Netgear: The Rebound Should Continue

The second half looks particularly important as the company battles competition and tries to reverse declines in the WiFi market.

NETGEAR (NTGR) has performed better than might be realized. To be sure, its stock hasn't performed well: adjusted for its spin-off of Arlo Technologies (ARLO) at the beginning of the year, NTGR touched a three-year low in late June. Operating margins saw pressure last year ahead of the spin, though they've started to recover. NETGEAR hasn't been a torrid grower by any stretch, but at least as a business it's mostly held up.

The question is if that can continue - and if NTGR, after a 17% post-earnings pop last week, can gain if it does. For now, both appear likely. New products are driving sales, and secular trends should benefit growth in the company's Connected Home segment. Valuation is muted, with NTGR on a trailing twelve-month basis priced for ~zero growth, and backing out cash likely at a 10-11x multiple to 2020 earnings.

There are risks. NTGR has significantly underperformed my sum of the parts case from a year ago, though the collapse in Arlo's valuation is the primary factor (and no longer a concern here). Competition, particularly with Amazon.com (AMZN) acquiring NETGEAR's mesh rival eero, is a concern. But this still is a company with dominant market share in markets that should see some modest growth. With margins recovering and initiatives in place to drive bottom-line growth, I still think NTGR has room to run from here.

Revenue Growth

At its Analyst Day last year, NETGEAR laid out aggressive long-term targets:

source: NETGEAR Analyst Day presentation

It's quite clear that the market doesn't believe those targets. On a trailing twelve-month basis, NTGR trades ex-cash at something like 12.5x net income (excluding interest contribution). Given past guidance for free cash flow conversion in the 85-100% range, that suggests a P/FCF multiple around 14x. That's not a multiple that prices in 10%+ annual earnings growth, particularly in this market.

Even the top-line projections look potentially aggressive, as seen so far this year. Revenue has declined over 4% year-over-year in the first half. The midpoint of Q3 guidance given in the Q2 release suggests, at the midpoint, growth of just over 1%, but NETGEAR clearly has been conservative with guidance for several years now. Even assuming the company can reach normal seasonality - which it's targeted as a 22-25% increase in second-half sales versus Q1- full-year growth will only be 1-2%, and analysts see that type of sequential performance as aggressive.

Meanwhile, NETGEAR has to drive revenue growth mostly in a WiFi market that, at least at the moment, is declining. (The Connected Home segment, which focuses on consumers, generated 72% of trailing twelve-month sales, though its profit contribution is in the high 50s on a percentage basis.) The market fell 8% in Q1, per that quarter's call, and 4.5% in Q2. Both declines were greater than NETGEAR expected, as CEO Patrick Lo explained on the Q2 call, and the company does see potentially further, if smaller, declines in the second half.

With NTGR priced for ~zero growth at least, recent revenue trends have to improve to drive real upside here. And there's reason to think they won't. The router market is shrinking at the moment - and NETGEAR, by its accounting, owns about half that market. The company moved up some of its WiFi 6 (technically known as 802.11ax) routers to try and drive sales, given that its size means it can actually move that market. But that strategy hasn't been as effective as the company hoped, given that the market is declining at a faster rate than it expected.

Looking forward, over time, router unit sales are flat at best, and even Lo has said repeatedly that NETGEAR can only drive growth through higher pricing. On the SMB side, NETGEAR has even larger share in switches - 55% at retail, per the Q2 earnings slides - but the same broad problem holds. Growth in that market, too, is relatively limited, with share gains and pricing required to drive growth.

Indeed, NETGEAR's history would seem to further support top-line concerns. Recast financials from the 10-K - which exclude Arlo - show that revenue declined 23% between 2014 and 2018. The only year in which sales rose was last year - by less than 2%. Getting from there - and modest growth at best in 2019 - to "mid-single-digit" revenue increases seems a difficult, if not impossible task.

And it might be. Indeed, I'm still somewhat skeptical of the targets. But there are some reasons for the dreaded "this time is different" case to take hold here. First, there's been a significant, long-running headwind here: service provider revenue. Those sales - to broadband providers - totaled $580 million in 2014, per that year's 10-K. (Arlo's service provider revenues were minimal even last year, so it had zero impact on that number.) The total in 2018 was $160 million.

The declines came in part because NETGEAR, in early 2015, refocused its strategy on profitability over revenue. But whatever the cause, the effect on sales has been enormous. Total revenue dropped 23% in four years; excluding service provider sales, however, the figure actually rose over 13%, a 3.2% CAGR.

