This Model Suggests A Gloomy Outlook For D.R. Horton

In any case, the regression model suggests that DHI offers an unfavorable asymmetric risk-reward cocktail for investors. Thus, I think it's best to avoid DHI for now.

My interpretation of this dynamic is that the model infers that whenever the Fed starts cutting rates, then a recession is imminent (which is detrimental for DHI's stock price).

The model's forecasts show that the upper bound of the prediction interval is approximately $50.74. However, the average is roughly $25, which would imply a massive potential downside for DHI.

My regression model indicates that DHI has, at best, a 15% potential upside until 2020. I derived this from a regression model that uses DHI's stock price, housing starts, and interest rates as inputs.

D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) is a well known affordable home builder with attractive valuation metrics. I believe that this is likely because the market is “pricing in” the end of the current economic cycle. Consequently, my regression model suggests that DHI’s downside far exceeds its potential upside at these levels. Hence, I believe it’s prudent to avoid DHI for now.

Source: Reuters. Analysts are overall positive on DHI. So why are the shares trading at such a seemingly cheap valuation? A simple regression model might hold the answer.

A stock subdued to macroeconomic fluctuations

You see, regardless of its current rosy outlook, DHI's macro picture may soon change due to the Federal Reserve. For context, this month, the Fed is expected to cut rates for the first time since the economic recession. Typically, lower rates translate into cheaper mortgages, which should turn into a secular tailwind for home builders. As a result, DHI should benefit from increased demand and a stronger consumer if this occurred. After all, if potential new homeowners have access to affordable credit, then they will likely build more homes.

Therefore, my initial impression of a potential rate cut was that it would likely be beneficial for DHI. However, I wanted to test out this hypothesis. Thus, I compiled the following data: 1) DHI’s historical stock price, 2) housing starts, and 3) the federal funds rate across time. With this dataset, I proceeded to find out if there was a statistically significant relationship between these variables.

Sources: Macrotrends (housing starts and interest rates), Yahoo Finance (DHI’s historical stock prices), plus author’s elaboration using Minitab software.

As you can see, the analysis shows that there is a statistically significant relationship between these DHI’s stock price and these other two variables. In other words, based on this model, investors should expect changes in DHI’s stock price if housing starts or interest rates change. Furthermore, this is also consistent with the findings of an MIT Press study that suggests that housing starts are linked to interest rates. Thus, out of these two variables, interest rates appear to be the most impactful (also congruent with the results shown in the figure above). Naturally, all of these findings are very intuitive. However, the next part is what caught me off guard.

You see, with this model, it is possible also to forecast DHI’s stock prices going forward. These predictions will have a margin of error or a “prediction interval” for a specific level of confidence. Therefore, given our model, we only need 1) housing starts and 2) the future federal fund rates as inputs to make a prediction. Naturally, we can’t predict the future of either of these variables. However, what we can do is make an educated guess based on what DHI’s best-case scenario would be.

Source: Minitab blog, plus author’s elaboration using Minitab software.

So, what's the potentially best-case scenario for DHI’s stock price? Well, as previously mentioned, this would likely be 1) lower mortgage rates with 2) a healthy housing market (as measured by housing starts). As a side note, have in mind that mortgage rates follow the federal funds rate. So, although mortgage rates aren’t explicitly included, their predictive effects likely are. Hence, I believe this is a sensible “blue-skies” scenario for the company and the stock. Thus, what does my regression model predict with these inputs? The results might surprise you.

Sources: Macrotrends (housing starts and interest rates), Yahoo Finance (DHI’s historical stock prices), plus author’s elaboration using Minitab software and Excel.

As you can see, the regression model has a very low R-Squared factor, which results in a wide margin of error for our forecasts (i.e., prediction interval). However, the model is still valid because these variables are tightly linked to DHI’s stock price (i.e., there’s a statistically significant relationship). This is why I simply plotted the upper limit of the prediction interval and the average forecast. I left out housing starts because it didn’t fit well in the figure, but you can find the assumed values in the chart below.

Dataset used as inputs for the regression model and its results. The upper bound predictions seem to imply an unattractively asymmetric risk-reward for potential investors.

So what does this data tell us? Well, one thing stands out. You see, even the higher limits of the model’s forecasts show that there's little potential upside for DHI at these levels. After all, even under favorable macroeconomic factors (strong housing starts and low rates), DHI’s potential upside is roughly 15%. It’s also worth noting that this model has a 99% confidence level. Thus, it is almost a certainty (statistically speaking) that DHI’s future stock prices will be lower than these forecasted figures.

In other words, DHI’s potential upside at these levels is at best 15% until 2020. To me, this was shocking. I was expecting to see that a healthy housing market plus lower rates would translate into significantly higher stock prices for DHI. However, in reality, it seems like it is quite the opposite. You see, once the Federal Reserve starts cutting rates, this appears to translate into limited potential upside for DHI. However, its downside it’s massive. After all, the stock’s lower bound predictions are negative. Naturally, this is impossible, but it shows how enormous is the implied downside for DHI according to the regression model.

Possible interpretation

In my view, we have to take these results with a grain of salt. After all, many things could theoretically discredit this analysis. For example, it could be that this regression model merely is capturing the effect of the two most recent recessions. You see, the Fed happened to cut rates before the two last recessions to help stimulate the economy. Thus, it could be that this regression model is merely assuming that every time the Fed starts cutting rates, stock prices will once again plummet. This assumption could be a coincidence or could be genuinely predictive. However, in any case, I think it’s the most plausible interpretation.

Source: Forbes.

Furthermore, a simple is statistical regression model shouldn’t matter for value investors. After all, this investment philosophy focuses on financials, business prospects, cash flows, among other factors. In my previous DHI article, I made a case for the stock’s potential upside. This is because, based on the analysts’ current consensus of 13.0% growth and a meager forward PE of 10.9, I’d say DHI looks undervalued. Nevertheless, the market may be accurately pricing in the adverse effects of an impending economic slowdown (or worse), which seems to occur whenever the Fed starts cutting rates. This interpretation would coincide with my model’s forecasts under a lower interest rate environment (which appears to be likely).

Conclusion

In my previous articles, I have praised DHI and its management for its strong business fundamentals. However, it is also tough to argue with clear cut statistics. The statistical analysis suggests that if the Federal Reserve starts cutting rates down to zero once again, then this is likely going to hurt the company's stock price. I think this is because, whenever the Fed does this, it seems to coincide with impending recessions. So I think that investors would be ignoring this statistical relationship at their peril.

I believe this is why DHI is trading at such a seemingly low valuation. Although my regression model indicates that DHI has a 15% potential upside, its suggested downside is far more substantial. After all, if a recession occurs, then the housing sector (and DHI by extension) would suffer. This also coincides with DHI’s exposure to the affordable housing sector, which in turn is tightly linked with the health of the US consumer. Therefore, I think it’s best to avoid DHI for the foreseeable future. Whether or not this statistical relationship plays out, it’s enough for me to pass up on DHI for now.

Thank you for reading, and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.