Teva, Mylan: Desperate Times Call For Desperate Measures

However, the Pfizer-Mylen plans to combine their generic drug business might turn out to be more an opportunity than a threat.

The company is loaded with debt and just as it seemed this is manageable came the recent mega lawsuit, and a strange settlement, that put everything on shaky ground again.

Background

Pfizer (PFE) is spinning off its Upjohn unit and combining it with generic drugmaker Mylan (MYL) to create a giant off-patent group with global annual revenues worth about $20 billion.

The all-stock deal will unite former branded blockbusters like Lipitor and Viagra with Mylan’s pipeline of new generics and biosimilars, expanding their reach into China and other emerging markets.

The deal would result in Mylan owning ~43% of the merged organization and Pfizer owning ~57%. Pfizer would also receive ~$12B in proceeds from the new sale of debt.

Generics have been under pressure for a long time, so the companies are hoping that the combination will reignite growth.

The deal may stoke buying in other industry players, like Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA), Perrigo (PRGO), and Mallinckrodt (MNK). As a TEVA shareholders, this deal is not only of great interest to us, but will in large part create an opportunity.

From its early days, TEVA was a huge success story. The company has grown into the world's largest generic drugmaker. Exactly four years ago, the stock traded at valuations that were almost 10x higher than the current valuation.

Four years later - after a circa 90% loss ($72.31 was the peak on July 28, 2015), one drug that turned from being the best thing to the worst curse ever (Copaxone), a net debt load of over $27B and a streak of bad news that doesn't seem to stop - TEVA is now at a point where it needs to take tough decisions. The good news out of the PFE-MYL deal is that this is likely leaving TEVA with very little choice. If TEVA wishes to remain a strong player within the generics arena, there's not much left for it to do but follow in the footsteps of MYL here.

Main New Issues

The debt load, as well as the generic prices deterioration, were both long-known problems that the market was pricing in. These problems weren't what took the share price down over the past few months. What broke the camel's back were two recent/new developments:

May 12th: Forty-four US states filing a lawsuit accusing TEVA of orchestrating a sweeping scheme with 19 other drugmakers to inflate drug prices - sometimes by more than 1,000% - and stifle competition for generic medicines.

May 26th: TEVA agreeing to an $85M settlement with the state of Oklahoma days before the company was set to face trial over allegations that it and many other drugmakers allegedly helped fuel the US opioid epidemic.

TEVA's initial response to the allegations was saying it continues to "review the issue internally and has not engaged in any conduct that would lead to civil or criminal liability". But the speed and size of this settlement proved to the market that TEVA has a new major issue to deal with that, de facto, has put its ability to deal with the other issues in jeopardy.

The quick calculation (an $85M settlement multiply by 44 states), done by most analysts assumed that Teva could face up to $4B in opioid marketing-related damages in the US. That is $4B that TEVA can't afford.

Since the lawsuit and consequent settlement were revealed, the stock price has more than halved. Naturally, the potential turnaround story of TEVA have to be pushed from one to two years to (at least) three years. Not only that, but it was/is clear that before this new $4B hangover is being removed, there might be a long period of the stock treading water. (As a result, we announced that we saw no point in buying/adding to the stock at this point in spite of the extremely low valuation.)

Old Issue: Debt Load

Amid the backdrop of countless negative news items, Teva's bonds also fell hard. A look at the company's debt structure shows that the company needs to refinance quite a lot of debt, over the next two to three years, in order to successfully cruise through the coming years. However, at the current market/rates environment this is going to be anything but simple.

The situation in TEVA, once the flagship of the Israeli economy, only continues to get complicated. In light of the weakness in the generic markets, the erosion of Copaxone's revenues and many legal claims, the yields on the company's bonds have been crashing in recent weeks. This raises a question as to the company's ability to serve its debt over the coming years.

The company's debt at the end of last quarter was $28.6 billion, or $27.6 billion on a net basis (including cash), compared with $28.9 billion at the beginning of 2019. The recent lawsuits related to painkillers/price adjustments are expected to significantly increase the company's debt, and the company will have to address and account for this in their upcoming earning reports.

A look at the company's debt structure indicates that it will have to recycle debt of nearly $8.6 billion by 2021, according to the following ratio: $0.3 billion in 2019, $3.3 billion in 2020, and $4.95 billion in 2021.

