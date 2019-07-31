Health Catalyst-Using Analytics As A Catalyst For Better Healthcare Results

Health Catalyst-Why the shares might be of interest to investors

Health Catalyst (HCAT) is a recent IPO. The company’s shares began trading last week and have risen sharply. The shares were priced at $26/share and are now selling at $40/share after reaching a high a bit over $40/share. The IPO was quite small-even with the provision for the option for the underwriters to purchase additional shares, only a bit more than 8 million shares have been sold. The company wound up raising about $190 million in the offering. The $26 offering price had been raised from an initial range of $20-$23; presumably based on demand for the shares.

Health Catalyst is a company that ticks most of the boxes in terms of high-growth potential. Essentially, it offers predictive analytic solutions for value based health care and population health management. The company uses AI and deep learning technology to provide its users with actionable decision support results. The company has a unique data warehouse solution that it calls DOS which is a repository for billions of data instances that its software collects and integrates. The company sells solutions that have been successful in helping hospitals save money and in improving population health.

At one time, a significant component of the company’s business was transacted based on some quantitative measures of improved results by users although this is no longer the typical contractual arrangement. While the company cites a TAM of $8 billion in its S-1, obviously the market for helping hospitals save money and improve the results of their efforts is going to be substantially greater than that. At this point, the company’s poster child customer, a health system in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin called Allina Health, has committed to $100 million of HCAT services. While the relationship between Allina and HCAT is most likely unique, the size of Allina’s commitment, versus the size that network might suggest the actual potential for HCAT growth.

The health care IT space is one littered with wounded vendors who had thought to cash in on the shift to Electronic Health Records (EHR) and a digital paradigm. Many investors, and for that matter this writer, thought that Cerner (CERN), formerly a popular growth name in prior decades, would return to the status of a growth company. Most of the other names in this space including Allscripts (MDRX) and McKesson (MCK) to name a couple of examples, have also not fared well over any extended time span.

About the only really successful vendor in the space for the past several years has been Veeva (VEEV) whose shares have increased no less than 4X in the last 3 years while the company continues to achieve a 25%+ CAGR and to grow operating margins and free cash flow. I have written many times about Veeva over the years and while some would argue that its current price is prohibitively expensive, its ability to generate positive free cash flow still seems undervalued.

Can HCAT emulate that kind of performance? I think there are elements of the company’s business including the company’s market opportunity, its technology, its competitive moat and its go to market strategy that suggest that it will be able to perform strongly-although I would be foolish in trying to suggest that anything, let alone HCAT, will be the next Veeva.

I believe that the reason why most of the Health Care IT (HCIT) vendors have been seen such limited operational success is that for a variety of reasons they have been unable to deliver the results from their solutions that they sold their customers. Basically, the companies within the space have been over-promising and under-delivering-apparently for years. Perhaps that is harsh, and surely there have been success stories and references and outliers of success amongst all of the users and amongst all of the solutions. But in general, the opportunity that HCAT has, is a result of less than stellar functional performance on the part of its larger, less specialized legacy competitors as well as its own technological innovations.

One of the real differentiators in investing in the IT space over the last 3 years or so, is to isolate those companies with a “next generation” platform. The recent Barron's article, said to be the catalyst for today's sell-off in the software space, entirely fails to understand that part of the paradigm. The big winners have tended to be the companies offering modern platforms optimized for the Cloud, and even companies with entries in the most mundane areas such as Workday (WDAY) specializing in hoary sectors such as human capital management and financial apps have been able to achieve hyper-growth as they take share from companies offering older technologies in the same space. Perhaps the most vivid example of that has been Coupa (COUP), which in a few years has gone from a standing start to a dominant factor in a space once owned by SAP’s (SAP) Ariba-itself one of the pioneers of the web. Despite some of the articles one sees from time to time on SA and elsewhere, it is the companies using purpose built platforms that are optimized for the cloud that have been the ones with both the greatest operational and stock market success.

