Melco: Record Quarter But Hong Kong Woes Continue

About 32% visitors to Macau go through HK and HK retail sales are likely to decline yoy for 2019.

CoD remains one of the best products in Macau.

Melco (MLCO) reported a strong set of results for 2Q 2019. It posted record quarterly EBITDA of $442m or up 24% yoy. Net revenue in 2Q was up 17% yoy to $1.44b, hinting at EBITDA margin expansion as a result of its strong premium mass segment.

But, protests in Hong Kong since June has been causing paralysis in the streets in Hong Kong and retail operators are warning about sales drop. Given that Macau is increasingly mass/foot traffic driven, I believe the situation in Hong Kong could have an adverse effect for Macau.

I believe shares of Melco remain a good long-term buy but near-term I turn neutral.

Huge beat at City of Dreams

Due to the brand new VIP product launch at CoD, VIP rolling volume grew 45% yoy and above normal hold rates (+27bps VIP win rate yoy), CoD EBITDA gained 10% sequentially or 46% yoy. EBITDA margin was up roughly 2% yoy to 31.7% but down ~30bps qoq due to even higher VIP volume vs 1Q.

Mass market revenue grew impressively ~5% qoq or 30% yoy to the levels similar to 4Q18 which was a holiday season.

Nuwa hotel suite will commence renovation in 2020.

Lackluster Studio City but inline

EBITDA dropped 2% qoq but +30% yoy to $95m. The company has estimated a budget of ~$1.4b for Phase 2 of Studio City. So, for now Studio City continues to be a weak product still finding its footing.

Unease in Hong Kong will affect tourism to Macau

Given the heightened tensions in Hong Kong, which serves as a key link to Macau, and a complementary shopping destination for tourists (especially mainland Chinese), I think this topic is worth discussing here.

Based on official data, ~32% of total visitors arrived via Hong Kong either by ferry, the bridge or helicopter (not significant) in the first half of 2019. The Hong Kong-Macau bridge accounted for roughly 3m out of ~20m total visitors in the same period.

Reports have circulated regarding retail sales drop amid the protests. Watsons AG, a pharmacy chain in HK, warned of double digit sales drop from a year ago.

Reuters reported that Hong Kong Retail Management Association reduced its full-year retail sales forecast to a double-digit fall instead of single-digit growth. Similarly, PwC trimmed its Hong Kong full-year retail sales forecast to a 5% drop, from a 3% fall. The Hong Kong Inbound Travel Association estimated that up to mid-July, the number of organized tours to the city has dropped 20% to 30% yoy.

Correlating with Macau

There is a correlation between Hong Kong retail sales and Macau GGR as both relate to Chinese consumption and spending power. But, more importantly, I think about 32% of visitor traffic comes through Hong Kong. Given the situation in Hong Kong right now, mainland tourists may postpone their trips especially if they intended to visit both Macau and HK at the same time.

Source: Company pp.19

Source: Macao Government Tourism Office, Himalayas Research estimates

Turn neutral for now

I like the execution of Melco and its CoD product since November 2018 and have reiterated a positive outlook despite headline/macro risks.

But for now, I turn neutral until the situation in Hong Kong clears up. The direct impact is HK real estate as investors are uncertain regarding the future status of the city.

Hang Seng Property Subindex has fallen dramatically over the past months.

Source: Aastocks

Hysan Development holds several key retail properties, namely Lee Gardens/Hysan Place at the heart of Causeway Bay. Wharf REIC is a property investment holding company which owns iconic shopping malls such as Harbour City and Times Square ('HK'). Swire Properties also holds a large investment portfolio including Pacific Place malls, Cityplaza etc. Source: Etnet

Source: Etnet

Source: Etnet

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis do not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.