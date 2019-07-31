AT&T: Dividend Is Safe, For Now

By one key financial measure, AT&T (T) reported a blockbuster quarter. By just about every other operational metric, the wireless and media giant failed miserably. The cash flow metrics are highly supportive of the company with a secure dividend, but the subscriber numbers continue to question where AT&T goes in the future. My investment thesis continues to support playing a quick rally in the stock to $36 or even $40 before exiting a position knowing the company is about to shift back into the empire building plans of the past and away from purely paying down debt.

The Bad

A big thesis going back to the AT&T purchases of DirecTV and Time Warner was whether the telecom giant could manage an entertainment and media conglomerate. The company argued that the different services offered the opportunity to sell bundles to consumers, but the end result has been a major failure.

A big part of the problem is that AT&T bought into the Pay-TV market at the peak. As the company launched DirecTV Now in 2017, the service initially offset the losses of legacy TV services from both companies due to cord cutting, but AT&T recently cut promotions to maintain customers causing a collapse in subscribers.

The company lost a total of 946,000 Pay-Tv subscribers in one quarter alone. AT&T made up some of the losses with IP broadband gains of 318,000 subscribers as customers move towards high speed broadband to stream video services.

These moves help short-term cash flows, but AT&T isn't better off in the future with a declining customer base. While AT&T was managing how to generate cash flows in the entertainment business while losing substantial subs, the company saw mobility revenues continue to struggle while competitor T-Mobile (TMUS) claims most of the industry growth. T-Mobile generated 6.2% mobile service revenue growth compared to only 2.4% from AT&T.

The crown jewel of the Time Warner merger remains challenged. HBO reported meager 2.9% revenue growth despite the finale for Game of Thrones. Despite a booming video streaming market, AT&T hasn't figured out how to grow HBO revenues in the last year. In Q2, operating margins hit a low of 33.4% with no reported growth in either revenues or operating income.

As one can see, AT&T isn't able to juggle either one of their major segments. Mobile has been a laggard for years and now the DirecTV and Time Warner businesses are struggling.

The Good

So far, AT&T is keeping the promise of paying down debt. The wireless and media giant started the year with $180 billion in net debt and has the total down to $162 billion by the midpoint of the year.

AT&T has the goal to get the net debt levels down to $150 billion by year end to achieve a net debt to adjusted EBITDA target in the 2.5x range. The adjusted EBITDA of $60 billion keeps the $150 billion net debt target inline with this stated goal.

The concern is what happens after the end of 2019 with a management team that has been in the empire building phase for years. CEO Randall Stephenson had this to say on the earnings call about cash plans even before the end of 2019:

...should get us to a 2.5 times net debt to adjusted EBITDA range by year-end. And to the extent that we can overachieve on that objective, you can expect we'll take a hard look at allocating capital to share buybacks in the back half of the year.

While one can easily argue that net debt will be under control based on the current financial picture of the company, one can't argue against this view that the stock has struggled as AT&T built the net debt position since 2015. The market clearly prefers debt repayments, but the management team always has grander plans.

One can argue that capital efficiency is better off buying back shares to reduce the dividend requirements, but the level of safety is enhance by repaying debt. The management team isn't preparing for a scenario where the struggling DTV or HBO divisions eventually hits EBITDA targets from losing more customers or the wireless and media giant having to become more aggressive on promotions.

AT&T achieved an incredible $8.8 billion in quarterly FCF. The amount was up $3.7 billion above the Q2 levels last year and the company has nearly doubled the FCF totals from the 1H'18.

The cash flows have one big catch. AT&T boosted the numbers by selling WarnerMedia receivables for $2.6 billion. Based on these huge FCFs, the company did hike FCF guidance for the year to $28 billion, up from previous forecasts for $26 billion. The amount is easily enough to handle the quarterly dividends of about $3.5 billion per quarter. The company should reach a dividend payout ratio of 50% for the year, up from the 42% in Q2.

Of course, the big question is the stability of the dividend payout when the company is losing so many subscribers on a quarterly basis. The long-term prospects of the stock and cash flows aren't enhanced when all of the business lines are under attack by more aggressive companies and the only way for AT&T to compete long term is to become aggressive on pricing.

The dividend yield remains a key signal for the stock in the short term. Over the last decade, investors have lost interest in owning the stock when the yield dips below 5% or the equivalent of about $40 a share.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the Q2 results don't paint a very bullish picture for the stock. AT&T completed a secularization to trick the market into thinking the cash flow picture of the company is better now than when the Time Warner deal closed.

Investors should continue riding the stock higher due to momentum. AT&T has to generate sustainable customer growth in some of their business lines before the stock is anything but a dividend normalization play.