At this point, HCAT is showing some of the characteristics that have enabled its peers in other verticals to achieve success. HCAT is really a very young company and its analytics offering, in particular, has been available for just around one year. One observation I would make after following Veeva for some time now is that it actually takes at least a year, if not more, before health care enterprises start to adopt a new platform. They make decisions slowly, perhaps because they have been burned in the past and perhaps because of their because the consequences of using a faulty platform as a decision support mechanism can be particularly dire. But thus far, at any rate, HCAT is basing its sales pitch based on successful deployments of its technology as will be detailed later in this article.

Not too surprisingly, in the wake of the IPO, HCAT shares are expensive. Perhaps not as expensive as some other IPO’s such as Crowdstrike (OTC:CRWD) and Zoom (ZO), but certainly no bargain in terms of my guess as to the forward EV/S. At this point, the company has a bit more than 57 million shares outstanding including derivative instruments, with an indicated market capitalization of a bit over $2.17 billion and an enterprise value of about $1.97 billion. Unfortunately the prospectus only lists data through March 31st. I assume that the company will shortly report Q2 results and provide forward guidance which will give investors and observers a better set of metrics on which to make investment conclusions. Last year, before the Medicity acquisition, Q2 revenues grew by 11% over those in Q1. I have no reason to imagine that the performance this year would be materially different than that. I do think that the company should have growth expectations on an organic basis of about 35%-40% for the full year.

Revenues in Q1-2019 came to about $35 million. There appears to be a marked seasonal pattern to revenues for this company; revenues were down marginally between Q4-2018 and Q! this year, and that was the same pattern seen in the prior fiscal year. Q4 has historically shown the greatest level of sequential revenue increase.

HCAT acquired a company called Medicity on July 11th, 2018 of last year. Medicity had belonged to Aetna which had bought the business for $500 million in 2011. Although the terms of the sale were never disclosed, it is obvious that HCAT got a huge discount compared to the $500 million that Aetna had paid. In addition, Aetna wound up buying Health Catalyst shares worth $15 million at the time of transaction. Medicity is a vendor to what is called the HIE (Health Interoperability Exchange) market. This market has been flat and was a diversion for Aetna. HCAT bought the business because of the data content that Medicity has which will improve the performance of the Health Cat's machine learning technology. In addition, the company cited data governance expertise, a key factor in health care IT, Medicity's cloud operations capability, its EHR integration capability and its market presence in areas where Health Catalyst has not achieved much success.

The company continues to track Medicity revenues separately. In the March quarter, those revenues accounted for about 17% of total revenues. Overall, on an organic basis, HCAT revenues grew by about 45% in the March quarter, based on the exclusion of $6.3 million of revenues attributed to the Medicity acquisition. Based on the sequential performance of revenue in the prior year, my guess is that revenues for the next 12 months, i.e. through June 2020, are likely to fall in the range of $165-$170 million, although doubtless initial estimates from the underwriters will be lower than that.

But at $165 million of forward 12 month revenues, the shares are currently valued at about 12X EV/S. 12X forward revenues is a bit below average for company’s in the growth cohort of a 35%-40% CAGR although the valuation of recent IPO Fastly (FSLY) which is probably tracking at a comparable growth rate is only 9X my estimate of forward revenues, while Pluralsight (PS) has a similar EV/S and a comparable expected 3 year CAGR.

The company burned about $5.2 million in cash from operations in the March quarter. That is down noticeably from the cash burn of the prior year. The company has built a deferred revenue balance of $36 million, and deferred revenues have risen more rapidly than revenue. Overall, deferred revenues more than trebled last year, and grew by 12% sequentially, despite seasonal headwinds. The rise in deferred revenue balances, coupled with some expectation that there will be leverage at scale at some point in the intermediate future, suggests to me that the company might reasonably be expected to reach operating cash-flow break-even as early as the end of 2020. As the company uses Microsoft (MSFT) Azure as its cloud platform, I would expect capex to be quite small. In the wake of the IPO, this company shouldn’t have any future liquidity issues.

