Kimco Realty: Turnaround Update

It is that time again, earnings season. One of my favorite companies Kimco Realty (KIM) reported earnings on July 25th. With this new data out, I thought it might be time to provide a checkup.

Over the past couple of years, KIM has been undergoing a cleansing of their portfolio, focusing on major MSAs, specifically along the coasts. The advantage lies in the fact that they are more densely populated areas with higher incomes as well as pose high barriers of entry for competitors. This transformation has resulted in not only disposing of non-core assets, but investing hundreds of millions of dollars into redevelopment projects that will add hotels, apartments, and more experiential-based tenants. The end goal is to create social areas where one can do anything from live, to eat, watch a movie, workout, and just walk around with friends.

Second Quarter Results

Going into the quarter, analysts were expecting FFO of $0.36 per share and Revenue of $281.96M. Kimco met FFO expectations and beat top line forecasts, as you can see below. The FFO figure was $0.01 below FFO in the same quarter last year, while Revenue dropped 2.5% YoY as well. In my opinion, those are not bad numbers. I actually find it encouraging.

In my last piece, I asserted that I felt that we could be very close to seeing the bottom and instead seeing growth across all metrics. Well, Same-property NOI, increased 2.5% in Q2 YoY to $212M from $207M. Although Net Income was a little more than half of last year's for Q2, NOI was boosted by having less gains on sales of properties, this go round, as well as a 3.0% increase in rents. Furthermore, strong occupancy at 96.2%, tying their record, rose 20bps from the previous quarter, helped buoy NOI and FFO.

Other Data And Outlook

Throughout the quarter, KIM continued their disposition activities. The company sold three properties and one land parcel totaling 875k square feet. The gross proceeds were $103.7M, while Kimco's share was $65.8M.

The sales included:

Latham Farms in New York - $73.7M.

22nd Street Plaza in Oakbrook, IL - $21.0M.

74k sqft parcel at Green Orchard in Walker, Michigan - $6.5M.

Year-to-date, Kimco has disposed of 12 properties and one parcel, totaling 1.9M square feet. The proceeds from the sales totaled $226.1M, while Kimco's share was $161.1M. Looking at Kimco's original plan for their 2020 vision, the company is actually ahead of schedule. The company notes another $145.3M of properties under contract that are expected to close throughout 2019. The company's share would be $85.6M. In all, this would bring their FY'19 share of dispositions to $247.7M. Part of the company's vision is a significant decrease in leverage. Aligning with this initiative, the company has used these funds to deleverage the company. Given the company's H1'19 NOI is $426M, and we annualize that to $860M, their Net Debt-to-NOI ratio is 5.57x.

On the conference call, the management team emphasized just how strong their leasing trends are, claiming "leasing volumes remain robust, as our portfolio and our leasing team continue to shine." *Kimco signed an additional 324 leases totaling over 1.6M SF in Q2 with an average price per square foot of $18.11. Upon these leases, their pro-rata occupancy is 98.2%. The notable thing about this is the continued strength in leasing spreads. Kimco rental rates for new leases were up 37.0%, and combined spreads were up 7.9%, according to the company's conference call. This marks the 22nd consecutive quarter where rental rates for new leases increased over 10%, according to the company's presentation. The continued strength in leasing spreads is a noteworthy tailwind as that will be a boon for NOI and FFO growth.

The part that investors liked about their earnings the most was their outlook. For the most part, management left their outlook untouched from Q1. However, a couple of key areas were bumped up. Guidance for FY'19 Net Income per share was raised to the range of $0.82-$0.88 from $0.77-$0.82. The noteworthy change came in NOI guidance. Previously, management forecasted growth of 1.75%-2.50%. Management bumped up the bottom end of the range to 2.00%, while also increasing the top-end forecast to 2.70%. This comes as the company is beginning to see properties in their redevelopment pipeline come online.

Additionally, the company's financials will see a boost from the Pentagon Centre, which in the conference call, management said, "Preleasing activity has exceeded our expectations as we now have leases for 46% of the units, with tenants moving in ahead of schedule." Management continues to add that "We're benefitting from the property's adjacent location to the future Amazon National Landing headquarters... but it's already driving a significant increase in both residential and retail demand." The retail side of this indirectly benefits the company as it brings elevated levels of foot traffic to its tenants' stores.

This is definitely a tailwind, as based on analysis, I have been putting together for Kimco's residential complexes, I can see the company being able to charge a 15% premium to market rates due to their proximity to Amazon's (AMZN) new headquarters, which is also addressed in the call. On top of that, the company expects Mill Station and Suburban Square - Phase III to also be completed this fiscal year, also helping to boost Net Operating Income and the like.

When talking about the company's diversification into residential apartments, the company was approved entitlement for 350 units at their Camino Square asset in Boca Raton, Florida.

Looking at the company's newly released data in a broad scope and management's comments, it appears that Kimco is operating at peak right now. When coupling the timing of new [re]development project completions with strong leasing spreads and occupancy numbers, it surely appears that the company is operating on all cylinders, and is locked and loaded to report strong FY'19 numbers. Furthermore, the operational strength leads me to believe that the company's bottom has passed and Kimco is headed in the direction we have all been waiting for patiently.

Valuation

I first wrote on Kimco Realty back on January 7th, 2019. The price then was $14.88/share and a yield north of 7.5%. Since then the stock has returned a marvelous 25.2%. The yield has dropped to a mere 5.96%, based on when the company declared the next dividend on July 25.

Similarly, I had offered a couple of different financials models, Discount FFO model and a Multi-Stage Discount Dividend model, to value this real estate company. Between the two models, I had prices of $19.94 and $17.31, respectively. At the time, I put more stock into the Discount FFO model, due to the conservative estimates given the company's current operations and projects. Based on the current six-month FFO data, and annualizing it, the figure remains intact, with little change. At current prices, Kimco looks to have short-term value compared to its estimated fair value. Management even commented in the conference call regarding their awareness to the stock trading at a significant discount to their NAV. For the last couple of months, the stock has tended to trade in a pattern. Thus, a good buying opportunity would be waiting for a dip.

Considering the stock's substantial gains this year, the market has not fully factored in Kimco's deep pipeline of projects set to be completed in the coming couple of years that shall provide much-needed asset type and cash flow diversification. In turn, the expected growth in NOI and FFO should lead to lower payout ratios than the current ~80%, thus management has room to grow the dividend at a healthy pace.

Conclusion

As an analyst and long-term shareholder, everything from the financials to the statements in the conference call point me to believe that Kimco is firing on all cylinders. The company is ahead of schedule in their 2020 Vision, while [re]development projects are becoming operational. The early effects of these projects should be felt in the coming two quarters, guiding Kimco to a strong year-end. Furthermore, Kimco's financial position has been boosted by deleveraging via asset dispositions. On top of that with no substantial maturities until 2021 and $2.2B liquidity leave the company with flexibility. Kimco continues to look like a worthy investment for long-term DGI and value investors, but waiting for a pullback wouldn't hurt.

