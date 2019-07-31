Bank Of New York Mellon - Possible Double-Digit Returns In The Long Term

Forecasting financial results for the future six years has demonstrated that an investor can expect a double-digit return in the long run.

However, figures for the first half of 2019 have been rather weak due to higher funding costs and pressure on pricing.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation financial performance has been solid in the last six years.

Financial sector stocks rose slightly in the last 52 weeks showing growth near 2% while the S&P increased by more than 7% as of at the end of the 23rd July. Although the sector was in positive territory, some big financial names experienced double-digit negative dynamics. This article begins a cycle of reviews of underperforming companies in an attempt to understand why the market did not like them from a fundamental point of view. The first one is devoted to The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK).

So, Bank of New York Mellon is a global financial company, the largest custodian bank, and asset servicing company. Its business is divided into two segments - Investment Services and Investment Management. Let's look closer at the former.

In its own SEC-filings, the company presents revenues of Investment Services in two ways - by types of revenue and by lines of business. I will concentrate on the analysis of 'revenue by types' which doesn't mix net interest revenue and service fees. This method gives a clearer understanding of operating performance; net interest revenues will be scrutinized separately.

All in all, Investment Services revenue by types is divided into three streams - investment services fees, foreign exchange and other trading revenue, net interest revenue. Firstly, using information from the company's 10-K I'll look closely at investment services fees which represent the nature of the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation business. They comprise:

Asset servicing - safekeeping of assets in financial markets, foreign exchange and custody services, ETF and UIT support, outsourcing, securities lending;

Clearing services - as far as I understand, this type of revenue generally represents clearing business of Pershing - BK subsidiary acquired in 2003;

Issuer services -Corporate Trust and Depositary Receipts businesses;

Treasury services - global payments, liquidity management, trade finance for financial institutions and corporations.

Before we get down to the analysis of Investment Services fees dynamics, I should mention that BK reports some operational business metrics, which I tried to link with appropriate fee types. To my mind, such representation won't give us precise prices for services but will help to understand the growth factors of servicing fees. Evolution of Investment Services fees you can see in table 1.

Table 1. Investment Services fees 2013 - 1H 2019 dynamics

Fortunately, the corporation managed to show growth in all types of fees in period 2013-2018, but these positive dynamics were rather modest. Let's look closer at asset servicing, which has been the most significant source of revenue for the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, no other type of fee (even overall Investment Management Fees) can compare with it. As a matter of fact, asset servicing fees had been increasing consistently in the last 5 years and brought the company $4.5 bn in 2018 demonstrating an average growth rate of 3.5%. One can see that the rise in asset servicing fees was backed up by the expansion of assets under custody or administration (AUC/A) with a 3.7% average growth. It means that the price of asset servicing decreased from 1.41 to 1.36 basis points during the period under review. In the current year, the situation became worse because of a stronger U.S. dollar: asset servicing fees decreased 2.4% and a decline in fees as a share of AUC/A continued.

Hypothesis about the absence of a strict relationship between AUC/A and asset servicing fees confirmed after reading Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript. Answering questions from analysts, management representatives stated that the company is not paid for the level of AUC/A, but for the various transactions and activities. However, the main outcome from analyzing the dynamics of asset servicing fees is that the pricing in this source of revenue is under pressure and increasing AUC/A by attracting new clients is crucial for the company.

Clearing services fees demonstrated the fastest growth of 5.1% in 2013-2018 among other types of fees reflecting an increase in average active clearing accounts and average fee per account. Expansion in this type of revenue shines when looking at yearly figures but results in 2019 were quite disappointing. BK showed the first decrease in half-year clearing services fees in at least 4 years.

Both and Issuer and treasury services fees were stable in the period under review with average 0.2-0.3% growth. Surprisingly, the corporation stopped disclosing the number of sponsored programs of depositary receipts, but they were cut by third from 2013 to 2017. In spite of this decline issuer services fees were flat reflecting volume growth in the corporate trust business and higher pricing in depositary receipts.

At the next step let's examine the overall financial results of Investment Services segment.

Table 2. Investment Services Business 2013 - 1H 2019

As we can see, Investment Services business has been rather solid for the last six and a half years. All type of proceeds except for FX and other trading revenue showcased growth. Other revenue that includes investment management fees, financing-related fees, distribution revenue, and investment income demonstrated the fastest average increase of almost 13%. Another important driver was net interest revenue with yearly 6% growth. BNY Mellon was able to expand average interest-earning assets at 1.2%, though assets declined significantly in 2016 and 2017. Net interest margin rose to 1.28% reflecting interest rates growth started in 2016. However, the company reported a decrease in average assets and interest margin in the latest financial results explaining it by higher funding costs, which made investors worry.

Noninterest expense grew slowly and its share of total revenue fluctuated in 2013-2018, though BK managed to make it grow slower than revenue in the last two full years. In 2014 costs were affected by one-off litigation expenses. It should be pointed out that the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation overall noninterest expense declined nearly 4% while Investment Services costs increased 1% reflecting growing expenses on professional services and new software and equipment. Another important finding is a steady decline in amortization of intangibles. All these factors let the company increase income before taxes of the Investment Services segment at CAGR of 9% in 2013-2018.

One can note that the share of services fees in total revenue was narrowed while the share of net interest revenue was broadened in the period under review. Disclosing 1H 2019 financial report revealed the problem of the company's vulnerability to fluctuations of net interest revenue, and decreasing interest rates will hardly turn this situation around. So, the pricing pressure on the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation investment services and possible decline of net interest margin can make the future profits of the segment look really gloomy. So, one of the possible ways out of this situation is reducing expenses. And I guess that it is a good sign that BK doesn't hesitate to spend on new technologies with simultaneous cutting staff costs.