Needless to say, HCAT doesn’t make any money, and its path to profitability is not going to be all that short or without thorns. As of the March quarter, the company had a non-GAAP gross margin of 52%. That is up noticeably from the 44% gross margin in the year-earlier period. The company essentially has two revenue buckets, as do most companies selling IT applications; it gets about 57% of its revenues from what it calls technology-essentially software solutions and it gets the balance of its revenue from services. Initially, HCAT was essentially a consulting company, but it has been offering software for years now. Technology gross margins were 67% last quarter up a couple of hundred basis points year on year. Services non-GAAP gross margins rose from 27% to 32%. The increase in services gross margins related to higher utilization of services personnel. The increase in product gross margins was basically the result of leverage at scale. The further benefits of leverage at scale on technology gross margins are likely to be mitigated in the short term as the company completes migrating users to the cloud from on-premise software releases, and to the company’s 3rd party platform from Azure.

It is somewhat difficult to figure out from an organic perspective, whether software revenues will wind-up growing faster than services. We really don’t have enough data for that, and seasonality is apparently a major factor in the performance of both classes of revenues. As reported, services revenues, which were not materially impacted by the Medicity merger, grew 34% year on year last quarter. Product revenues more than doubled; on an organic basis, product revenues increased by 52%. If those kinds of figures remain consistent in terms of growth, overall gross margins will grow substantially, given the difference between the cost of services and the cost of software.

Sequential operating expenses declined in the March quarter-again most likely a function of seasonality. Overall, year on year opex rose by 40% as reported. Just how much this relates to the expenses on-boarded when Medicity was bought, and how much relates to scaling the business is not clear. Since the acquisition HCAT’s operating expense, and its opex ratios have been declining in most quarters, although they opex was flat sequentially in the March quarter. Just how much the operating synergies have been and how much leverage there has been and will be as the company scales, really can’t be accurately determined at this point.

I would be surprised, given the scale of this company, and the opportunities in its space, if it able to further constrain opex. Although opex is less than otherwise because of the large proportion of professional services in the revenue mix, it is rare to see companies of this scale in a space like this who have been able to constrain opex percentages to the levels of HCAT. Indeed, given the opportunities in the space, it would seem to me that company resources would be well spent through additional investments in both research and development and sales and marketing. In evaluating the company, I would not imagine that operating profits will be seen for two years or more.

What does HCAT actually do?

I am going to leave the company’s operating principles alone. I doubt that they are of prime interest to most readers, but for whatever reason, they come first in the S-1. And the company's flywheel diagram, while certainly graphically attractive is essentially a representation of a land/expand strategy so common in the software world.

The company has a set of solutions in what ought to be a very attractive space. Before proceeding, I think it should be noted that this is not either a smaller or updated version of Cerner (CERN), or EPIC (Private) or the many other companies in the Health Care Information Technology (HCIT) space. While notionally HCIT ought to be a growth space, the rather sorry record of Cerner suggests that it is not, and one of the attractions of this company to investors is that its affords a way of investing in the healthcare IT space, without the issues that have plagued the providers of what I might call healthcare accounting solutions.

As many readers will know, the healthcare industry has essentially migrated to technologies that are based on EHR. This was supposed to be a big boon for hospitals and clinics and for the HCIT vendors. Obviously that hasn’t happened.

HCAT has a data platform that is designed to integrate all the data that is collected from various sources within a healthcare organization. I do not want to try to suggest I know how the HCAT platform overcomes the data integration issues that have plagued many projects intended to improve operational performance of health care users. What has happened is that there is simply too much data in too many silos and formats, and it has made it impossible for users to use modern analytical technology to find actionable results. And the massive “open data wave” now apparently engulfing healthcare organizations, coupled with privacy regulations have simply made the task of integration and analytics more difficult.

Essentially, HCAT offers a data platform coupled with analytics suitable for the healthcare industry. Analytics is and will be one of the great buzzwords of this era of IT. Everyone wants to use analytics and data in order to achieve process improvements, optimize workflows and minimize costs. It has proven to be much harder to accomplish these goals, than the promises made by lots of technology vendors.

These days analytics is usually a function of big data sets and machine learning. While as a general proposition, analytic algorithms might not differ materially from vertical to vertical, this apparently is less true in health care. Again, I do not pretend to know the specifics of the correlations that are appropriate to develop for health care analytics, but they seem to be industry specific and quite unique.

