recent presentations (June 2018, November 2018, and June 2019).

Commercial Foodservice Organic Growth Slide Removed from Recent Presentations Source: June 2017 Investor Presentation (Slide 13)

Commercial Foodservice non-GAAP EBITDA margin at five-year low and well below long-term target

In its June 2017 Investor Presentation (Slide 12), the Company attributed FY 16 Commercial Foodservice non-GAAP EBITDA margin expansion to (1) acquisition integration, (2) platform synergies, and (3) product innovation. Interestingly, the Company provided little additional commentary or granularity about the margin expansion on its Earnings Calls during FY 16. Throughout FY 17 and FY 18, the Company attributed the decline in Commercial Foodservice non-GAAP EBITDA margin to the “dilutive effect” of M&A. On a few occasions, the Company indicated non-GAAP EBITDA margin excluding the impact of recent acquisitions (i.e. adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA) increased, but never provided a reconciliation of how adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA was calculated. In its June 2019 Investor Presentation (Slide 17), the Company continued to highlight Commercial Foodservice EBITDA margin guidance of greater than 30.0%.

Commercial Foodservice Profitability at Five-Year Low ($ in millions) Source: Company 10Ks

Q3 18 non-GAAP EBITDA margin decline attributed to “dilutive” M&A

In Q3 18, Commercial Foodservice non-GAAP EBITDA margin declined 130 basis points year-over-year to 26.6%. On its Q3 18 Earnings Call on 11/07/18, the Company indicated non-GAAP EBITDA margin included the “dilutive effect” of recent acquisitions. Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA (i.e. excluding dilutive M&A) increased 110 basis points to 28.8% due to (1) favorable mix with sales of higher technology equipment and (2) continued benefits from efficiency gains at companies acquired over the last several years.

EBITDA at the Commercial Foodservice Group amounted to $125.4 million at 26.6% and includes the dilutive effect of recent acquisitions, most notably the recent acquisition of Taylor. Excluding the impact of recent acquisitions, the EBITDA margin increased to 28.8% versus 27.7% in the prior year quarter. The margin improvement reflects the favorable mix with sales of higher technology equipment and the continued benefits of efficiency gains at companies acquired over the last several years. (CFO Mr. Timothy FitzGerald, Q3 18 Earnings Call, 11/07/18)

Recall, Q3 18 was the first quarter Middleby started to disclose a GAAP to non-GAAP EBITDA reconciliation in its Earnings Releases. However, as noted above, the Company also referenced an adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA margin figure whereby no reconciliation was provided as to its calculation.

Q4 18 non-GAAP EBITDA margin continued to decline

In Q4 18, Commercial Foodservice non-GAAP EBITDA margin declined 120 basis points year-over-year to 26.6%. On its Q4 18 Earnings Call on 02/27/19, Middleby did not explicitly discuss the decline. Instead, the Company highlighted adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA margin was 27.5% and indicated profitability improvements at Taylor and other acquisitions remained a “critical” mission. The Company did not provide the base period for adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA margin.

EBITDA for commercial foodservice amounted to $129 million, a 26.6% or 27.5% excluding the dilutive effect of recent acquisitions. Driving profitability improvements at Taylor and all of our acquisitions remains a critical mission for us. We will continue to focus on the expansion of profitability. Our goal continues to be to grow margins at the recent acquisitions to levels consistent with the overall platform. (CFO Mr. Bryan Mittelman, Q4 18 Earnings Call, 02/27/19)

Q1 19 non-GAAP EBITDA margin declined for the third consecutive quarter

In Q1 19, Commercial Foodservice non-GAAP EBITDA margin declined 60 basis points year-over-year to 24.8%. On its Q1 19 Earnings Call on 05/18/19, the Company indicated EBITDA margin was impacted by M&A over the last two years, especially in cases where it was broadening technologies and capabilities (i.e. L2F and QualServ). In addition, weaker profitability was attributed to product mix, including the impact of the prior year significant beverage rollout and further investments to enhance its selling presence. Interestingly, the Company did not provide adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA margin.

EBITDA for commercial foodservice amounted to $113 million, representing 24.8% of sales…The EBITDA percentage is also impacted by acquisitions over the last 2 years, especially where we have sought to increase our investments in technology and automation, namely L2F as well as we are broadening our capability such as in fabrication and store design with QualServ. This broadening of our portfolio brands, technologies and capabilities will drive top line growth and improve profitability over the long term, but our work continues in the near term. Within the first quarter, product mix, including the impact of the prior year significant beverage rollout and further investments to enhance our selling presence were detractors on the margins. (CFO Mr. Bryan Mittelman, Q1 19 Earnings Call, 05/08/19)

Commercial Foodservice EBITDA Margin Continued to Decline Source: Company 10Qs and 10Ks

Residential Kitchen Revenue Plateaued; Margin Contribution Subdued

Residential Kitchen is the second largest segment and accounts for approximately 20.0% of revenue and gross profit and 15.0% of EBITDA. After several years of rapid growth (primarily from M&A), Residential Kitchen reported revenue has more-or-less plateaued since FY 16 while organic growth has been negative since FY 15. In Q1 19, organic growth improved to low-single-digits and EBITDA margin expanded significantly from an easy comparable period, but Company commentary suggested growth may not be sustainable throughout the year. In addition, Residential Kitchen’s quarterly revenue contribution was at the second lowest level in four years. Consequently, we are cautious about sustained improvement and the ability for the segment to meaningfully contribute to consolidated growth in FY 19.

