The Wall Street Truism: "Buy on the rumor, sell on the fact" is probably as old as the telegraph

This rate cut has been masticated, swallowed and I will leave out the next step in the analogy that would be paired with the Powell statement this afternoon. The presidential tweet storm has the unintended consequence of bringing the FOMC and short-term interest rates into popular media. Everyone is expecting Powell to cut by 25 BPS, the market is expecting 2 more cuts in rapid succession and it wants verbal confirmation of that fact. Why do I say that? Because the market is a discounting mechanism. Once something is accepted as the narrative, it becomes part of the matrix of valuation.

We are now at around 18 times earnings in the S&P. The only way we go higher is if earnings rise appreciably or interest rates recede appreciably. The 10-year has accommodated us with a fairly stable rate of 2.05%, just a month ago the rate was approaching 2.3% (going on to 2.5% it was said). But the market has that in its pocket, it's a "what have you done for me lately" world. On top of it all, there is a large consensus that says the interest rate cut is not necessary. I think the rally is dicey right now. It looks like it needs to consolidate at a lower level before it goes higher.

Powell has to thread the needle: A) He has to find a way to show that the Fed is still independent; and B) leave room to maneuver as the economy re-accelerates IMO. While at the same time give the stock market a new bauble to keep the animal spirits going and credit flowing. Powell has suffered from "hoof in mouth disease" in the past. Though he has gotten much better lately, the chances of market disappointment to my mind is very high. So combining the market looking toppy on the charts, toppy in valuation and the headline risk, I say the chances for a sell-off is high.

Buy a little now and a little later

That said, the volatility in the market leading up to the meeting has shaken up some names and that gives us an opportunity to start positions today before the Powell statement. I still want to focus on names that are close to or down more than 20%. Here is my list:

General Electric (GE) beat earnings and revenue this morning. The early word is that the numbers are pretty clean. This is a huge benefit of Larry Culp's tenure. Succeeding in simplifying the crazy books of the old GE means there is a new sheriff in town. By beating on revenue significantly, it further proves that the Larry Culp turnaround is at hand. Buy GE. I see 30%-40% upside even if we do sell off, buy more at lower levels.

As longer-term readers would know, I got behind GE at just below $7. I believe this is a stock for long-term investors with some room for riskier names because Culp has committed to give a real dividend as soon as possible. Also, I set GE aside as a longer speculation going into the fall. Buy.

Electronic Arts (EA) also beat on earnings and revenue. The thing I care about most is that Apex Legends is alive and well, and growing. It is up 5 points in the premarket. I would still buy a little today, and more on any weakness. EA is well below 20%, and there is room for the upside going into the fall and more indoor gameplay. Buy.

LendingTree (TREE) beat on revenue but earnings faltered. It got dinged on higher expenses, which is in part due to investing in the business. It promptly fell 100 points. With a low interest rate world and those interest rates going lower, and demographics meaning home sales going higher, I see a growing market for TREE. Buy.

Illumina (ILMN): I have written at length on this name. It is number 1 on my list for Med-Tech names. They managed to disappoint even more on their earnings report after they already warned. Still, this is temporary. I still say Buy.

MongoDB (MDB): This name is one of the internet names I really like. They are in the sweet spot of big data/web development infrastructure. I think it sold off due to the market volatility leading up to this meeting. It is now down more than 20%. It's a Buy.

Arista Networks (ANET): I still like ANET and ANET is still 20% below its 52-week high. It is still a Buy.

Square (SQ): SQ is still on the move and it's still 20% below the 52-week high. It is also being compared to PayPal (PYPL) and SQ is being fingered as the better name for right now. Buy.

Netflix (NFLX): I called it a buy after it bounced from just above $300. It may continue backing and filling since it leaped 10% off of that lower level. It is still way below its highs and it is still a buy. Just FYI, my original notion was that it was going to base above $275. If the market sells off hard and it breaks that $300ish level, it could fall to that $275-280ish level. Take small bites.

Actually, with all these names take very small initial positions. I am just adjusting to risk. Perhaps Powell pulls off what I see as nigh-impossible. Perhaps there is more juice in the 25 BPS reduction and Powell does give them the wording that he will give them rate reductions until we are at zero interest rates. Because that is what the market will do. If Powell says 3, the market will add another 3. In my mind, he has to say, "I give you this, but no further".

My Diss on Apple (AAPL): Everyone is thrilled that services and accessories, the iMac, iPad, and the kitchen sink were able to counteract the lousy performance of the iPhone. I believe the number is down 12% on iPhones. I applaud the growth of the services too. Great, great, great; can anyone tell me the great Apple service that is leading this new segment? Anyone? Bueller? There is their iCloud, wow (sarcastic) no one else has that service. In essence, the Apple services are just toll taking from their App Store and selling the search rights to Google and a few mediocre services of their own. Most will say, so what, so what if Apply Music is ho-hum and Spotify (SPOT) kicks their butt.

There is nothing in Apple services that makes me want to cash in my Google Pixel and switch. Maybe I'm an outlier, but Android outsells Apple by like 80%, so I am not. So finally my point, Apple NEEDS the iPhone to keep those services numbers popping. It also needs some cool services that people WANT, or fitness/health services that people NEED to keep that growth. What Apple really needs is a new product to sell, to capture more customers, or get more new dollars from existing. Tim Cook is not a Jobs, I get that, but Apple needs some new products. I think of Cook as a great manager, and the logistics genius is squeezing the last drop of juice from the iPhone. Apple needs something new and Tim Cook can't deliver. I think we are at peak Apple for now, and it wouldn't surprise me at all if Apple falls over the next day or two.