That the healthcare industry is ripe for process improvement is self-evident to anyone who has to use it. Every time I have to use the system, I am stunned by just how poorly it works, even when the individuals at the point of service try to be kind and helpful. Given my age (73) and my overall cardiovascular situation, I get to interface with the healthcare system far more than I would like. My providers work for one of the leading healthcare institutions in New York, with a world reputation. The absence of any meaningful analytic technology is striking, especially when viewed up-close and personal.

HCAT has developed what it describes as a Data Operating System (DOS). There are many data integration platforms that have been available, some for decades. DOS is really more than an integration platform and it might better be described as a specialized data warehouse for the healthcare industry.

The HCAT platform is new-and that is a good thing as it encompasses in its core many features that are not readily available in what I will call legacy platforms. But perhaps of most importance in terms of differentiation, and the competitive moat that HCAT is creating, is that this platform is healthcare specific. So, HCAT has advantages based on the technology of its platform but most importantly has specific advantages based on its healthcare domain expertise. That is one of this company’s unique selling propositions.

As might be expected, the Health Cat DOS has amassed one of the largest and most comprehensive data sets in its space. As mentioned earlier, one of the motivations HCAT had to buy Medicity was to expand its data set even further This further differentiates Health Cat because it is able to leverage the data set it has collected to help its clients with meaningful analytic insights that can not be readily obtained from other vendors.

Health Cat offers a series of analytic applications built on the data in its platform. I think it is important to note that these offering have only been available since last year. In essence, they are new offerings that have been developed over the past 3 years. The company will be continuing to release additional apps over time. It has pre-built templates for analytics, that it calls accelerators. These are basically dashboards and data visualization tools that relate to specific customer needs and which can be further customized.

Some of the company’s foundational applications include registry, benchmarking, dashboard/reporting, costing, Safety, Care Management, Financial and Supply Chain amongst others. Much of the history of HCIT has consisted of failed projects. The management of this company is focused on avoiding the miscues that have characterized past solutions. I suppose at this point, we have to accept the data in the prospectus since I, at least, have no independent means of verification. The company has documented 650 use cases of verifiable improvement, both in terms of financial and clinical outcomes.

At this point, the company has 126 customers and only 50 users have deployed the DOS platform. Most of the customers not using DOS were those acquired from Medicity and are expected (hoped) to migrate over time. Most of the providers using the platform are fairly well known and include the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Center, Michigan Medicine, Partners Healthcare, Texas Children’s Hospital and the Westchester Medical Center amongst others.

One major reference for this company is that of Allina Health, an operator of 13 hospital and 90 clinics in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Allina was the company’s first customer dating back to 2008. At this point, Allina has an agreement with Health Cat that aggregates up to $100 million in revenues and includes data warehousing, performance improvement, and overall digital transformation initiatives. Allina is integrating data from 50 different sources just to create an appropriate data set for patient safety. HCAT claims that its services are bringing savings of up to $125 million in a given year to Allina and documents the payback. A principle component of the results of the collaboration has been in the patient safety improvement area.

Part of the company’s strategy, and a significant part of its revenues is the domain expertise of its consultants. In the example of Allina, the company actually acquired 50 data team members who had been Allina employees and now perform roles that are data intensive for Health Cat.

Another reference customer is Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, located in Louisiana. This is a much smaller user as it has but a single hospital in a very rural part of the state with but 190 beds-excellent crawfish country as I have reason to know. Thibodaux has had a common hospital problem facing declining revenues due to decreasing reimbursement rates. The hospital bought HCAT’s DOS platform to help it integrate data, a necessary precursor to improving reimbursement rates. The hospital then bought some HCAT analytics solutions such as a workflow analyzer and a cost insight application. In addition, Thibodaux contracted for HCAT consulting services. According to HCAT, it can document $1 million in annual reimbursement improvement, a $2.4 million improvement in cash flow and a 6.2 day decrease in A/R’s. Those appear to be very substantial improvements for such a relatively small hospital. Presumably, Thibodaux will be a target for additional HCAT solutions and consulting services based on the success of this project.