Residential Kitchen revenue plateaued since peaking in FY 16; organic growth negative the last four years

Residential Kitchen Revenue Stagnant Since Peaking in FY 16; Organic Growth Negative ($ in millions) Source: Company 10Ks

Q1 19 organic growth improved, but quarterly revenue at second lowest level in four years

In Q1 19, Residential Kitchen revenue increased 0.3% year-over-year to $136.8 million. Organic growth was 5.5%. On its Q1 19 Earnings Call, Middleby highlighted “strong” results at Viking and indicated it was “pleased” with the recent performance within the AGA Rangemaster family of products. However, Middleby caveated that (1) sustaining Viking’s performance would be challenging through H1 19 and (2) AGA Rangemaster performance may not be sustainable due to uncertainty in the UK market.

While we are pleased by this recent performance, primarily within the AGA and Rangemaster family of products, given the continuing uncertainty around the U.K. market, such growth rates may not be sustainable in the near term. With our new Viking product offerings and successes in gaining dealer and consumer acceptance, our strong growth has continued. While we have been successful in growing our business, increasing our market share, sustaining this performance in the face of various market pressures will be challenging for the remainder of the first half of this year. (CFO Mr. Bryan Mittelman, Q1 19 Earnings Call, 05/08/19)

Residential Kitchen Organic Growth Improved, But Contribution Remained Near Multi-Year Lows ($ in millions) Source: Company 10Qs and 10Ks

EBITDA margin relatively stable in the mid-teens for the last three years

In its June 2019 Investor Presentation (Slide 31), the Company attributed recent Residential Kitchen margin expansion to (1) acquisition integration, (2) leverage distribution, (3) platform synergies, and (4) product innovation.

Residential Kitchen EBITDA Margin Relatively Stable in the Mid-Teens ($ in millions) Source: Company 10Ks

Q1 19 EBITDA margin improved significantly from easy comparable period, similar expansion over the remainder of the year may be more difficult

Residential Kitchen EBITDA Margin Improved Significantly from Easy Base Period Source: Company 10Qs and 10Ks

Food Processing Large Orders Remained Elusive, Mix Shifts Negative

Food Processing is the smallest segment and accounts for less than 15.0% of revenue, gross profit, and EBITDA. Food Processing performance has been somewhat volatile over the last five years. In FY 18, the decline in organic growth accelerated to the mid-teens and EBITDA margin cratered, both of which were attributed to the timing/deferral of certain larger projects and negative mix. In Q1 19, the Company highlighted it was “cautiously optimistic” revenue and profitability would improve as FY 19 progresses.

We believe Food Processing improvement is heavily predicated on whether these larger orders materialize as expected. In our experience, this can be very difficult to predict. Given FY 18 organic revenue and profitability were weak, the bar is very low for FY 19. As a result, we would not be surprised if the Company can show year-over-year improvement. However, given the Food Processing segment is the smallest segment and less than 15.0% of revenue and EBITDA, we are concerned improvement may not make a material impact on consolidated results.

Food Processing under significant pressure as large orders remained elusive and mix shifts negative

In its FY 18 10K, Middleby attributed FY 18 reported growth to acquisitions. Negative organic growth was attributed to the “timing and deferral” of certain larger projects.

Net sales of the Food Processing Equipment Group increased by $36.9 million, or 10.5%, to $389.6 million in fiscal 2018, as compared to $352.7 million in fiscal 2017. Net sales from the acquisitions of Burford, CVP Systems, Scanico, Hinds-Bock, Ve.Ma.C, and M-TEK…Revenues for the Food Processing Equipment Group have been affected by the timing and deferral of certain larger projects. (FY 18 10K, page 28)

Food Processing Performance Under Pressure as Organic Revenue Declined Double-Digits ($ in millions) Source: Company 10Ks

Q1 19 organic growth remained negative

On its Q1 19 Earnings Call, the Company guided for Food Processing revenue to return to growth with improving mix in Q2 19 due to recovery in core hot dog and sausage markets.

At our Food Processing Group, we believe, we will return to top line growth and improving mix in the second quarter. We anticipate this improvement resulting from the measured recovery in core hot dog and sausage markets, driven in part by emerging markets, and the adoption of upgraded technologies by our customers to drive operating efficiencies and profit improvements. (CEO Mr. Timothy FitzGerald, Q1 19 Earnings Call, 05/08/19)

Food Processing Reported vs. Organic Revenue Growth ($ in millions) Source: Company 10Qs and 10Ks

FY 18 EBITDA margin cratered after years of expansion

Food Processing EBITDA Margin Craters Due to Lower Large Orders & Negative Mix ($ in millions) Source: Company 10Ks

Q1 19 profitability remained under pressure and well below historical levels

On its Q1 19 Earnings Call, the Company indicated profitability continued to be significantly impacted by lower sales and negative mix. However, the Company highlighted it was “cautiously optimistic” revenue and profitability would improve as FY 19 progress, but performance would “likely” be challenging in the beginning of the year.

Gross margins at the Food Processing Group improved to 35% as compared to 31.7% in the prior year period, while EBITDA margins improved to 17.5% as compared to 16.6% in the prior year. Margins of this business have improved as we have worked to control costs. The absence of large customer orders will be a headwind for this segment. We are optimistic that we will see improvement in both the top line and EBITDA margins as 2019 progresses, but meaningful increases remain a challenge in the absence of these large customer orders. (CFO Mr. Bryan Mittelman, Q1 19 Earnings Call, 05/08/19)

Food Processing EBITDA Margin Improved Slightly, But Remained Under Pressure Source: Company 10Qs and 10Ks

Inventory Levels & DSI Spike to Decade High

In Q1 19, inventory levels and DSI spiked to the highest levels in over a decade. The Company attributed higher inventory to (1) M&A, (2) building inventory in Residential Kitchen for opportunities at Viking and AGA Rangemaster, and (3) order timing. The Company did not make any material acquisitions in Q1 19, so we do not believe M&A was the primary contributor. Instead, we are concerned about potentially overestimated demand and/or excess inventory in Residential Kitchen given commentary about challenging market pressures for Viking and potentially unsustainable growth rates for AGA Rangemaster for the rest of FY 19. In addition, we believe profitability not only unsustainably benefited from significantly above average DSI in Q1 19, but margins could be further pressured if inventory cannot be rationalized by revenue growth.

