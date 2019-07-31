Private Market Investing: RORs, Warren Buffett And Investor Choice

Unfunded capital commitments promote efficient use of private market capital

Investors have a great degree of control on the timing of purchases and sales of public market securities. They can easily roll from one public market investment to another with little intervening idle time. Private market investments are very different. Given the extended identification and due diligence processes for private market assets, as well as their illiquid nature, episodic availability and the complexity associated with purchasing such assets, end investors must typically entrust the timing of private market transactions to fund sponsors with the requisite knowledge and experience to make informed decisions regarding investing in private companies.

Thus, most private market investment funds are subscribed via an unfunded capital commitment to be called over a defined, variable investment period (aka a “vintage” fund). This arrangement provides both the fund and investor with the flexibility needed to make efficient use of capital. The capital commitment is funded by the investor over time in response to calls from the fund and capital is returned to the investor when an underlying investment is harvested.

IRR is an appropriate return measure for private market portfolios, but TWR has a role

While past performance is not an indicator of future results, most investors compare the historic returns of the investment choices they are considering, typically in the form of a historic rate of return, specifically a time-weighted rate of return or TWR. As noted above, the episodic nature of private market investing makes it difficult (if not impossible) to purchase a private market return stream reflecting a TWR, in the way that you can purchase an S&P 500 return, or the return stream of any investment strategy that can be fully invested on short notice, and accurately reflected by a TWR.

For this reason, an internal rate of return or IRR calculation, which incorporates periodic bi-directional flows, is a more appropriate measure of the effectiveness of a private market portfolio than TWR. However, in order to compare the effectiveness of a private market portfolio with investment strategies that are fully invested, it’s necessary to account for how capital supporting the unfunded commitment is deployed (typically in a liquid strategy) when not employed in private market investments, and measure the effective TWR of the private market portfolio and its supporting capital on a combined basis.

Thus, the performance of a private market portfolio as compared to a fully invested strategy is contingent on how supporting capital is deployed when not employed in private markets. This deployment is dependent on the investor’s risk tolerance and investment outlook.

An investor’s view on the role of liquid assets will impact the effective TWR of their private market investment.

Warren Buffett has a long-standing, well-known distaste for private equity, some of which is apparently founded in his view that a private equity subscription must be fully funded at its initiation. As he said at the 2019 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting, “… when you commit the money — in the case of private equity often — … they don’t take the money, but you pay a fee on the money that you’ve committed.

And of course, you really have to have that money to come up with at any time. And of course, it makes their return look better, if you sit there for a long time in Treasury bills, which you have to hold, because they can call you up and demand the money, and they don’t count that.

They count it in terms of getting a fee on it. But they don’t count it in terms of what the so-called internal rate of return is. It’s not as good as it looks.”

The accuracy of Mr. Buffett’s assertions rests in part on a private equity investor leaving the full amount of their unfunded commitment entirely in cash or equivalents, essentially fully funding the private equity subscription. This creates a “cash drag.”

Considering that:

it’s extremely unlikely that the entire unfunded commitment will be called at the outset of a private market subscription,

many private market funds complete their investment periods without calling all committed capital,

mutual funds must provide redemption proceeds to investors within 7 days (within the notice period of most capital calls),

fully funding a private market portfolio in cash equivalents at the outset, as Mr. Buffet suggests, is unnecessary and would likely depress the effective TWR. An investor seeking a higher effective TWR would apply the uncalled capital to a liquid investment (expected to provide a return above the risk-free rate), when not invested in a private market portfolio, and balance the use of the liquid investment against the possibility that some portion of the committed capital may be called for application to the private market portfolio on relatively short notice (e.g. 10 days).

Rather than identify and manage liquid assets equal to the amount of their unfunded commitments, some investors “over-commit” to private markets, making unfunded commitments in excess of the liquid assets available to meet their potential capital calls. For example, a couple of prominent “evergreen” funds (See my prior articles: Expanding Individual Investor Access To Private Equity, Individual Investors, Private Equity And The Need For Liquid Assets), to which investors contribute their full capital amount at the time of subscription, have dramatically over-committed.

As of March 31, 2019, the ratios of the Altegris KKR Master Fund’s and CPG Carlyle Commitments Master Fund’s unfunded commitments to liquid assets was over 250% and over 470% respectively. This level of over-commitment is at the opposite end of the risk spectrum from Mr. Buffet’s suggested full funding and could potentially lead these funds to default and to the forfeiture of their underlying investments.

The “vintage fund” structure allows investors to choose their liquid asset strategy

Over-commitment requires an intimate knowledge of the private market portfolio and has substantial risks. As such, managing significant over-commitment is beyond the abilities of most investors and their financial advisors. In my opinion, while understandable in limited circumstances (e.g. in anticipation of additional capital in the near-term), the associated risk/reward and availability of a wide variety of liquid strategies make significant over-commitment unnecessary in the long term.

Given the control that a vintage fund investor has over the capital they’ve earmarked as their unfunded commitment, they can (in conjunction with their financial advisor, if applicable) allocate that capital to liquid strategies across a spectrum of risk/reward profiles, reflecting their personal risk tolerances, current personal liquidity and market expectations, adjusting the allocation as conditions change and/or capital is called. Over the long term, this approach is more likely to generate a higher TWR, than fully funding a private market investment at subscription.

Investing in private markets should be easier

Given the importance of liquid assets in support of a private market portfolio, vintage funds would seem to be an ideal mechanism to access private market investments. However, due to the life cycle of vintage funds, which start and end with no capital employed and generally have their peak amount of capital deployed in the middle of their life, maintaining a somewhat consistent level of private market investment requires subscribing to multiple, overlapping vintage funds. For most investors, this is a complex process requiring significant, repeated due diligence, on-going monitoring and administrative burden.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: I am the founder and President of Aditum Alternatives LLC, which licenses the Aditum Aqueduct for commercial use, and of Aditum Asset Management, which intends to sponsor investment products based on the Aditum Aqueduct.

Additional disclosure: I have an equity interest in a parent of the sponsor of the Altegris KKR Commitments Master Fund.