Competition/Go to Market

This company uses a direct approach to sell its solutions and services and that is one reason that has constrained its percentage growth and is likely to continue to do so going forward. It is difficult to find appropriate sales personnel who have the technical competence to engage potential customers in dialog about a sophisticated and specialized set of solutions. That said, the company’s high touch sales model is likely to lead to long customer relationships with benefits from a flywheel that are illustrated in the prospectus.

There are no lack of competitors in the healthcare analytics market. Competitors basically fall into 3 groups. One of these are software vendors with a generalized analytic capability. Another are the large legacy HER vendors and a 3rd is the vendors of point solutions. Rather than attempt to recapitulate all of the competitors in the space, I have linked here to a 3rd party report on competitors in the space. From my perspective, Health Cat’s advantages are based on its modern platform, its huge data repository and its domain expertise.

The company has very high user satisfaction and evangelist scores (yes there is such a thing). I think this is one of the principle factors in the company’s success. Its larger competitors just do not rank that well in terms of user satisfaction and its industry agnostic competitors have decent scores, they simply lack the domain expertise and consulting capabilities to be real alternatives for users looking to improve their efficiency and cost ratios.

The company doesn’t report win rates, or provide a huge amount of data regarding pricing which is inevitably complex given the multiplicity of potential use cases and SKU’s, but its customer acquisition trajectory, which showed that its user base grew by almost 50% last year, suggests that its sales execution and pricing are more than competitive. It is worth noting that at this point, Health Catalyst has 50 users for its DOS platform, and there are 1200 prospective users for that platform in the US where it concentrates its sales effort.

Valuation

I don’t propose to try to analyze the “right": valuation for software names which can change on a dime. Friday, software names made a new highs based on reports of continued strong operational performance. Today, investors or more likely algorithmic traders, are selling the same shares that made the new highs on Friday. I imagine that part of that has to do with the story carried in today’s WSJ about how investors are crowding into heretofore successful trades.

I do not purport to be a market strategist-I will simply suggest that market leaders in the software space outgrow their less endowed brethren by substantial rates-a factor not really addressed in the WSJ or Barron's or elsewhere. One finds a decided ignorance, not to say arrogance, from commentators who tend to be backward looking and not really too familiar with the software space. I personally think that the reason why people crowd into the higher-growth software names is that they continue to dramatically outperform their competitors operationally, and really outperform consensus growth expectations over most extended periods.

As mentioned earlier, this company is not likely to report profits anytime soon. In the last reported quarter it made a GAAP loss of $13.7 million and a non-GAAP loss of $6.7 million. The non-GAAP loss came to about 19% of revenues this year compared to a non-GAAP loss percentage of 45% the prior year. Overall, gross margins as mentioned earlier have risen and operating expense ratios have fallen over the last year. The company has maintained operating expense levels at a consistent level since it purchased Medicity; I would be surprised if it were to not start to ramp those levels noticeably in order to support faster growth. Although it is a bit hard to say with precision, how much might be typical for expense ratios for a company of this scale, with this level of professional services revenue, the 28% level for GAAP research and develop and sales and marketing costs is quite modest and it might well be argued that many shareholders would prefer to see a higher level of loss coupled with a higher level of growth. As the company has now raised $190 million in working capital, it certainly will have the liquidity to pursue that strategy if management chooses to do so.

The company’s CEO is Daniel Burton who has been in that position for the past 7 years. While not quite a founder, Mr. Burton, as a co-founder of HB Ventures, was involved in taking the first outside equity position in the company. Prior to that time Mr. Burton had been employed by Micron and Hewlett Packard in senior corporate strategy roles. The company’s COO, Paul Horstmeier has worked with Mr. Burton both at HB Venture and at Hewlett before joining Health Catalyst. The company has several individuals with substantial clinical experience as part of its executive team.

While I certainly would like more current financials, and a discussion of the results of the June quarter, I think that most of the data available suggests that Health Cat will show excellent growth over coming years. I think it has a leading platform in what should be a hot space, and I expect to see some of its newer analytic platforms drive additional growth as they mature in the market. While the shares are certainly far higher than they were in the pre-IPO stage, my belief is that they are fairly valued with strong potential for positive re-rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HCAT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.