That headwind is fading simply because the service provider contribution is getting smaller, representing just 13% of trailing twelve-month revenue. It hasn't diminished entirely: service provider weakness (including a lost deal in Australia) pressured Q2 results, and Lo noted on the Q1 call that the business now has profitability roughly equivalent to that of the retail business. But the company sees a return to something close to normalcy in Q3, one reason why guidance for the quarter beat analyst expectations (something that rarely happens given that NTGR clearly guides low).

There also are more positive catalysts ahead. The shift to Wifi 6 is only just beginning - and should drive selling prices higher. The company's Nighthawk line, for instance, is priced from $199 to $499 for the highest-end, gaming-focused router. The Orbi 'mesh' product has had strong sales since its launch, and smart speaker Orbi Voice has been reasonably well-reviewed. 5G hotspots have been launched for AT&T (T), and that's a enormous opportunity as that standard takes hold in coming years.

NETGEAR is looking to subscription revenue, including for its Armor cybersecurity offering, which can help both sales and margins. Last year's acquisition of Meural, a "smart art frame", can contribute (though the jury is still out and NETGEAR paid just $22 million). SMB remains reasonably stable, but an emphasis on the VAR (value-added reseller) channel can drive increased adoption of switches in use cases like surveillance and AV.

There's a nice potential combination here of trends helping in Connected Home at the same time the service provider headwind is fading. I wouldn't be so quick to write off NETGEAR's growth potential just yet.

Competition and Margins

There is one obvious headwind to revenue growth: competition. It's already had an impact on the stock: NTGR shares fell 15% the day after Amazon announced its acquisition of eero in February. Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) has Google Home. Other competitors include Commscope (COMM) unit ARRIS, Foxconn's Linksys, and others.

And it's not just a revenue issue, either: those rivals, particularly the giants, can pressure NETGEAR's margins. As Lo noted on the Q4 call, "their business model is selling customers' data and if anyone of them behave irrationally in the market, that would be tough." I'm not sure Amazon necessarily fits that characterization, but its pricing discipline is well-known at this point. If NETGEAR has to cut prices on the Orbi to match the eero, for instance, those promotions act as contra-revenue and hit gross and operating margins reasonably hard. (That's essentially what happened to Arlo over the holiday season.)

With TTM non-GAAP EBIT margins in the mid-8% range, it doesn't take much in the way of pricing pressure to materially change underlying profitability. The February sell-off shows that investors are quite concerned about Amazon, particularly with its existing inroads into 'smart home' via the Echo.

That said, here, too, I wouldn't write off NETGEAR just yet. Google has been in the market for some time, and hasn't taken much in the way of market share. Echo aside, Amazon hasn't been great in hardware. eero hasn't moved to 802.11ax yet, and indeed few of the smart home players have plans to adopt WiFi 6.

NETGEAR has dominant share - and it's ahead in WiFi 6, and ahead in 5G hotspots. As we've seen with Roku (ROKU), a better product can win even against giants. Subscription revenue growth (admittedly still small; NETGEAR has said it will disclose the actual figure once it reaches 10% of gross profit) can offset some hardware pricing pressure as well. The 15% operating margin target on its own suggests ~75% profit increases from current levels; here, too, even improvement short of the target implies solid growth going forward.

That said, competition is a risk that needs to be watched closely, particularly during the upcoming holiday season. And if Amazon decides to ramp investment behind eero, that could pressure NTGR stock on its own.

Valuation and Strategy

On a trailing twelve-month basis, backing out nearly $7 per share in cash, NTGR trades at 12.3x adjusted earnings (excluding interest income) and 8.5x EBITDA. And so the bet is reasonably simple: if NETGEAR grows earnings, its stock rises, and if profits fall, so does NTGR.

I'm still willing to take that bet - and, interestingly, so is NETGEAR. Ahead of the Arlo spin, the company had talked up its cash balance and seemed to float the idea of M&A. This year, however, the focus has been on share repurchases. A new buyback authorization includes nearly 15% of the current share count, and it seems like at the moment the company plans to be aggressive in using that authorization.

There are risks here, but - again - performance and potential here still seem better than the market realizes. NETGEAR is a leader in two key end markets at a time when increasing data demands should drive dollar growth in both markets. If it can hold off larger rivals, the gains in NTGR stock from the lows should continue.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTGR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.