Yields on the company's short-term bonds have increased while the global junk bond market saw yields moving down sharply since the beginning of 2019, mainly due to the fact that the US has refrained from issuing new debt as well as due to the expected new central banks' incentives. If spreads start widening, and yields start to rise, Teva will have to deal with a much less friendly market in the last quarter of 2019.

FRA/OIS spreads for December 2019: The financing market indicates a "tight market" for the last quarter of the year

In the longer term, it seems that investors have already begun to price "haircuts" into the company's debt. The company's yield on the 2028 maturing bond reached more than 9.2% recently.

Taking into consideration that drug prices are expected to remain in focus ahead of next year's elections, it looks like the company needs a "miracle" in order to successfully cruise through the next few debt-challenging years.

What Went Wrong

Pfizer and Mylan are merging their generic activity, and this new entity will have what it takes to "kill" Teva, unless the latter takes some drastic action/decision.

If up until now the main thinking was how TEVA is going to do it on its own, from now on the thinking should be: Which company is going to do it for Teva?

TEVA being taken over by another pharma giant seems like the most reasonable, and perhaps only, alternative.

The fall of Teva is especially painful, because it is an entity that for 100 years has been operating and managed very well, growing year over year slowly, patiently, but very consistently. Not without mistakes, but (overall) those were small mistakes. That was, of course, until few years ago when the then-prevailing management team came to the conclusion that it's time play bold by placing a big bet - buying the generic division of Allergen (AGN) in exchange for nearly $40 billion.

Think about it: Paying $40B for AGN, a company that just been bought in full by AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) for ~$60B (and that reflected about 50% premium to the share price pre-deal, i.e. about $40B market-cap for the entire company).

That was one huge mistake that overcame hundreds, if not thousands, of previous successful moves. But it could/would have been forgiven if this arrogant management had admitted it was wrong, had paid the break-up fee and had walked away from the deal. This was legally possible at the time, and at a certain point the entire market realized that this price was very high and the company should use the "eject" button. At that time, Teva's management made a second mistake and decided not to pay the break-up fee. This is/was probably the worst mistakes of them all. The rest is history...

Teva fell not because of the generic competition, the legal claims, or the decline in revenue of Copaxone, but because of the miserable Allergen deal. This deal has costed TEVA many billions (some say that the overall damage is higher than what they actually paid) and made the company's situation almost irreversible. The current management of Teva is certainly trying to fix things, but for the time being, without sufficient continuing success.

A New Threat = An Opportunity

Perhaps now, without aiming/intending for it, there will be a solution for TEVA's misery. Not an ideal solution, but still a solution.

The PFE-MYL deal means that we need to forget about the possibility of a Teva's comeback as a stand-alone business. Just like the Oklahoma settlement, the PFE-MYL deal is putting a number/cap on how much the stock can rise from here.

The new entity, formed by Pfizer and Mylan, will have all the necessary ingredients to hit Teva without showing any sign of mercy whatsoever. This NewCo will have the size, the strength, the know-how, the will, and most of all - the money, to "kill" Teva, which is (on a stand-alone basis) weak, beaten-up, and lacking the resources to lead, control (its own faith), and fight back.

Sounds bad, right? But that is exactly where we might see the light at the end of the tunnel. Because what Teva (or other giant pharma companies) may haven't consider doing on its own - this deal is likely going to force it (them) to do, out of free will or out of fear. At this point, it doesn't really matter.

The last two years have been very challenging for TEVA, to say the least. Copaxone, the original treatment for multiple sclerosis that accounted for about half of the company's profits, saw declining revenue, mainly due to fierce competition, and Teva's net income has been shrinking accordingly.

Current/new developments of original drugs do not come any closer to the loss of sales out of Copaxone, and are far from adequate compensation.

The generic drugs business, which was supposed to be a solid/stable activity, is suffering from a long period of pricing deterioration that is affecting both sales and profit. In spite of the anticipation for some sort of (pricing) stabilization, the last few quarters have still shown weakness, and actually increased the great uncertainty surrounding the future of generic drugs.

The fierce competition, that once saw three main players - Teva, Mylan, and Sandoz, the generic drugs arm of Novartis (NVS) - now involves many more names. Smaller, mostly Indian companies are able to produce generic drugs at lower costs than the large players can, and they are the ones setting the tone, i.e. pricing, in the field.