Q1 19 inventory levels reached decade high and were well above historical averages

On its Q1 19 Earnings Call, the Company attributed the build to (1) M&A, (2) increasing inventories in Residential Kitchen to ensure it’s well positioned to take advantage of opportunities in Viking, AGA Rangemaster, and (3) order timing.

There are variety of factors happening with inventory levels. Acquisitions are some of them as well as investments following on some of our previous acquisitions, namely in residential, we've been increasing inventory levels there somewhat robustly to ensure that we are well positioned to take advantage of the opportunities that are there in front of us whether it be Viking or AGA Rangemaster, so that has been a big driver. We also saw some impacts this quarter with a little bit of order timing where somethings didn't happen at the end of Q1 roll into Q2. So we got a little bit higher there as well as being somewhat opportunistic around purchasing. (CEO Mr. Timothy FitzGerald, Q1 19 Earnings Call, 05/08/19)

Inventory-to-Revenue Levels Reached Decade High Source: TriFin calculations

Q1 19 DSI at decade high increases margin risk

In Q1 19, days sales in inventory (NYSEARCA:DSI) increased 8.3% year-over-year to 115 days, the highest level since at least FY 09 and well above the five-year average of 102 days. Given concerns about the Company’s ability to rationalize inventory levels, we believe the DSI spike increases margin risk due to potentially excess inventory. Moreover, profitability may be further pressured if (1) discounts or concessions are used to move inventory and/or (2) inventory is written down due to weaker-than-expected demand.

DSI Spiked to Decade High Source: TriFin calculations. DSI = average inventory / COGS * days in the period

DSI build may have materially benefited profitability

In Q1 19, DSI of 115 days was 13 days higher than the five-year average of 102 days. If Q1 19 DSI was in-line with the five-year average, we estimate cost of goods sold (COGS) would have been $486.2 million, $56.8 million higher than reported COGS; an 830 basis point impact. We acknowledge inventory levels and DSI fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter (as is normal) and consequently we are hesitant to suggest Q1 19 margins should actually be 830 basis points lower. However, we do believe the recent DSI build materially benefited profitability.

DSI Benefit/(Detriment) to COGS Q1 19 ($ in millions) 5-year average DSI (NYSE:A) 102 days Inventory (NYSE:B) $551.0 Days in the period (NYSE:C) 90.0 Estimated COGS based on 5-year average ((D = B x C / A)) $486.2 COGS (reported) (NYSE:E) $429.5 Estimated COGS benefit/(detriment) ((F = D - E)) $56.8 Revenue (NYSE:G) $686.8 Estimated COGS benefit/(detriment) ((H = F / G)) 830 bps Source: Company 10Ks, 10Qs, Estimates

Negative Adjusted Free Cash Flow Suggests Poor Earnings Quality

We often find highly acquisitive companies report “strong” operating cash from operations and free cash flow given the inherent nature of acquisition accounting (i.e. acquired working capital is recorded in cash from operations while cash paid for acquisitions is recorded in cash from investing activities). Accordingly, we believe adjusted free cash flow is an important metric to assess a highly acquisitive company’s earnings quality and the performance of acquisitions post-integration. [7]

In six of the last ten years, Middleby reported negative adjusted free cash flow. Perhaps more concerning is the fact cumulative adjusted free cash flow since FY 09 trended successively more negative over the last five years. We believe this suggests (1) cash flow growth may be dependent on M&A, (2) post-integration acquisition performance may be weaker-than-expected, and/or (3) certain acquisitions have significantly lower cash conversion than the consolidated Company. In any of those scenarios, we are concerned cash from operations and free flow growth may not be as strong as it appears.

[7] Adjusted free cash flow = cash flow from operations - capital expenditures - cash paid for acquisitions

Middleby regularly touts “consistent” free cash flow growth

While free cash flow generally trended higher since FY 06, there have been a few noticeably large year-over-year increases. In FY 14, free cash flow increased 67.8% to $220.7 million and in FY 18, free cash flow increased 33.2% to $332.9 million. Unsurprisingly, aggregate M&A activity during and in the year prior to each of those periods was at record levels.

Investor Presentations Regularly Highlight “Consistent” Free Cash Flow Growth Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation, 06/05/19

Cash conversion down from peak highs, but within historical range at ~1.0x

In Q1 19, last twelve-month cash conversion increased 8.2% to 1.117. Most of the improvement resulted from higher depreciation and favorable movements in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities, and deferred income taxes. However, cash consumed by working capital increased over 6.0x to $66.8 million, driven by higher inventory.

Cash Conversion Just Over 1.0x; Below Peak Levels, but Within Historical Range Source: Company 10K & 10Q filings, TriFin calculations

Negative adjusted free cash flow suggests earnings quality and cash conversion may not be as strong as it appears

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Negative in Six of the Last Ten Years ($ in millions) Source: Company 10K & 10Q filings, TriFin calculations

Successively negative cumulative adjusted free cash flow reinforces concerns about poor earnings quality/cash conversion and weaker-than-expected post-integration acquisition performance

Cumulative Adjusted Free Cash Flow Negative Since FY 13 ($ in millions) Source: Company 10K & 10Q filings, TriFin calculations

Compensation Plan Incentivizes Growth Irrespective of Quality, In Our Opinion

Executive compensation plans are a core driver to management decision making; well-constructed plans incentivize long-term value creation while poorly constructed plans can do the opposite. We believe the most effective compensation plans include components based on growth and profitability. So, we found the change in long-term performance-based compensation metrics from share price & ROE to EBITDA & earnings growth to be very concerning. While the new compensation plan was instituted in FY 11, we observed a few noticeable changes in the M&A strategy shortly thereafter that have continued through today. The size and quantity of acquisitions ramped up significantly while target revenue growth and margin quality meaningfully deteriorated. In addition, FY 18 ROIC + organic growth was at the lowest level since at least FY 10. So, while the Company continues to tout is EBITDA and earnings growth, we believe the quality is much weaker than it has been in the past.

