Sachem Capital's Earnings Are About To Shoot Higher

Sachem Capital (SACH) has recently been written about by well-known Seeking Alpha author Rida Morwa. In his article, Rida and his team mention the S-3 filing by Sachem that allows the company to raise capital in any way they see fit: through share offerings, bond issuances, etc. Since Sachem is champing at the bit to continue its torrid growth but had briefly stalled due to lack of capital, this was surely the catalyst to propel shares upwards. I agree with these conclusions and will be focusing this article on what the company may look like in the near future now that SACH has money to spend.

Sachem Capital fits a lot of our favorite investment criteria: Smaller market cap allows for easier growth, high dividend yield (9.6+%) provides immediate income, decent payout ratio (TTM 88.9% excluding special dividend) provides some measure of safety, and while shares are not exactly cheap (Price to Book Value of 1.3x+), they appear to be a reasonable value on a near-term outlook.

Shares have enjoyed a ~20% run-up from the general market woes of last December, and only recently tanked in price due to their expected secondary offering of 2 million shares at $5 apiece. This represents a 12.8% dilution of shareholders for gross proceeds of $10 million. This was wisely done a few days after the most recent ex-dividend date so the company saved $240,000 due to timing. Shares were issued at a P/B of 1.36 so they immediately created shareholder value. We’ll come back to its use shortly.

Sachem also hit the capital markets with a bond issuance on July 21st. The company sold $23 million worth of 7.125% unsecured notes that mature in 2024. While the coupon is a tad high, it still represents a fantastic spread on the most recently stated portfolio yield of 12.74%. I’m glad that the company went this route for the bulk of the capital raise because the 7.125% is much lower than the current dividend yield of 9.6%.

Taken together, I figure the company now has about $30 million in investable dry powder once you exclude fees and other expenses. Given their historical preference for deploying as much as possible as quickly as possible, I came up with the following estimates:

$9 million of new equity issued at 9.6% yield

$21 million of cash from bonds at 7.125% yield

12.5% portfolio yield - 9.6% dividend = 2.9% profit spread

12.5% portfolio yield - 7.125% coupon = 5.375% profit spread

102.9% x 9,000,000 = $926,100

105.375% x 21,000,000 = $2,212,875

$3,138,875 of new annual loan revenue

x 61% profit margin = $1,914,713 increase in annual net income

(1,914,713 annual net income / 4 quarters) / (17,600,000 shares) = $.0272 increase in EPS per quarter

Pro forma quarterly EPS should be $0.16 per share

In the above calculations, I rounded pessimistically in order to account for fees, expenses, a possible reduction in portfolio yield (falling interest rates, deploying a lot of capital all at once, etc.), and a similar profit margin despite the fact that the SG&A was already increased last quarter to account for more growth.

Therefore, it is easy to see how the recent moves that Sachem Capital has made are not only shareholder-friendly, but accretive to the tune of at least a 20% bump in earnings per share. SACH has had to declare a special dividend in the past in order to maintain REIT status of distributing at least 90% of taxable income. In order to remain compliant, they would have to distribute $0.58 of the estimated $0.64 in annual pro forma EPS. I see the very real possibility of a new regular dividend of $0.14 per quarter with a small “catch-up” special dividend at year’s end to ensure compliance. A $0.14 quarterly dividend would be a 16.7% increase over the current $0.12 per quarter, and would push the yield on shares bought at today’s prices to 11.4% excluding any special dividends. The more likely total dividend of $0.58 would be an 11.8% yield at current prices.

Risk

What I perceive to be the biggest risk involves their rate of default on their loans. As stated in their most recent 10-Q:

Our loans typically have a maximum initial term of one to three years and bear interest at a fixed rate of 5.0% to 13.00% per year and a default rate of 18% per year. We usually receive origination fees, or “points,” ranging from 2% to 5% of the original principal amount of the loan as well as other fees relating to underwriting, funding and managing the loan, such as inspection fees.

And:

At March 31, 2019, of the 413 mortgage loans in our portfolio, 11 were designated by us as “non-performing,” typically because the borrower is more than 90 days in arrears on its interest payment obligations or because the borrower has failed to make timely payments of real estate taxes or insurance premiums. The aggregate outstanding principal balance of these non-performing loans and the accrued but unpaid interest as of March 31, 2019 was approximately $4.1 million, representing approximately 5.0% of our aggregate mortgage loan portfolio.

5% of loan value on a non-performing basis seems worryingly high at first glance. However, other, more famous loan-style companies such as Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) has a non-accrual percentage on cost of 3.6%, and Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) is at 2.5%. These are BDC stalwarts known for their safety and excellent management.

I want to point out that these business development companies focus on making senior loans, first-lien loans, that places their share at the top of the capital stack which is better than being paid later, but still doesn’t offer much protection if the investment goes to zero. Sachem makes senior secured loans, which often has the underlying property put up as collateral, which SACH then seizes in foreclosure. This is commonly referred to as a "hard money loan." As listed in their most recent filing, Sachem believes that “In the case of each non-performing loan, we have determined the value of the collateral exceeds the outstanding balance on the loan.”

So yes, the fact that SACH currently owns $4.9 million worth of “real estate owned” is not necessarily a good thing, but it’s not an investment deal-breaker. The company is able to rent out some of the properties and will hopefully be able to squeeze some profit out of these assets via sale.

Summary

I expect the upcoming Q2 earnings report in August to be rather boring, as they were previously constrained by their lack of available dry powder. I am willing to bet that the influx of new money and how it will be deployed will be at the forefront of the conversation. As I laid out above, I expect accretive additions to the loan portfolio to the tune of around $0.027 per share per quarter, and an increase in the regular dividend in the quarter to follow. I believe that this company offers good risk-adjusted returns, and with the eventual earnings power increase, my price target for shares is $6 by the end of the year. Buy for income and price appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SACH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.