Let's go further and review the results of Investment Management business. In this segment, the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation through its investment specialists delivers a diversified portfolio of investment strategies to retail and institutional clients globally. Also, the company has wealth management which is conducted globally. Historical financial results of Investment Management presented in Table 3.

Table 3. Investment Management Business 2013 - 1H 2019

As shown above, the evolution of Investment Management financial results was slower than in Investment Services business. Total Revenue grew only 1.1% in 2013-2018 reflecting fluctuations in investment management and performance fees. This source of income reached its bottom in 2016 and shortly after that BK managed to turn this situation around. Company stabilized falling fees, and AUM experienced positive influence from three factors: net inflows, market appreciation and weaker U.S. dollar versus the British pound. Since 2013 the total increase in AUM has amounted to $165 bn with $1 722 bn at the end of 2018. You will no doubt be intrigued to learn that net inflows contributed only $14 bn to this gain. Accordingly, satisfactory financial results of investment management became possible thanks to market appreciation.

Net Interest revenue showed an average growth of 3.1% due to the strong increase in net interest margin in 2013-2016 and this type of revenue declined in 2018. Another weak spot of the segment is losses that were brought by foreign exchange and other trading revenue included in 'Other'. BK nonetheless has the merit of modest growth of noninterest costs. Finally, income before tax of Investment Management demonstrated 5.5% annual growth which is lower than Investment Services.

The first half of 2019 brought rather weak financial figures showing more than 20% decline in income before tax. Period of stability in pricing ended with 0.185% fees as % of assets under management. Moreover, BK continued to suffer from net outflows amounted to $24 bn though AUM increased due to market appreciation. This led to an almost double-digit decline in investment management and performance fees. The only positive fact is the decline of noninterest expenses which occurred due to the favorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar. After analysis of the Investment Management, I can say that this business also faces challenges in pricing and hardly grows in scale as net inflows to AUM are declining.

At the second to last stage of historical analysis, I should mention Other Segment which financial results are shown in Table 4.

Table 4. Other Segment 2013 - 1H 2019

The activities of this segment comprise managing leasing portfolio, derivatives and other trading activity, corporate treasury activities and renewable energy investments. As you can see from table 5 income before tax had experienced turbulence before 2017, but it turned to the relatively stable loss in 2017 and beyond right after tax legislation change regarding renewable energy accounting. This tax legislation change affected on results of the segment but the impact on overall corporate net income was minimal as certain deferred tax liabilities were remeasured. Improving income before tax that occurred in the first half of 2019 was possible because of lowering staff expense.

After reviewing segmental historical financial results, let us look at table 5. There are such fundamental financial figures as net income to common shareholders and common shareholders' equity. In addition, there is information presenting how BK was valued by standard multiples.

Table 5. BK's valuation and financial indicators 2013 - 1H 2019

*- ttm earnings for 1H 2019 P/E.

Analyzing data presented in table 5, we can see that BNY Mellon consistently increase all the most important things - net income, shareholders' equity and dividends. There was not a single decline in the dynamics of these metrics in 2013 -2018. It is clearly seen that net income more than doubled in this period showing almost 20% CAGR. This fact helped BK in increasing dividends but a slower rate for the sake of more generous share repurchases. In 2013 the company spent on buybacks only half of its earnings and in 2018 share repurchases consumed nearly 80% of net income.

We cannot ignore the fact that the share of intangibles in shareholders' equity is rather large. At the end of 2018 intangibles represented more than half of overall book value but it decreased below 50% at the end of the first half of 2019. To my mind, one of the main outcomes from this analysis is the close connection between the dynamics of tangible book value per share and stock price, showing CAGR of 6.4% and 6.1% respectively. Using this finding and projections of financial results for 6 years, I will try to assume how high BK future stock price could be.

Graph 1 shows future income before tax of three segments - Investment Services, Investment Management and Other Segment. I have forecasted results taking into account recent trends that were seen in the latest financial results - pressure on fees, slow AUC/A and AUM growth, close to stable net interest margin and noninterest expense.

Graph 1. BNY Mellon segmental income before tax forecast

As shown above, I do not expect fast rebounding of incomes to 2018 levels. One could say that is sort of a conservative point of view but regarding the mentioned problems, it is important not to overvalue the company's future perspectives.

At the next stage of calculation, I project future net income to common shareholders using income tax rate assumption of 20% as it appeared in 2018-2019. In addition, I expect that the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will be raising quarterly dividends by 3 cents up to 2021 and by 4 cents beyond. Dividends payout ratio will be stable near 29%. I assume that company's share repurchase in 2019 will be about $2.5 bn and then it will be increasing 2% each year thus total payout ratio will decrease from 96% in 2019 to 91% in 2024.

Then future common shareholders' equity has been calculated. I expect that intangibles will be decreasing by 1.5% yearly. Tangible common shareholders' equity is derived from subtracting intangibles from common shareholders' equity. Finally, I calculate tangible book value per share taking into account the decreased number of shares outstanding. As we can see, tangible book value per common share shows growth in the period of 2018-2024.

Table 6. Forecast of tangible book value per common share

So, what is the outcome? If we can assume that the market stock price tracks tangible book value per common share, an investor may expect possible share price compound annual growth rate near 8-9% in the mid or long term and dividend yield around 2.5% additionally.

In this article, I have tried to observe the business of BNY Mellon Corporation from every angle and assume what it can deliver to its shareholders from quite a conservative point of view. BNY Mellon is certainly a stable financial corporation but the nature of its business raise some difficult questions. Future incomes and shareholder returns will be dependent on how successfully the company will answer the challenges of pricing pressure and investment in new technologies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.