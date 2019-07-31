Chegg: The Customer Cannot Afford To Pay

Poorer students also have lower grades and are more likely to actually need a service like Chegg.

However, a large percent of students live in poverty and have problems getting access to neccessities.

One of Chegg's(CHGG) most impressive claims is that over 36mil students in the US can benefit from it, not including expansion into international markets. That is an extremely impressive claim, considering Chegg currently only has around 3.1mil subscribers.

Statistics like these are what allows Chegg to get its lofty valuation of $5.1bil currently, but are they really that reliable? We dug in and found out that this TAM estimate could be extremely misleading.

Students aren't very rich

It should be obvious to anyone that students aren't likely to be the most affluent people in the US, especially considering the student debt crisis in recent years, but how many students are actually poor enough to be unable to afford food?

Well, the number may surprise you. According to a survey conducted by researchers at Temple University and the college affordability-focused Wisconsin HOPE Lab, 36% of college students struggle to get enough food to eat.

Researchers surveyed 43,000 college students at 66 schools and found that 36 percent of students on U.S. college campuses are considered “food insecure,” meaning they do not get enough to eat. Similar studies echo these statistics. CNBC

The implications for Chegg are quite clear - if college students can't even afford necessities like food, how can they afford a $15 per month homework help service or 1-1 tutoring, which are luxuries in comparison.

Other statistics show that affordability is a greater problem than most people think. Turns out that more than half of all college students have run out of money at one point.

More than three-quarters of college seniors (77 percent) reported that they had run out of money during their time at school, compared with 69 percent of juniors, 67 percent of sophomores and 52 percent of freshman. FA magazine

This is not only true of college students, but also true of younger students as well. As the Washington Post put it:

The Southern Education Foundation reports that 51 percent of students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade in the 2012-2013 school year were eligible for the federal program that provides free and reduced-price lunches. The lunch program is a rough proxy for poverty, but the explosion in the number of needy children in the nation’s public classrooms is a recent phenomenon that has been gaining attention among educators, public officials and researchers. Washington Post

Younger people in general tend to have a much lower net worth, with people below 35 having an average net worth of just $6900 compared to $45740 for people just a few years older than 35.

Even the $6900 figure is very likely weighted towards people approaching 35 who likely have a steady job. People in college on average probably have a negative net worth due to their student loan debt.

Poorer students tend to have lower grades

To make matters worse for Chegg, poorer students are likely to have lower grades, which makes sense considering they have to worry about finances and probably receive less nutrients. The CNBC article above noted that one study showed that food insecure students were more likely to have lower GPAs.

Unsurprisingly, when students are forced to worry about when their next meal will be or where they will sleep at night, their academic performances suffer. One study from researchers at the University of Florida found that food insecure students were more likely to have GPAs below a B average. CNBC

These students are the exact students who need Chegg the most, but unfortunately they just can't afford it. More affluent students, while able to afford Chegg, have higher grades and are less likely to need Chegg.

International

The picture doesn't really get better internationally. The US has one of the highest GDP per capita numbers, so if even US students find it hard to find money for food, the situation is going to be a lot worse internationally.

At Chegg's price of $15 per month, this represents a substantial portion of one's income, especially when median per capita income worldwide is just under $3000. Its hard to believe that students worldwide would be rushing to pay this price for what amounts to a learning aid.

To garner significant share internationally, we believe Chegg would need to price its products much lower in many countries, possibly down to below $5 per month(iQiyi, a service similar to Netflix, prices its subscription at $3 per month in China).

Calculating TAM

Assuming that every university student able to afford food is able to afford Chegg, there should be 12.8mil potential customers. If you remove the top 10% of students, who are likely smart enough not to need Chegg, this number drops to 11.5mil.

The numbers get muddier for high school students, who usually receive money from their parents. High school students are also less likely to get significant value from Chegg due to their generally simpler questions, the answers to which can usually be found on free websites. As such, if we had to put a number on the number of high school students that would even consider using a paid online learning aid, our guess would be 5-6mil. This brings the maximum TAM to below 18mil at best, or around half of Chegg's estimated TAM.

How TAM affects valuation

Chegg is now valued for many years of growth at an incredible 13.5x sales. However, the fact that Chegg's reported TAM significantly overestimates its real TAM means that Chegg's growth runway is not as long as once thought. Therefore, investors should be paying less of a premium for Chegg's growth, as it's likely to saturate its market after a few years. How much less is a much harder question to answer, but with peers like Instructure trading at 6x sales multiple, Chegg definitely seems overvalued at its current multiple.

Chegg recently reported earnings, and while profitability is impressive, subscriber growth is definitely slowing, from over 40% YOY last year to 30% YOY this year. We believe this reinforces our thesis that Chegg's growth runway is more limited than most people believe.

Takeaway

Overall, Chegg's domestic TAM is drastically overstated and investors should take note of this when buying into the Chegg story. Unlike customers of Netflix, many of the customers Chegg includes in its TAM are likely unable to afford a service like Chegg.