Long-term performance-based compensation metrics changed from ROE & share price metrics to EBITDA & earnings growth

Prior to FY 11, the Company granted performance-based compensation that vested based on return on equity (ROE) and share price metrics.

The Company has historically granted performance-based equity compensation to its CEO and CFO, consisting of stock options and restricted stock with performance-based vesting features, such as stock price increases or ROE performance. Accordingly, equity awards granted to the CEO and CFO only vest if there is a positive return to stockholders. (2012 Proxy Statement, 03/30/12)

In FY 11, the Company adopted a new long-term based equity incentive plan based on EBITDA and earnings year-over-year growth goals.

The performance stock awards vest based upon achievement of various levels of year over year growth in EBITDA and year over year growth in EPS goals. The goals were set based on an analysis of historical growth in EPS and EBITDA, as well as an analysis of industry and analyst growth expectations. (2012 Proxy Statement, 03/30/12)

Annual cash bonus incentive plan also based on EBITDA and earnings growth

Since at least FY 12, the Company’s annual cash bonus incentive plan was based on EBITDA and earnings growth.

The 2018 annual cash bonus incentive plan and long-term equity incentive awards are both 100% performance-based benefits that focus on increasing both earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and EPS. (2019 Proxy Statement, 04/18/19)

Removed ROE peer comparison metric in its FY 14 Proxy; removed TSR in FY 18

In its 2014 Proxy Statement on 03/27/14, Middleby highlighted its FY 13 financial performance for ROE and Total Shareholder Return (TSR) was above the peer group median. This was the fourth consecutive year the Company highlighted ROE and TSR outperformed the peer group.

The executive team led by Mr. Bassoul, our CEO, has driven the performance of the Company, outperforming its peers in many respects. For example, our 2013 financial performance on Return on Equity ("ROE") and Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") was above the peer group median. (2014 Proxy Statement, 03/27/14)

In its Proxy Statements for FY 14 through FY 17, the Company removed its commentary about ROE and instead highlighted earnings and TSR.

The executive team led by Mr. Bassoul, our CEO, has driven the performance of the Company, outperforming its peers in many respects. For example, our five year financial performance on Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") and Earnings Per Share ("EPS") was significantly above the peer group median. (2018 Proxy Statement, 03/29/18)

In its 2019 Proxy Statement, the Company removed its TSR commentary and solely highlighted its earnings performance.

In 2018, the executive team led by Mr. Bassoul, our CEO during fiscal year 2018 (who has subsequently retired), drove the performance of the Company, outperforming its peers in many respects. For example, our five year financial performance on Earnings Per Share ("EPS") was significantly above the peer group median. (2019 Proxy Statement, 04/18/19)

We understand why the Company removed the ROE peer comparison metric in FY 14 and the TSR metric in FY 18; ROE and TSR were not meaningfully outperforming the peer group and therefore were no longer worth highlighting. However, we believe there is a strong correlation between the removal of ROE as a bonus compensation metric and the underperformance of ROE relative to the peer group. Similarly, we find it unsurprising earnings growth outperformed the peer group given earnings is a core tenant of the executive compensation bonus plan. All said, we believe compensation plans drive executive decision making and poorly constructed plans can incentivize short-term decision making at the expense of long-term value.

ROIC + organic growth at lowest level since FY 10

ROIC + Organic Growth less than Half Pre-FY 13 Returns Source: Company 10K & 10Q filings, TriFin calculations

Executives Unload as Shares Peak, Insider Ownership at Record Lows

From FY 09 to FY 14, beneficial ownership of company insiders declined significantly and has subsequently stayed at decade lows while shares are near all-time highs. We don’t necessarily take issue with insiders monetizing their equity, but when insiders meaningfully reduce their beneficial ownership it can be a red flag that the Company’s outlook may not be as strong as it has in the past. Moreover, the abrupt departure of the long-tenured CEO Mr. Bassoul only one-year after signing a new three-year contract raises more red flags about the Company’s prospects.

Insider ownership at lowest levels in over a decade as shares hover around all-time high

The bulk of selling ranged from FY 09 through the beginning of FY 14, when the share price increased ~9.0x (from ~$10.00/share to ~$90.00/share).

Beneficial Ownership Reach Lowest Levels as Shares Near All-Time Highs (beneficial ownership as % of shares outstanding) Source: Company Proxy filings, Thomson Reuters

Abrupt departure of long-tenured CEO after recent contract renewal raises red flags

In its 8K on 02/22/18, the Company entered into an amended employment agreement with CEO Mr. Selim Bassoul whereby Mr. Bassoul would continue to serve as CEO for a three-year term ending on 12/31/2020.

On February 19, 2018, The Middleby Corporation...entered into an amendment to the Employment Agreement dated January 25, 2013 with Selim A. Bassoul, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and President (the “Bassoul Amendment”)…Pursuant to the Amendments, each of Messrs. Bassoul and FitzGerald will continue to serve the Company and MMI in their present capacities for a three year term ending on December 31, 2020. (8K, 02/22/18) [emphasis added]

In its 8K on 02/19/19, the Company announced CEO Mr. Bassoul would retire as Chairman, President and CEO, and as a director of the Company, effective immediately. The Company appointed CFO Mr. Timothy FitzGerald as the new CEO upon Mr. Bassoul’s retirement.

