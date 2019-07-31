Achillion Pharmaceuticals: Intriguing Data For Next Gen Factor D Inhibitor, Competition Abounds

This speculative name has decent upside potential and data has derisked to a degree. That said, for ROTY, I find the complement-mediated disease space to be too competitive for my tastes.

Interim Phase 2 results for first generation Factor D inhibitor Danicopan combined with eculuzimab in PNH were encouraging, but healthy volunteer data for ACH-5228 stoked the current run-up.

Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN) have experienced an impressive 95% increase over the past five days due to encouraging Phase 1 data reported for complement factor D inhibitor candidate ACH-5228. Since the beginning of 2019, the stock has risen by over 190%.

After such a high degree of appreciation, it's easy for investors on the sidelines to assume the train has left without them. However, I've often discussed the importance of avoiding such bias (writing off a stock simply because it's taken off without you).

As an example, one of our model account holdings ArQule (ARQL) sports a 200% gain, and yet I've still been highlighting it as being in an attractive buy range due to an ideal combination of derisking, downside cushion and near-term catalysts.

Going back to Achillion, I remember this name in previous years due to being a "me-too" competitior in the Hepatitis C race. From there, I was vaguely aware of their efforts in pursuing Factor D inhibitors but perhaps was slow to follow-up given Alexion Pharmaceuticals' (ALXN) dominance in treating complement-mediated diseases (not to mention competition on the horizon from the likes of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS), Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) and others).

Given recent price action and fundamental developments, I'm looking forward to digging deeper to see if continued upside in the near term seems probable.

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can observe December's sickening decline after data for lead program ACH-4471 failed to impress. From there, shares seemed range-bound until clinical results for next-generation complement factor D inhibitor candidate ACH-5228 were unveiled. In the second chart (15-minute), we can clearly see the positive price action as dips were quickly bought over a multi-day period (indicative of heavy institutional accumulation). The breadth and swiftness of the rally suggests that it could still have legs in the near term.

Overview

Chief Financial Officer Brian Di Donato provided an insightful overview of the company at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference in late June. He starts by describing Achillion as a clinical stage complement company focused on targeting Factor D. Initial indications they are going after are PNH (rare blood disease) and C3G (ultra-rare disease of the kidney).

Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

The company is specific to the alternative pathway in the complement system (evaluating additional indications to determine what the next program could be). Other inhibitors target C5 or C3, while Achillion's approach leaves the Classical Pathway and Lectin Pathway open to continue fighting infections. Other points of differentiation include significant tissue penetration as compared to monoclonal antibody approach and being upstream in the complement system (allows for inhibition of C3 fragment deposition as well as downstream effects of C5).

For lead indication PNH, it is noted that 75% of this population is still anemic so C5 has been great help to these patients but a third of them still need transfusions (Achillion aims to combine Danicopan with C5 inhibitor due to synergistic effects observed).

Figure 4: Addressable patient opportunity in PNH due to suboptimal response to C5 inhibitor treatment (Source: corporate presentation)

New extension data from Phase 2 trial showed that among 10 patients only one transfusion was needed so far (provides proof of concept for first generation Factor D inhibitor). Complete data later this year should be interesting considering that at the time certain subjects were on the initial dose and hadn't been fully titrated up (hemoglobin to increase even more).

Figure 5: Interim combination data in PNH (Source: corporate presentation)

The plan here is to take data to regulators later this year and get a phase 3 study underway in 2020. A monotherapy study is also ongoing in PNH, but the plan here is to convert patients to next-generation molecule ACH-5228.

Two studies are ongoing in C3G, having enrolled over 25 patients with clinical results to be unveiled in October when the company has accrued six months of data. A natural history study is in the works as well (300 patients) and should provide better backdrop for taking data to regulators.

For ACH-5228, it is three times more potent than the first generation drug and BID (dosed twice daily). Again, the plan here is to take this into clinical studies in patients early next year.

Select Recent Developments

On May 17th, the company reported interim results from the Phase 2 paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) trial evaluating first generation factor D inhibitor ACH-4471 in combination with intravenous eculizumab. These 11 patients were assessed between 4 to 24 weeks, with increases in mean hemoglobin of 2 g/dL observed at week 4. For the 4 patients that reached 24 weeks, mean rise in hemoglobin was 2.6 g/dL. Number of blood transfusions went from 34 transfusions (58 units) in the 24-week period prior to screening to only 1 transfusion of 2 units during treatment.

