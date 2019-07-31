A Puzzling Rate Cut Has Led To Puzzling Predictions For Currencies

It is a great time to be cautious, and to be ready to respond to the opportunities the coming market moves provide.

With smart money positioned at odds with history, it's especially difficult to predict what will happen with currencies in August.

The greenback has been rallying rather than fading pre-FOMC meeting as it usually does and U.S. equity markets have been in a bull market for an awfully long time.

Contrary to popular belief, the U.S. dollar usually goes up, not down, after Fed rate cuts.

While common wisdom says that the U.S. dollar weakens after a Fed rate cut, historical evidence suggests the opposite. But is this summer one of those times when the greenback takes the road less traveled?

I wish I had a more solid prediction for what's going to happen this August, though I suspect whatever happens is likely to be dramatic. Traders think the July 31st FOMC announcement is as likely to include a rate cut as the sun is to go down at the end of the day. Well, okay, not quite that sure, but a non-cut would be enough of a shock that all bets are off as to the consequences.

The remaining question is whether there will be a quarter-percent or half-percent cut, with the odds of a half-percent cut slowly decreasing. To me, a half-percent "insurance cut" seems unlikely since reducing at all is a pretty dubious decision.

And of course the cut will make the U.S. dollar less attractive and it will decrease in value over the next months. Well, no, not necessarily!

According to Dimitri Speck's work looking back at 46 previous rate cuts over 30 years, the average response has actually been a solid and pretty sustained rise in the dollar following rat cuts.

From: Acting Man

How can this be? Well it might have to do with the additional evidence that U.S. equity markets generally go up after rate cuts, over the following 3-9 months. Rising U.S. stocks mean capital flows into the U.S. and into U.S. dollar.

But is that really going to be the story this time? The Fed cut has been baked-in for awhile, and markets have had plenty of time to discount it. The greenback has been going up over the last month in anticipation of the end of July decision, rather than going down as it usually does, nearly reaching the resistance that keeps holding (as of this writing).

From: TradingView

It's also an ancient bull market, if one can still call it a bull. And with gold and silver popping, one would think U.S. dollar strength has had its day. And yet it has so far had a great July.

From: TradingView

The sometimes prophetic Technical Traders group, who have been spot on about gold, have declared August 19th plus or minus five days to be the next top and beginning of a correction. At the same time they predict the U.S. dollar will continue to rise - a confusing prediction that only partly jibes with history.

And then there are sentiment indicators, which are powerful, but can of course be wrong in the short to medium-term. They are not at extremes (when they are most prescient), and in fact the Commitment of Traders is less negative about the U.S. dollar than it was in the last months of 2018, when the U.S. dollar index was lower and it failed to predict a decline.

From: BarChart

Proprietary sentiment indicators though, show smart money pointing convincingly towards a stronger euro and pound, and also, though less strongly, towards a higher aussie, kiwi, and loonie. The yen and franc are more mixed.

What does that mean for the aussie and loonie uptrends since the beginning of the calendar year that I've discussed previously? They have both held, with some ups and downs, and with loonie being the better bet of the two over the last six months.

Will we see a higher U.S. dollar and a higher low for the Australian dollar (a double bottom seems unlikely). And along with that will we get a continued retracement of Canadian dollar from its highs? Or will history neither repeat nor even rhyme this year? Instead of what should be a higher greenback and U.S. stock markets, will the Technical Traders and other doomsayers be right instead about a significant correction in August or soon after?

In the short term, I'm de-risking, and watching to see what happens, in order to trade in response to the events rather than gamble on them. But I will remain, to some degree, long the aussie and loonie and other major currencies against the U.S. dollar, with an opportunity to add to those positions if the greenback gets stronger.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FXA, FXC, FXB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I/we trade Forex and are intermittently long multiple currencies against the U.S. dollar. This article is for information and entertainment only, and not advice to buy or sell anything. Investing comes with a substantial risk of loss. Please conduct your own research before putting your capital at risk.