On February 16, 2019, The Middleby Corporation, a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), announced the retirement of Selim A. Bassoul as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and as a director of the Company, effective immediately. (8K, 02/19/19) [emphasis added]

We believe its relatively well-known throughout the shareholder base and the analyst community that Mr. Bassoul was instrumental to Middleby’s turnaround in the early 2000’s and integral to making it the Company it is today. While it’s easy to speculate why an executive may leave a company, it’s significantly more difficult to know the true motives. However, we find his abrupt departure very concerning given he resigned only a year after signing a new three-year contract and the resignation from all his titles/positions was effective immediately. While he did agree to a massive consulting agreement (discussed herein), it’s not uncommon for a long-tenured CEO to provide at least several weeks (if not months) notice to assist in finding a successor and/or remain with the company as non-executive Chairman, but in this situation that was not the case.

Mr. Bassoul received a 2-year $10.0 million retirement/consulting agreement for services of no more than 25 hours/month + lifetime retirement payment of >$50k per month

The Company entered into a retirement and consulting agreement with Mr. Bassoul whereby he would be entitled to a $10.0 million cash consulting fee. During the consulting period, Mr. Bassoul will report to the Board of Directors and make himself available for up to 25 hours per month to provide transition assistance and other advisory services.

The Retirement and Consulting Agreement provides that Mr. Bassoul will, subject to his execution and non-revocation of a general release of claims and continued compliance with the restrictive covenants set forth therein, be entitled to a cash consulting fee of $10,000,000...During the consulting period, Mr. Bassoul will report to the Board and make himself available for up to twenty-five hours per month. (8K, 02/19/19)

In addition, Mr. Bassoul will receive a monthly retirement payment of $56,320 ($675,840/year) for the remainder of his life.

The monthly retirement benefit payable to Mr. Bassoul, based on his age on the date of his actual retirement, is $56,320. (2019 Proxy Statement, 04/18/19)

We don’t think there is anything inherently wrong with consulting agreements with former executives, especially if they are adequately disclosed to investors. However, we find this particular consulting agreement to be incredibly large relative to the number of potential hours to be provided. Over the contract period, Mr. Bassoul’s minimum hourly rate is over $16,000/hour.

Valuation: Shares Could Fall More Than 25.0%

Shares trade at a premium to peer EV/EBITDA and P/E

Middleby shares trade at 13.7x FY 19 EV/EBITDA, 11.3% above the peer group average of 12.3x. FY 19 P/E of 20.8x is 10.6% above the peer group average.

FY 18 EV/EBITDA P/E Company Name Ticker Share Price Market Cap. E/V Gross Margin Adj. EBITDA Margin FY 19E FY 20E FY 19E FY 20E ($ in millions, except share price) Barnes Group Inc B $52.59 $2,628.5 $3,453.3 35.6% 28.3% 10.2x 9.6x 16.2x 14.9x Colfax Corp CFX $28.14 $3,349.2 $7,444.4 30.9% 12.6% 9.5x 8.6x 11.1x 10.3x Dover Corp DOV $96.78 $14,283.4 $17,276.2 36.8% 17.1% 12.8x 12.0x 16.9x 15.8x Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. GDI $32.30 $6,685.5 $8,052.0 37.6% 25.3% 12.3x 11.4x 18.1x 16.6x Graco Inc GGG $48.12 $8,145.1 $8,225.6 53.4% 29.3% 16.9x 16.0x 25.5x 23.7x John Bean Technologies Corp JBT $121.48 $3,843.4 $4,247.7 28.0% 12.9% 15.5x 13.9x 26.6x 23.5x Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc LECO $85.77 $5,364.3 $5,915.6 34.0% 15.8% 11.9x 11.0x 17.3x 15.6x Nordson Corp NDSN $139.68 $8,148.2 $9,377.8 54.8% 27.0% 14.9x 13.9x 23.1x 20.6x Enpro Industries, Inc NPO $64.60 $1,393.9 $1,736.2 31.3% 14.2% 7.8x 6.9x 16.2x 13.7x Pentair Plc PNR $38.96 $6,587.3 $7,721.9 35.3% 21.0% 13.4x 12.4x 16.8x 15.2x Wabco Holdings Inc. WBC $132.69 $6,809.1 $6,984.3 30.7% 17.5% 11.2x 10.9x 17.4x 16.8x Welbilt, Inc. WBT $16.03 $2,241.9 $3,648.4 35.9% 18.3% 11.9x 10.6x 20.9x 16.4x Max $139.68 $14,283.4 $17,276.2 54.8% 29.3% 16.9x 16.0x 26.6x 23.7x Avg. $71.43 $5,790.0 $7,006.9 37.0% 19.9% 12.3x 11.4x 18.8x 16.9x Min $16.03 $1,393.9 $1,736.2 28.0% 12.6% 7.8x 6.9x 11.1x 10.3x Middleby Corp MIDD $134.91 $7,684.4 $9,495.5 36.9% 19.9% 13.7x 12.6x 20.8x 17.6x Source: Thomson Reuters

EV/EBITDA valuation

Based on our EV/EBITDA valuation, Middleby’s shares have over 25.0% downside. Our base valuation assumptions include:

Weaker-than-expected revenue growth: We are concerned consensus FY 19 revenue growth of 12.0% is too optimistic given (1) the Company annualized the Taylor acquisition in Q2 19, (2) the base rates from Q2 19 through Q4 19 is one of the most difficult comp sets in years, and (3) organic growth over the last two years has been low single-digits at best. In addition, we are concerned a softer overall demand environment may be an additional headwind. Our FY 19 revenue growth estimate of 6.0% assumes Q1 19 organic revenue growth of 2.9% will continue at a similar run-rate throughout FY 19 in addition to a few percentage points from M&A. We believe this is a very conservative estimate and wouldn’t be surprised if revenue growth is closer to low single-digits/flat; in which case downside risk to shares would be significantly greater.

