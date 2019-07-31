64 Small Cap Dividend Growers

The composition of this index, its historical returns, its constituents, and the factors that have contributed to outperformance are discussed.

I am porting my recent series on factor tilts to demonstrate how those strategies perform when paired with the size factor in the small cap equity space.

Beginning with yesterday's article on Small Cap Value, I am extending my factor tilt research into the small cap equity arena. This mini-series will look at the long-run efficacy of my frequently authored factor tilts - low volatility, dividend growth, equal-weighting, momentum, and quality - when paired with the size premia.

This articles examines dividend growth in the small cap space. On occasion, readers have suggested that I cover the ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV). While the inception date for this exchange-traded fund is only February 2015, I am able to access a much longer data subset on the underlying index that this fund replicates. The relative outperformance of this small cap dividend growth index versus the Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) Index from which it is derived is striking.

Source: Bloomberg

The table below shows the full-year returns for the Russell 2000 Dividend Growers, the Russell 2000 (IWM) and the S&P 500 (SPY) over the lifespan of the small-cap dividend growth index.

Like the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, the Russell 2000 Dividend Aristocrats underperformed in 1998 and 1999 as tech stocks soared into the bubble. The dividend growth indices also underperformed in 2007 into the height of the last cycle's peak. The lower drawdown in 2008 helped boost through-the-cycle total returns and reduce variability. For the entirety of this 23-year dataset (pictured in the first chart), the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth has outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.3% per annum with roughly four-fifths of the variability.

The Russell 2000 actually slightly lagged the S&P 500 over this time horizon with higher variability. The Russell 2000 Dividend Growers, which paid increasing dividends for at least the ten preceding years, strongly outperformed.

I believe this outperformance is a function of a positive quality bias. Note that in this table I have also included the S&P 600 (IJR), a small cap index I prefer to the Russell 2000 generally. Part of the reason I prefer the S&P 600 is that it includes an earnings requirement that screens out unprofitable firms. The Russell 2000 Dividend Growers were more positively correlated with the S&P 600 in this dataset than with the broad Russell 2000 from which these constituents were drawn. This topic of whether positive selection criteria boosts small cap returns will be additionally explored in the Low Volatility and Quality parts of this mini-series.

Some readers may look to eschew the exchange-traded fund that replicates this index and its 40bp expense ratio in favor of building their own portfolio of small-cap dividend growers. The current constituents of the index are detailed below with some summary statistics and classification info. I have sorted the list of 64 constituents descending by indicated dividend yield.

For those choosing to own the index over picking constituents from the list above, you will benefit from the fact that the index constituents are rebalanced to equal-weight each quarter. Equal-Weighting is also one of my 7 Ways to Beat the Market, as the periodic rebalancing is a contrarian stance that buys constituents that have underperformed and reduces constituents which have seen larger gains.

While this strategy has garnered long-run outperformance, it is lagging thus far in 2019 (12.9% total return versus the 21.4% of the broad market) as small-cap stocks have generally underperformed. I believe that the index construction, which combines size, dividend growth and equal-weighting, will generate market-beating performance over long-time intervals. This article could also serve as a useful screen for dividend-focused investors on Seeking Alpha. In coming articles, I hope to also look at small cap tilts to low volatility, quality, and momentum.