One of TEVA's biggest problems is that it's no longer truly independent. Teva is nowadays led and controlled by Wall Street bankers who decide whether, when, and how to provide the company with some extra oxygen. The company has enough cash to get through the short term, but the repayments that are due in two and three years are uncertain.

The calculation is simple: Teva will generate free cash (after investments) of up to $1.5 billion to 2 billion per year, according to management's forecast. This amount includes the interest - which needs to be paid - on bonds. (Teva's financial debt, mostly bonds, is nearly $29 billion, and the net debt is ~$27 billion.) This is not enough. To repay a significant portion of the debt itself (principal), Teva will need far better performance than its own forecast. This will not happen in the coming years without some sort of external assistance.

Teva will, therefore, have to woo Wall Street's bankers. These guys are educated, smart, respectful, well-dressed and articulate, but under this shiny exterior are people that hold a knife between their teeth, and that care mainly (entirely?) about their own pockets - and they smell blood. For them, this is an opportunity for a deal with clear terms: Want money? Give shares, hand over the control.

Teva is now de facto being controlled by debt holders, who have become very dominant and are now signaling (based on where the bonds trade) that it will be difficult for the company to refinance its debt. The yield on Teva's long-term bonds approached 10% earlier this month, and it is difficult, almost impossible, to recycle debt at such high yields.

TEVA is also controlled by its competitors. They can increase the competition by reducing prices further in an attempt to gain market share at Teva's expense, even if it means (for them) short-term suffering. That's a price they can pay, and they might be willing to do so.

There's one thing that plays in Teva's favor - the company's main competitors are also in distress, just like Teva:

Mylan also carries huge debts.

Perrigo is loaded with debt too, and it also lacks focus.

Sandoz is managing to keep its head above the water thanks to the strength of Novartis, but it also suffers from erosion in profitability.

The new, smaller Indian companies are dominant in the pricing competition, but they still don't have a significant market share.

PFE-MYL is likely to give a boost to a potential deal involving Teva. The newly merged company will overtake Teva in sales, become the market leader, and benefit from a strong financial backup. Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies. The company has a market-cap of ~$240 billion, equity of over $60 billion, annual sales greater than $50 billion, and net income of over $16 billion a year.

Although Pfizer has a net financial debt of about $20 billion itself, this is not an issue as the company can easily cover this sum using the free cash flow that it generates. Pfizer is generating about $16 billion a year of FCF so a simple extrapolation shows that should the company wish, it can pay off the entire debt in just about 16 months. Pfizer is bringing to the merger with Mylan not only significant activity but also confidence, stability, and strength that equate to financial peace of mind.

Merger Details

Per Seeking Alpha:

The all-stock reverse Morris Trust transaction (a tax-free deal involving a spinout of a subsidiary that is merged with another company) will see Pfizer's. Upjohn issuing $12B of debt at or prior to separation. Proceeds of this debt issuance will go to Pfizer. PFE shareholders will own 57% of the combined company while MYL shareholders will own 43%. On a pro forma basis, 2020 revenues should be $19B - 20B with non-GAAP EBITDA of $7.5B - 8.0B and cash flow of more than $4B. Phased synergies should be ~$1B by 2023. Debt/non-GAAP EBITDA should be 2.5x by the end of 2021. At closing, it will have ~$24.5B of debt outstanding. Upjohn's product portfolio includes Lipitor (atorvastatin calcium), Celebrex (celecoxib) and Viagra (sildenafil). The new organization, to be renamed and rebranded when the transaction closes, will be led by Mylan Chairman Robert Coury as Executive Chairman. Upjohn chief Michael Goettler will be CEO and Mylan President Rajiv Malik will serve as President. Current Mylan CEO Heather Bresch will retire. Post-spinout, Pfizer expects to generate ~$40B in revenues in 2020 with a mid-30% pre-tax earnings yield and cash flow ops of $11B - 12B.

Pfizer, by the way, has entered the field of generic drugs primarily in order to protect its original/patented products. Under US law, after the period of the original patent exclusivity is over, a generic company can introduce its version for the patented drug for a six-month period, and then other generic companies can come up with additional generic versions to the same drug.