Lower-than-expected non-GAAP EBITDA margin expansion: Our valuation assumes a FY 19 non-GAAP EBITDA margin of 21.5%, 100 basis points below consensus but still a 70 basis point increase from FY 18. Consensus expects FY 19 EBITDA to increase $119.0 million (20.9%) year-over-year, the largest absolute increase in over a decade. In addition to the dynamics discussed above, we believe lower margin M&A will continue to weigh on profitability. Record inventory levels and DSI will be an incremental headwind. Moreover, we believe the Company’s historical practice of excluding restructuring costs from non-GAAP EBITDA does not accurately present underlying profitability given M&A is integral to the Company’s growth strategy. Over the last five-years, restructuring expenses averaged approximately 0.8% of revenue. Accordingly, we added back 75.0% of the estimated FY 19 restructuring charges (i.e. FY 19 revenue x 0.8% x 75.0%) to reach a sustainable non-GAAP EBITDA.

Slight EV/EBITDA multiple contraction: Based on the two components above, we believe shares should trade closer in-line to the peer group average rather than at a premium. Accordingly, our analysis uses the peer group average EV/EBITDA of 12.3x vs. the consensus multiple of 13.7x.

We believe these assumptions are very conservative given they assume Middleby will continue to grow mid-single-digits with margin expansion and slight multiple contraction. In our bear case, we assume FY 19 revenue growth will be 3.0% (in-line with Q1 19 organic growth), non-GAAP EBITDA margin will be flat, and a 5.0% discount to the peer group EV/EBITDA; yielding a downside of 36.6%. Downside risk could be significantly greater if FY 19 revenue and/or margins decline.

EV/EBITDA Consensus FY 19E TriFin (Base) FY 19E TriFin (BEAR) FY 19E (in millions, except share price) Revenue $3,051.0 $2,886.3 $2,804.6 Year-over-year 12.0% 6.0% 3.0% Non-GAAP EBITDA margin 22.5% 21.5% 20.9% Non-GAAP EBITDA $688.0 $620.6 $586.1 (-) 75% of restructuring expenses -- ($17.5) ($17.5) Sustainable non-GAAP EBITDA $688.0 $603.1 $568.6 EV/EBITDA multiple 13.7 12.3 11.7 Enterprise value $9,433.42 $7,418.0 $6,644.1 Less: debt ($1,892.0) ($1,892.0) ($1,892.0) Add: cash $81.0 $81.0 $81.0 Equity value $7,622.4 $5,607.0 $4,833.1 Shares outstanding (diluted) 56.5 56.5 56.5 Share price $134.91 $99.24 $85.54 Current price $134.91 $134.91 $134.91 Downside -- (26.4%) (36.6%) Source: Estimates

P/E valuation

Based on our P/E valuation, Middleby’s shares have over 25.0% downside. Our base valuation assumptions include:

Weaker-than-expected revenue and lower-than-expected non-GAAP EBITDA margin: Our P/E analysis uses the same revenue and margin assumptions in our EV/EBITDA valuation.

P/E multiple contraction to be in-line with peers, but still above market: We believe shares should trade closer in-line to the peer group average rather than at a premium. Accordingly, our analysis uses the peer group average P/E of 18.8x vs. the consensus multiple of 20.8x.

As stated above, our bear case assumes FY 19 revenue growth will be 3.0% (in-line with Q1 19 organic growth), non-GAAP EBITDA margin will be flat, and a 5.0% discount to the peer group P/E; yielding a downside of 35.7%.

P/E Consensus FY 19E TriFin (Base) FY 19E TriFin (BEAR) FY 19E (in millions, except share price) Non-GAAP EBITDA $688.0 $603.1 $568.6 (-) depreciation and amortization ($117.0) ($117.0) ($117.0) Non-GAAP EBIT $571.0 $486.1 $451.6 Interest expense $96.0 $96.0 $96.0 Income before income taxes $475.0 $390.1 $355.6 Tax rate 22.8% 22.8% 22.8% Estimated income taxes $108.5 $89.1 $81.2 Non-GAAP net income $366.5 $301.0 $274.4 Shares outstanding (diluted) 56.5 56.5 56.5 Non-GAAP earnings $6.49 $5.33 $4.86 P/E multiple 20.8 18.8 17.9 Share price $134.91 $100.16 $86.74 Current price $134.91 $134.91 $134.91 Downside -- (25.8%) (35.7%) Source: Estimates

Blended price target suggests over 25.0% downside

Blended Price Target Base Bear EV/EBITDA $99.24 $85.54 P/E $100.16 $86.74 Blended Share price $99.70 $86.14 Current price $134.91 $134.91 Downside (26.1%) (36.1%) Source: Estimates

Our valuation assumptions imply a target share price range of $86.14 to $99.70 or 26.1% to 36.1% downside from current levels and we believe our thesis may play out over the next three to four quarters. Middleby has $7.5 billion market cap and trades approximately $45.9 million/day. Short interest is relatively low at 5.7% of the float, so there is ample liquidity to short the equity.

Risks to the short thesis

Organic growth accelerates for multiple consecutive quarters.

EBITDA margin expands faster-than-expected.

FY 19 results are in-line or above consensus estimates.

Slowing customer capex does not impact demand for the Company's products.

Normalization of inventory levels does not negatively impact profitability.

