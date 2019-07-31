The Fed Won't Kill This Bull Market

Investors’ nerves are on edge entering the month of August, and for good reason. A combination of uncertainty over this week’s Fed’s interest rate decision, another round of earnings reports, and the latest U.S.-China trade talks has caused many participants to worry about the market’s ability to handle disappointment. In today’s report, I’ll show that while stocks are vulnerable to disappointing news on the Fed front right now, the technical and fundamental weight of evidence combine to support the bulls maintaining control of the market’s intermediate-term (3-6 month) trend.

In the last several days, stocks have been buoyant thanks to some high-profile positive earnings results and upbeat economic news. The latest move to fresh new highs in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) was large due to upbeat earnings results from big names like Alphabet (GOOG), as well as encouraging U.S. GDP data. The market has also benefited from a slew of consensus-beating earnings reports from market movers like Twitter (TWTR), McDonald’s (MCD), and Starbucks (SBUX).

Source: BigCharts

On the economic front, Commerce Department data showed that the U.S. economy continued to grow at a healthy pace in the second quarter. The advance estimate for second-quarter GDP increased 2.1%, which beat economists’ consensus of between 1.8 and 2%. While the latest number represents a modest decline from Q1, it wasn’t as much as many expected due to strong consumer spending. More importantly, the GDP data has undermined fears that the U.S. economy may be heading toward recession.

Among the biggest beneficiaries of the economy's strength this summer has been the communication services sector, as well as the consumer staples. Shown below is the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP), which besides outperforming in July has shown sustained strength throughout this year. Consumer staple stocks often come into favor as safe-haven plays when investors are worried about the economic environment. This underscores the defensive nature of the current market environment, but it also tells us that the bull market’s “wall of worry” is still very much intact.

Source: BigCharts

As if to underscore the growing belief that the market will be negatively impacted by the latest batch of news, the mainstream financial press has published several articles on this very subject. One of the latest was a CNBC article in which Oppenheimer Asset Management’s John Stoltzfus suggested that investors should prepare for increased volatility in the coming weeks. The basis for his prediction of increased news-related volatility is the absence of “fear of missing out,” or FOMO, as it’s commonly called. He’s expecting a possible 3-4% pullback for stocks in the near term due to the lack of FOMO. The implication is that without retail investors’ showing an incessant hunger to buy stocks at any price, stocks are even more vulnerable during the latest earnings season.

Yet I would argue that the very absence of FOMO is actually supportive of the stock market’s intermediate-term trend. With no “fear of missing out” syndrome evident right now, the implication is that participants are too nervous to be over-extended. This in turn suggests the stock market, while somewhat vulnerable to disappointing news, isn’t overheated or “overbought.” Partly because investors are reticent about buying stocks, the equity market is in a better position to be able to withstand any news-related shocks it may face in the days ahead. If, by contrast, retail investors were over-exposed to equities then there would be an increased likelihood of a steep news-related decline in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) since small investors are more panic-prone than their institutional counterparts.

Aside from ongoing worries over corporate earnings and the U.S.-China trade war, Wall Street’s biggest speculation in the past month has been about whether or not the Federal Reserve will cut its benchmark interest rate at its upcoming policy meeting. Confusing this issue, however, is that there are several competing theories as to whether or not a rate cut would have the desired effect of improving the economy’s (and the equity market’s) performance. Arguments both in favor of or against a rate cut abound, with both sides making cogent sounding arguments as to why the stock market’s intermediate-term direction could be significantly impacted by the decision.

While there’s no denying the possibility that stocks will be temporarily jolted based on the Fed’s interest decision, my assessment of the evidence suggests that stocks will continue to drift higher in the coming months regardless of whether the Fed cuts rate or leaves them unchanged. Let’s examine some of that evidence here.

