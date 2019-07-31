Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance: Risks Are Growing

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) released results for its second fiscal quarter last week that narrowly beat estimates. Despite the earnings beat, however, I see growing risks for this commercial mortgage REIT that essentially relate to the current level of interest rates in this economy and the company's large floating-rate asset base. Further, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's distribution coverage is not that impressive and downside risks are growing. The risk/reward ratio is not attractive here.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance - Portfolio Snapshot

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is a commercial mortgage REIT and real estate finance company that originates and invests in senior mortgages, mezzanine loans, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the U.S. and Europe. Since Apollo is structured as a REIT, the company is required by law to payout at least 90 percent of its earnings/taxable income to shareholders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a strong focus on first mortgage loans which accounted for 77 percent of the REIT's investments. Subordinated financings, which offer Apollo less principal protection, represented 23 percent of the company's investments at the end of the June quarter.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's commercial loan portfolio included 71 loans at the end of the June quarter with a weighted-average loan term of 2.9 years. The total commercial loan portfolio was valued at $5.4 billion.

The company revealed robust origination activity for the second quarter, fueled by strong fundamentals in the commercial real estate market. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance committed $554 million to new commercial real estate loans in the second quarter, following $449 million in the previous quarter. Almost all new originations were first mortgages (91 percent) and 100 percent of new loans were tied to floating rates.

Floating-Rate Asset Base

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a large floating-rate asset base which makes the company vulnerable to both an economic downturn as well as an end to the current rate hiking cycle. 93 percent of Apollo's investment loans were tied to floating rates at the end of the June quarter. Though the company includes interest rate floors in its loans in order to hedge against a decline in LIBOR rates, Apollo's net interest income can be expected to drop off once the Fed starts to lower rates.

Weak Distribution Coverage Implies High Risks For Income Investors

The commercial mortgage REIT reported Q2-2019 operating earnings of $0.38/share which included a realized loss on an investment that negatively affected Apollo to the tune of $12.5 million or $0.09/share. The loss resulted from "the underlying collateral on a commercial mortgage loan and a contiguous subordinate loan secured by a multifamily property located in Williston, ND".

Stripping out the realized loss resulted in adjusted operating earnings of $0.47/share which compared to operating earnings of $0.44/share in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate called for operating earnings of $0.45/share.

Despite adjusting for the loss, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance just barely managed to cover its $0.46/share quarterly dividend payout. The dividend coverage ratio averaged a full 100 percent in the last six quarters, meaning the margin of dividend safety for ARI is very thin here and exposes investors to considerable risks.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance sells for a moderate operating earnings multiple of ~9.9x Q2-2019 run-rate (adj.) operating earnings. In terms of price-to-book-ratio, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's shares are the cheapest in the sector, partly because of Apollo's below-average distribution coverage.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Two major risk factors affect the investment thesis negatively here:

1. A downturn in the commercial real estate market, potentially triggered by a U.S. recession, would likely hurt origination activity and ARI's net interest income. A downturn also considerably raises impairment/write-down risks for cyclical commercial mortgage REITs.

2. The Fed is expected to cut rates in July which points to the end of the current rate hiking cycle, and, in turn, suggests more net interest income downside for companies with large floating-rate asset bases.

Your Takeaway

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has had a good but not great second quarter. The company saw robust origination activity in Q2-2019 and originated 100 percent floating-rate loans. ARI covered its $0.46/share quarterly dividend payout, but only narrowly and only after adjusting for an investment loss. The low valuation should not fool investors here: Apollo's distribution coverage stats reveal that the dividend is not very safe today, and I think ARI has the largest dividend adjustment risk in its peer group. I am not a buyer here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.