The Company makes another large acquisition.

If any and/or all of the above occur, we may reassess our thesis.

Appendix A: Additional Company Background

Commercial Foodservice

The Commercial Foodservice segment provides cooking and warming equipment used in commercial kitchen and foodservice operations, as well as cold-side and beverage dispensing equipment.

Customers: quick-service restaurants, full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, and hotels, among others.

Brands: TurboChef, Blodgett, Pitco, Taylor, CookTek, Lincat, Middleby Marshall, Desmon, Doyon, Frifri, and Follett, among others.

Products: ovens, ranges, fryers, steam cooking equipment, food warming equipment, catering equipment, heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, induction cooking equipment, countertop cooking equipment, charcoal grills, professional mixers, professional refrigerators, coldrooms, ice machines, freezers, and soft serve, ice cream, coffee, and beverage dispensing equipment, among others.

Residential Kitchen

The Residential Kitchen segment manufactures, sells, and distributes kitchen equipment for the residential market.

Customers: residential consumers.

Brands: AGA, Brigade, Fired Earth, Heartland, La Cornue, Leisure Sinks, Lynx, Marvel, Mercury, Rangemaster, Rayburn, Redfyre, Sedona, Stanley, TurboChef, U-Line and Viking.

Products: ranges, cookers, stoves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops, wine coolers, ice machines, ventilation equipment, and outdoor equipment.

Food Processing

The Food Processing segment provides food processing and packaging technology systems for protein and bakery production for retail and food service applications.

Customers: producers of pre-cooked meats (e.g. hot dogs, dinner sausages, poultry, and lunchmeats) and baked goods (e.g. muffins, cookies, and bread).

Brands: Alkar, Maurer-Atmos, Armor Inox, Cozzini, Danfotech, Drake, MP Equipment, Spooner Vicars, and Stewart Systems, among others.

Products: ovens, frying systems and automated thermal processing systems in addition to food preparation equipment such as grinders, slicers, reduction and emulsion systems, mixers, blenders, battering/breading/seeding equipment, water cutting systems, food presses, food suspension equipment, filling and depositing solutions and forming equipment, food safety, food handling, freezing, defrosting, and packaging equipment.

[2] Middleby’s Investor Relations website listed the presentation as “Investor Presentation – June 2019,” however the first slide in the actual document is labeled “May 2019.” We will refer to this presentation as the “June 2019 Investor Presentation” throughout the report.

US/Canada/Europe accounts for ~90.0% of revenue

The majority of the Company’s revenue is generated in developed markets (i.e. US, Canada, Europe). Over the last three years, revenue from the US & Canada (Asia, Europe & Middle East, Latin America) was relatively stable at ~67.0% (~33.0%).