Perhaps the biggest worry among those who fear that the Fed’s interest rate decision could torpedo the stock market is the increased number of stocks on both major exchanges which are making new 52-week lows. There have been many times in the last two weeks when more than 40 stocks on the NYSE have registered new 52-week lows. Remember that anything above 40 new lows on a daily basis suggests an abnormal amount of selling pressure in at least one or more major sectors. The bulk of the recent NYSE new lows have been seen in the energy sector, along with a few consumer retail stocks and China stocks.

Meanwhile on the Nasdaq, the new lows have mostly been in the healthcare sector – specifically the pharmaceutical and biotech stocks. This weakness can be seen reflected in the following graph of the Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP), which is currently testing its low for the year.

Source: BigCharts

While it’s definitely eyebrow-raising to see more than 40 new 52-week lows on both exchanges, I don’t regard this as a sign that a serious distribution (i.e. insider selling) campaign is underway. Instead, I’m inclined to view this as a case of sector rotation. That is, stock holdings in market segments which are most exposed to trade-related weakness are being sold in favor of stronger sectors, including the above mentioned consumer staples, and also undervalued financial sector stocks which have been largely neglected by retail investors this summer.

Another basis for expecting the market’s upward trend to remain intact in the coming weeks is shown in the following graph. This chart shows is the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the NYSE 52-week highs and lows. The last time the broad market was setting up for a major decline (back in September 2018) this particular indicator was already in steep decline before the plunge commenced in the S&P 500 in early October. Even prior to the latest broad market pullback in May, the 4-week rate of change indicator was in the process of trending lower. This time around, however, the 4-week momentum for the new highs and lows is trending higher and hasn’t yet reversed. This implies that the near-term path of least resistance for stocks is still up.

Source: BarChart

Also supporting a continuation of intermediate-term equity market strength is the 120-day rate of change in the 52-week highs and lows. As you can see in the following graph, this indicator has continued to trend higher in the last several months. If stocks were being sold by informed investors, the trend in this indicator would almost certainly be to the downside (as it was prior to last year’s market plunge).

Source: BarChart

The Nasdaq new high-low momentum on both a 4-week and 120-day basis (not shown) is also still rising and therefore supportive of a buoyant market environment, despite the increased likelihood of news-related volatility in the near term. The fact that short-term internal momentum for both exchanges is still strong is of course no guarantee that there won’t be a sharp downside reaction in the major indices if the market doesn’t like the upcoming earnings results or trade tariff news. But even if there is a pull back in the major averages, the selling should be short-lived and well contained based on the amount of technical and fundamental strength still strongly present in this market.

Shown below is a long-term graph of the earnings per share (EPS) trend of the S&P 500. As you can see, the EPS trend is still up which provides a strong fundamental backdrop for the bull market. Moreover, with 44% of S&P 500 companies having already reporting Q2 earnings results as of Jul. 26, 77% of these companies have reported a positive EPS surprise. Of these companies, 61% have also reported a positive revenue surprise, according to FactSet data.

Source: Standard & Poor’s

In conclusion, some of the key technical and fundamental data we’ve examined in this report suggest that the bulls still hold a decisive advantage over the bears in the coming weeks. While the market does remain vulnerable to headline shocks and interest rate-related volatility right now, any temporary setbacks should be of brief duration based on the market's internal strength. The lack of widespread participation among retail investors is also a factor which weighs in the bulls' favor, as mentioned in this report. Participants are therefore still justified in maintaining a bullish intermediate-term posture toward equities.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductor ETF (PSI), which tracks several stocks in the broad semiconductor industry. I’m using a level slightly under the $56.50 level as my stop loss on this trading position. I’m also currently long the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR). AOR seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of a portfolio of underlying equity and fixed income funds intended to represent a growth allocation target risk strategy. The fund’s holdings include U.S. Treasury, agency and corporate bonds, as well as U.S. stock funds and equity funds which track emerging and developed markets outside the U.S. I’m currently using a stop-loss slightly under the $45.25 level (intraday basis) for this trading position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSI, AOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.