The company with the original patent has priority if it wishes to introduce a generic version of its own drug. Although this is the equivalent of competing with yourself, in many cases a company would rather maintain reduced revenue/profitability in-house, rather than seeing most/all the financial benefits moving to another company.

Uneven Forces

What is certain, though, is that the newly merged company will be significantly larger than Teva, which currently sees annual sales of $17 billion out of which $10 billion to $11 billion is attributed to generic drugs. Beyond the quantitative strength, the merged company will be in a leading position thanks to its financial backing. This will provide the NewCo with the ability/flexibility to make moves and take decisions that Teva won't be able to do. For example, the merged company may decide to strategically sacrifice profitability in exchange for market share in the short term. That's a common, legitimate move across all industries, certainly in the field of drugs - allowing large players to "kill" smaller players - seeing as as the latter don't have the resources and time that the former do. How do you do that? Very simple: L&P = Lowering (prices) and (employing) Patience. Good execution of L&P can lead to better P&L statement.

If the competitors follow through and lower their prices too, the market share of the large entity may not increase in the first place. The profitability of all relevant companies - the large company and its competitors - will decline. Thing is, while the merged company can afford waiting, most of its competitors can't. The NewCo can go through a period of lesser earnings so long as the strategy of gaining market share plays out over the longer run. Slowly but surely, the smaller competitors will either increase prices (thus losing market share) or risk the entire body by continuing to bleed.

Teva is sensitive to profit and cash flow, especially at this point in time. The company has debt that needs to be serviced, and it can't afford to participate in that kind of war. The last thing Teva needs is to see, let alone assist in, the continued erosion of prices/profits.

However, if the merged company adopt such a strategy - it won't need more than a few quarters to "kill" Teva.

It's a lose-lose situation for a smaller, fragile, company: If you elect to fight (and reduce prices), you may bleed to death. And if you elect not to reduce prices you'll lose market share, that may lead to your "death" too.

Mylan First, Teva Next?

Teva's executives are well aware of these possible scenarios, which in recent years were a valid threat way before PFE and MYL thought of joining forces. This type of deal isn't something that happens under the radar. Teva has always been an active M&A player, and it wouldn't surprise us if Pfizer also approached Teva along the way.

Simply put, Mylan is not only cheaper than Teva, but it's also a much easier "pill" to swallow and to digest compare with Teva. So it's no wonder that MYL is the first leading generic drugmaker to be taken off the shelf. However, that doesn't mean Teva can't be next in line, and it doesn't mean that Teva can't get the same deal that Mylan did, or an even better one

Teva is fully aware of the trends, intentions, talks and negotiations that take place with and among relevant companies. Even under the lead of Kåre Schultz - an era that supposedly has nothing to do with M&A - there are constant official, and/or unofficial, talks between companies and investment bankers, involving Teva. Officially or non-officially, Teva is on the shelf, and the only question is the price tag it might get. At the moment, TEVA is certainly not an attractive product. The heavy debt load, and open legal claims, require both size and courage - and a lot of both.

The question now, following the PFE-MYL deal, is: Will the friendly talks between Teva and potential acquirers turn more serious? For Teva this is crucial, as it can't compete with the new entity. While it's not crucial for potential bidders as much, no large pharma would like to leave the generic drugs arena for Pfizer to so easily take the lead on.

Novartis already has Sandoz, but basically any other giant pharma entity may now consider: It is worth buying TEVA, and absorbing $27B in net debt along the way, but also preventing Pfizer and Novartis from killing Teva and thus gaining a much better overall position?

Think of Pfizer's main competitors that don't want to see PFE becoming a leading player in both fields - original and generic drugs. The large and rich pharmaceutical companies can put their hands on what is still an impressive generic activity at a relatively reasonable price, even when we account for the debt and lawsuits. Some of them probably already gave this a thought or two, and (once again) it's all a matter of price. Since TEVA is trading near a decades-long low, the current valuation certainly makes a deal involving Teva a much more reasonable outcome than it had been just two to three months ago.

The more settlements we see, the higher the likelihood for such a deal to happen sooner rather than later.

Another option for Teva is to raise new capital, but this seems like a long shot. It didn't happen when the stock traded at $20, $16, or even $12, so it's hard to believe that Teva will issue new shares at $7.5 to $8 now, but this possibility is on the table, especially if the probability for a deal will be seen as too low.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: TipRanks: BUY TEVA, BUY MYL