Revenue by Geography (% of FY 18 revenue) Source: Company FY 18 10K

Appendix B: Acquisition History

Company Acquired Segment Date Purchase Price Annual Revenue Price/ Sales ($ in millions) TurboChef Technologies, Inc. (Jan 2009) Commercial Foodservice Q1 09 $160.3 $85.0 1.9x CookTek LLC (Apr 2009) Commercial Foodservice Q2 09 $9.0 $10.0 0.9x Anetsberger Brothers, Inc. (Apr 2009) Commercial Foodservice Q2 09 $3.9 $10.0 0.4x Doyon Equipment Inc. (Dec 2009) Commercial Foodservice Q4 09 $6.4 $15.0 0.4x PerfectFry Company (Jul 2010) Commercial Foodservice Q3 10 $4.9 $5.0 1x Cozzini Inc. (Jul 2010) Food Processing Q3 10 $23.0 $30.0 0.8x J.W. Beech Pty. Ltd. (Apr 2011) Commercial Foodservice Q2 11 $13.0 $10.0 1.3x Lincat Group PLC (May 2011) Commercial Foodservice Q2 11 $82.1 $50.0 1.6x Danfotech Inc. (Jul 2011) Food Processing Q2 11 $7.6 -- -- Maurer-Atmos GmbH (Jul 2011) Food Processing Q3 11 $3.3 -- -- Auto-Bake Pty. Ltd. (Aug 2011) Food Processing Q3 11 $22.5 -- -- Danfotech + Maurer-Atmos + Auto-Bake Food Processing Q3 11 $33.4 $45.0 0.7x F.R. Drake Company (Dec 2011) Food Processing Q4 11 $21.7 $15.0 1.4x Armor Inox, S.A. (Dec 2011) Food Processing Q4 11 $28.7 $25.0 1.1x Turkington USA, LLC (Mar 2012) Food Processing Q1 12 $10.3 -- -- Stewart Systems Global, LLC (Sep 2012) Food Processing Q3 12 $27.8 $30.0 0.9x Nieco Corporation (Oct 2012) Commercial Foodservice Q4 12 $23.9 $20.0 1.2x Viking Range Corporation (Jan 2013) Residential Kitchen Q1 13 $361.7 $200.0 1.8x Viking's former distributors (Apr - Jun 2013) Residential Kitchen Q2 13 $23.6 -- -- Celfrost Innovations Pvt. Ltd. (Oct 2013) Commercial Foodservice Q4 13 $11.2 $20.0 0.6x Automatic Bar Controls, Inc. (Dec 2013) Commercial Foodservice Q4 13 $74.1 $30.0 2.5x Market Forge Industries, Inc. (Jan 2014) Commercial Foodservice Q1 14 $7.0 $15.0 0.5x Viking's former distributors (Jan 2014) Residential Kitchen Q1 14 $44.5 -- -- Processing Equipment Solutions, Inc. (Mar 2014) Food Processing Q1 14 $15.0 $15.0 1x Concordia Coffee Company, Inc. (Sept 2014) Commercial Foodservice Q3 14 $12.5 $15.0 0.8x U-Line Corporation (Nov 2014) Residential Kitchen Q4 14 $142.0 $60.0 2.4x Desmon Food Service Equipment Company (Jan 2015) Commercial Foodservice Q1 15 $13.5 $15.0 0.9x J. Goldstein & Co. Pty. Ltd. (Jan 2015) Commercial Foodservice Q1 15 $27.4 $25.0 1.1x Marsal & Sons, Inc (Feb 2015) Commercial Foodservice Q1 15 $5.5 $5.0 1.1x High Speed Slicing business unit of Marel (Apr 2015) Food Processing Q2 15 $12.6 $15.0 0.8x Induc Commercial Electronics Co. Ltd. (May 2015) Commercial Foodservice Q2 15 $10.6 $10.0 1.1x AGA Rangemaster Group plc (Sep 2015) Residential Kitchen Q3 15 $201.0 $400.0 0.5x Lynx Grills, Inc. (Dec 2015) Residential Kitchen Q4 15 $83.8 $50.0 1.7x Follett Corporation (May 2016) Commercial Foodservice Q2 16 $207.7 $140.0 1.5x Emico Automated Bakery Equipment (May 2016) Food Processing Q2 16 $1.0 -- -- Burford Corp. (May 2017) Food Processing Q2 17 $14.8 $15.0 1x Sveba Dahlen Group (Jun 2017) Commercial Foodservice Q2 17 $81.4 $60.0 1.4x CVP Systems (Jun 2017) Food Processing Q2 17 $29.8 $20.0 1.5x QualServ Solutions (Aug 2017) Commercial Foodservice Q3 17 $39.9 $100.0 0.4x Globe Food Equipment (Oct 2017) Commercial Foodservice Q4 17 $105.0 $50.0 2.1x L2F Inc. (Oct 2017) Commercial Foodservice Q4 17 $7.5 -- -- Scanico A/S (Dec 2017) Food Processing Q4 17 $34.5 $30.0 1.2x Hinds-Bock (Feb 2018) Food Processing Q1 18 $25.4 $15.0 1.7x JoeTap (Mar 2018) Commercial Foodservice Q1 18 $3.2 -- -- Firex S.r.l (Apr 2018) Commercial Foodservice Q2 18 $53.7 $20.0 2.7x Ve.Ma.C. S.r.l. (Apr 2018) Food Processing Q2 18 $10.5 $15.0 0.7x Josper S.A. (May 2018) Commercial Foodservice Q2 18 $39.3 $20.0 2x Taylor Company (Jun 2018) Commercial Foodservice Q2 18 $1,000.0 $315.0 3.2x M-TEK (Oct 2018) Food Processing Q4 18 $20.0 $10.0 2x EVO America (Dec 2018) Commercial Foodservice Q4 18 $12.5 $8.0 1.6x Crown Food Service Equipment (Dec 2018) Commercial Foodservice Q4 18 $42.0 $20.0 2.1x Source: Company 10Ks

Appendix C: Large Acquisition History

Company Acquired Segment Date Purchase Price Annual Revenue Price/ Sales ($ in millions) TurboChef Technologies, Inc. (Jan 2009) Commercial Foodservice Q1 09 $160.3 $85.0 1.9x Lincat Group PLC (May 2011) Commercial Foodservice Q2 11 $82.1 $50.0 1.6x Danfotech + Maurer-Atmos + Auto-Bake Food Processing Q3 11 $33.4 $45.0 0.7x Armor Inox, S.A. (Dec 2011) Food Processing Q4 11 $28.7 $25.0 1.1x Stewart Systems Global, LLC (Sep 2012) Food Processing Q3 12 $27.8 $30.0 0.9x Viking Range Corporation (Jan 2013) Residential Kitchen Q1 13 $361.7 $200.0 1.8x Automatic Bar Controls, Inc. (Dec 2013) Commercial Foodservice Q4 13 $74.1 $30.0 2.5x U-Line Corporation (Nov 2014) Residential Kitchen Q4 14 $142.0 $60.0 2.4x J. Goldstein & Co. Pty. Ltd. (Jan 2015) Commercial Foodservice Q1 15 $27.4 $25.0 1.1x AGA Rangemaster Group plc (Sep 2015) Residential Kitchen Q3 15 $201.0 $400.0 0.5x Lynx Grills, Inc. (Dec 2015) Residential Kitchen Q4 15 $83.8 $50.0 1.7x Follett Corporation (May 2016) Commercial Foodservice Q2 16 $207.7 $140.0 1.5x Sveba Dahlen Group (Jun 2017) Commercial Foodservice Q2 17 $81.4 $60.0 1.4x CVP Systems (Jun 2017) Food Processing Q2 17 $29.8 $20.0 1.5x QualServ Solutions (Aug 2017) Commercial Foodservice Q3 17 $39.9 $100.0 0.4x Globe Food Equipment (Oct 2017) Commercial Foodservice Q4 17 $105.0 $50.0 2.1x Scanico A/S (Dec 2017) Food Processing Q4 17 $34.5 $30.0 1.2x Hinds-Bock (Feb 2018) Food Processing Q1 18 $25.4 $15.0 1.7x Firex S.r.l (Apr 2018) Commercial Foodservice Q2 18 $53.7 $20.0 2.7x Josper S.A. (May 2018) Commercial Foodservice Q2 18 $39.3 $20.0 2.0x Taylor Company (Jun 2018) Commercial Foodservice Q2 18 $1,000.0 $315.0 3.2x Crown Food Service Equipment (Dec 2018) Commercial Foodservice Q4 18 $42.0 $20.0 2.1x Source: Company 10Ks

Disclosure: I am/we are short MIDD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.