Meaningful improvements in other endpoints were observed as well, including in Functional Assessment of Chronic Illness Therapy (FACIT) fatigue scores versus baseline (increase of 11 at week 4) and increase in the percentage of PNH RBC Type III clone size (from 40% at baseline to 71% at week 12, n=8). Total bilirubin went from mean of 2.17 mg/dL to 1.21 mg/dL at week 16 (n=8). Study drug was generally well tolerated in this setting, thus the plan for a Phase 3 combination study to get underway in the first half of 2020.

Flash forward to July 22nd, where Achillion announced Phase 1 data from a multiple ascending dose study with next-generation molecule ACH-5228 outside of the United States. I found the initial market reaction interesting here, as gradual rise in stock price transformed into more impressive price action as Wall Street truly grasped the implications of these results. 43 healthy volunteers received study drug at doses ranging from 40 mg to 200 mg twice a day for fourteen days.

The trial also included a single dose cohort of 240 mg. Results at the 120mg BID dose or higher showed near complete and sustained Alternative Pathway inhibition was achieved (mean value of greater than 95% at steady state concentrations as measured by AP Hemolysis and AP Wieslab assays). Importantly, ACH-5228 was generally well tolerated at all doses tested as well. From here, the company expects to submit its IND application to the FDA in the fourth quarter.

Figure 6: Improved potency and PK for next generation Factor D Inhibitors (Source: corporate presentation)

Other Information

For the first quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $254.1 million as compared to net loss of just $19 million. Research and development expenses rose to $14.8 million, while G&A fell to $5.2 million. Per commentary at JMP Life Sciences Conference, management expects the current cash position to provide operational runway for the "next several years of development" ($80 to $85 million of cash burn in 2019).

As for future catalysts of note, we can look forward to presentation of the complete data set from ACH-4471 in combination with intravenous eculizumab (at a major medical meeting) followed by regulatory feedback on registrational pathway (Phase 3 trial design). More details on ACH-5228 along with IND submission in Q4 should drive interest here as well. Interim results in C3G followed by end of Phase 2 meeting in Q4 is another catalyst of note.

An interesting question posed in the JMP presentation was regarding justification for the price for adding another medicine on top of Soliris in PNH. Management noted that 20% of these patients are on super doses of eculizumab (standard dose is 900 mg, while some of them are on 1200mg or even 1500 mg). Each 300mg represents about $150,000 (one patient in the study had hemoglobin go up to 12.5 and the insurance company asked them to go back to standard dose of eculizumab after treatment with combination).

As for competition with other companies such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals and comparing Factor D inhibition to C3 inhibition, management was straightforward in that both approaches should work well if blocking 100% but again highlighted the benefits of leaving the Classical Pathway and Lectin Pathway open to continue fighting infections (could prove important in certain indications they choose to target later on). Additionally, they believe their approach could be safer with circulating level of Factor D much lower than C3 (more easily druggable with small molecule).

As for institutional investors of note, RTW Investments owns over 13 million shares (9.92%) and Armistice Capital holds a small stake. Lack of insider buying activity is discouraging.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, while Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a long history of underperformance and disappointing its investor base, recent clinical data has certainly reinvigorated interest in this name. Short interest has fallen from levels once seen at the beginning of 2019 and there is evidence that significant progress is finally being made in the clinic across multiple fronts.

At the same time, consider that the company's Factor D inhibitors will be facing stiff competition in indications being pursued by quite a few other companies, who incidentally have much more in the way of resources and are also farther ahead in the clinic. Given the above factors, I consider this name to still be quite speculative and can understand the rationale for purchasing a small pilot position (or playing it conservative and waiting for dips).

Risks include slow enrollment in studies due to the rare nature of diseases targeted and competition for this patient pool from other companies operating in this space, disappointing clinical data for upcoming readouts, setbacks in the clinic and negative regulatory feedback. Some of the companies operating in complement-mediated disease space include Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Amyndas Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI), Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS), Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS), Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER), Ra Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX). Preclinical data for BioCryst's Factor D Inhibitor BCX9930 looks interesting as well (over 99.9% of complement-mediated hemolysis observed in non-human primates).

