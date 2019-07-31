Sell Netflix: The Bullish Thesis Has Gone Out The Window

We were previously very bullish on Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) as one of our top-picks since the extreme levels of volatility in the market going back to the end of last year when the stock price fell to a low of $231 in December 2018. You can see one of those previous articles published on the Seeking Alpha platform here. In our view, there have been enough bearish developments in recent months culminating with the disappointing Q2 results that have made us reassess the investment thesis. Our message today is that we no longer see the stock "going back to $400" as was said in previous articles. The bullish momentum necessary for the stock to make a new all-time highs is no longer present. The following points highlight why we are now negative on NFLX and rate the stock as a "sell" or "under-perform".

Net drop in domestic (U.S plus Canada) paid subscribers in Q2 diminishes our conviction in long term subscriber growth estimates. International market subscriber growth missing by 1.9 million compared to previous management guidance is even more concerning. Prior bullish forecasts of Netflix doubling or tripping subscribers to +400 million worldwide over the next decade now appears more unlikely and maybe even unrealistic. The dynamic here adds to uncertainty of how or when Netflix will be able to generate positive free cash flow.

Management cited recent price increases as reason for missing subscriber forecasts. This suggests less fundamental pricing power and ability for future price increases than we previously expected.

Management specifically shot down speculation of potential advertising coming to the streaming platform. The hope was that this would be a new growth opportunity and revenue driver to support cash flows.

Competition with the looming launch of Disney+ (DIS) and HBO Max (T) represents a more difficult operating environment going forward. If the recent earnings release says anything, its that current forecasts and even management guidance have significant downside risks.

Market sentiment towards the stock appears to have changed (or is changing) based on current events that will limit the stock from making a new all time high without a significant improvement in the operating outlook.

Subscriber Disaster

One of the most important metrics among tech companies operating with a subscription based revenue model (like Netflix) is subscriber growth and average revenue per user. It's acceptable that these amounts present some variance over different quarters and its expected that the growth rate moderates as the business matures. With that said, the drop in domestic (U.S. and Canada) subscribers during Q2 for Netflix was shocking. Netflix actually lost 126,000 paid subscribers in Q2, and the 2.8 million net additions in the international market was the weakest since Q2 2016.

Netflix paid subscriber adds. source: Company IR

Back in April during the Q1 earning release, management previously guided paid net adds of 5.0m (globally), with 0.3m adds in the U.S. and 4.7m for the international segment. In other words, the international market miss compared to guidance was even greater. Total Q2 subscriber numbers missed by 2.3 million subscribers globally, the biggest miss in the company's history.

Netflix net paid adds and forecast by quarter. source: Company IR

Here's how management described the disappointing results in the shareholder letter:

Our missed forecast was across all regions, but slightly more so in regions with price increases. We don’t believe competition was a factor since there wasn’t a material change in the competitive landscape during Q2, and competitive intensity and our penetration is varied across regions (while our over-forecast was in every region). Rather, we think Q2’s content slate drove less growth in paid net adds than we anticipated. Additionally, Q1 was so large for us (9.6m net adds), there may have been more pull-forward effect than we realized.

This is particularly concerning as it raises the question of how much pricing power Netflix has for future price increases. The bullish case for Netflix envisioned a scenario were the company could announce $1-$2 price hikes to its monthly fee every 2-3 years while the latest results exposes the potential consequences. Also, any notion that Netflix was seemingly "anti-cyclical" or had defensive aspects where consumer would avoid cutting the service in a potential economic downturn is now less likely. Overall, there are many negative implications drawn by this result.

Looking ahead, management still expects global net adds to continue growing although the pace likely needs to be pared back. "We expect it (subscriber growth) to return to more typical growth in Q3, and are seeing that in these early weeks of Q3. We forecast Q3 global paid net adds of 7.0m, up vs. 6.1m in Q3’18, with 0.8m in the US and 6.2m internationally. Our internal forecast still currently calls for annual global paid net adds to be up year over year." Given the size of the most recent miss, we'll take these estimates with a grain of salt. Management's target of 7 million net adds globally in Q3 appears aggressive. We're not betting on it.

No Advertising

Beyond the subscriber numbers, there was another nugget of information that should be seen as a disappointing. Management shot down any rumors (or hopes) that the company would pursue some form of advertising based revenue model in the shareholder letter.

We, like HBO, are advertising free. That remains a deep part of our brand proposition; when you read speculation that we are moving into selling advertising, be confident that this is false. We believe we will have a more valuable business in the long term by staying out of competing for ad revenue and instead entirely focusing on competing for viewer satisfaction .

We feel this is a negative because the potential to monetize ad revenue was previously seen growth opportunity to diversify its cash flow stream accelerate earnings. Management's reasoning that the advertising would be seen as lowering viewer satisfaction may be incorrect as there are various non-intrusive methods of potential advertising on the platform that differ from the model other rival streaming services have pursued. Hulu for example in its ad-supported version features long 30 seconds or more of commercial interruptions during a program which are indeed distracting. Other options like interactive overlays in the selection menu or brief static images prior to opening credits, as an example, are just some types of other methods that could be pursued. Netflix apparently won't have any of that. It's still possible however that Netflix does an "about-face" down the line if it becomes financially necessary.

Viewers do care about Friends

The below chart in some variation has gained momentum as part of the bearish case for Netflix over some time which we had previously downplayed. Essentially, the data shows that viewers like the licensed content on Netflix more than the original programs and spend more time watching non-originals on the platform.

Netflix viewer data. source: Bloomberg

Beyond the blockbuster series like 'Stranger Things', 'The Crown', and 'Orange is the New Black' among some others; Netflix's strategy of throwing everything against the wall with hundreds of new shows to see what works has been a hit-or-miss. The allure of watching re-runs from a 20-year-old sitcom never personally appealed to me, but we can't deny the evidence that viewers overall do care about shows like 'Friends' and 'The Office' according to the data. The latest drop in subscribers in Q2 now serves as a warning that a future with a greater focus on original programming faces more risks and uncertainty.

Analysis

We believe there is a growing list of concerns regarding the long-term growth outlook that warrants a bearish stance on Netflix. The bullish case for the stock required not only a long runway for subscriber growth over the next decade but the ability to gradually increase the monthly subscription fee. The bullish case was dependent on swift and continuous subscriber growth to cover increased content spending and eventually generate positive free cash flow. This now becomes more difficult.

Netflix as a product and company is fine for what it is, but our view is that the trends today no longer justify the current stock price or same level of growth premium. The end result is an expectation that the stock will face a contraction in its valuation multiples and will likely trade lower. The company will need an impressive Q3 result to stem more widespread bearish sentiment from taking over. We have sold our shares of NFLX and will look to take tactical short exposure via options as market conditions develop. Considering the stock currently trades at 100x forward earnings, downside could be significant through the next earnings release should the results shows a continuation of the emerging weakness from Q2. We see the $300 level as the near-term price target. To the upside, the company will need an impressive Q3 to convincingly support the notion that Q2 was simply a fluke.

