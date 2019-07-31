2U: Enrollment Is Weakening

Though 2U's revenues showed nominal acceleration over Q1 and beat Wall Street's estimates, most of the growth can be attributed to acquisitions.

Investors are no longer buying 2U's (TWOU) "growth" story. The self-labeled education technology company reported bleak Q2 results and shares tanked more than 25% in response, reinforcing my earlier thesis that 2U's losses would continue mounting. In addition to weaker growth in its core business, 2U also showed an alarming slip in profitability that may threaten its dwindling liquidity.

The problems at 2U aren't difficult to pinpoint. At the heart of the issue is the fact that 2U faces a serious scalability problem. 2U grows primarily by adding new degree programs at new universities, and enlarging the pool of students in its target universe. Its agreement with most universities calls for 2U to bear much of the risk, as 2U is responsible for developing the course content as well as funding the costs of marketing the programs to new students.

Therein lies a separate issue: each degree program at 2U is unique to a particular school and a particular field of study. This couldn't be any more distinct from a typical SaaS company - no matter what client Salesforce.com (CRM) is selling to, for example, its Sales Cloud product will be exactly the same (with the exception of a few industry-specific solutions that may come with some customized features). Salesforce does not need to create a new product or marketing plan each time it wants to sell to a new client - but 2U does.

2U invests substantial funding and effort upfront in the hopes of creating fully-enrolled, long-lasting degree programs at flagship universities. But when enrollments falter, its upfront costs start to look like poor investments. And that's what happened this quarter, when full course enrollments (FCEs) fell for the first time.

In a nutshell - continue to avoid 2U. Despite shares having lost more than half of their value since the beginning of the year, 2U is not a value stock with a clear rebound catalyst in the near term. Its entire business model rests on shaky foundations, and as we've seen this quarter, its rapid and costly expansion into new degree programs doesn't always bear fruit.

Enrollment trends are waning

2U's headline metrics this quarter actually didn't look too bad. 2U's revenues clocked in at $135.5 million (+39% y/y), beating Wall Street's expectations of $124.4 million (+28% y/y) and accelerating seven points over last quarter's 32% y/y growth rate, as shown in the chart below:

Figure 1. 2U revenue trends Source: 2U 2Q19 earnings deck

When we look at the fine print, however, we learn that 2U's results include, for the very first time, the contributions from two recently acquired subsidiaries - Trilogy and GetSmarter, which drove a near doubling of 2U's alternative credential revenues on a sequential basis.

2U's underlying graduate degree program business, however - which accounts for approximately three-quarters of its business - saw its first-ever sequential decline in revenues, while the number of graduate degree programs saw its slowest y/y growth pace since 2Q18.

Let's drill a bit deeper into 2U's core business on the next slide below:

Figure 2. 2U grad program enrollment trends Source: 2U 2Q19 earnings deck

As we can see in the chart above, similar to revenue, grad program FCEs also saw the first-ever sequential decline to 39,180 enrollees. At the same time, average revenues per full-course equivalent also continued a declining trend that began last quarter, hitting just $2,588 in Q2 - down -3% y/y and the worst performance over the past nine quarters.

These are sobering results that clearly sap any excitement that 2U's acquisition-driven revenue acceleration might generate. 2U's grad programs are the bread-and-butter of its business, and the bedrock of the company since 2U launched its first program with the University of Southern California (USC) in 2009. We can deduce from these results that 2U's programs are seeing waning popularity and relevance among students, despite the fact that 2U has a presence on far more campuses now than in any prior period. Online degree programs, as a whole, aren't attracting enough cachet or respectability compared to traditional schooling to drive increased enrollment. We can also deduce, from 2U's declining average revenues per enrollee, that the company is either discounting course fees in order to attract more students or is increasing its exposure to lower-cost programs and universities.

Consequences to the bottom line

2U's declining enrollment takes its toll not only on growth rates, but on the company's bottom line as well. Despite lower FCEs, 2U's costs continue to balloon, as shown in the table below:

Figure 3. 2U 2Q19 results Source: 2U earnings press release

Curriculum and teaching costs more than doubled to $13.3 million; servicing and support costs rose 39% y/y to $24.0 million; technology and content development costs rose 71% y/y to $26.0 million, and sales/marketing costs ballooned 54% y/y to $89.8 million. Overall, 2U's GAAP operating losses more than doubled to -$46.0 million, representing an operating margin of -34.0% - which is more than ten percentage points worse than -22.5% in the year-ago period. Likewise, 2U's pro forma EPS of -$0.43 dramatically missed Wall Street's consensus estimate of -$0.35.

These widening losses heavily impacted 2U's liquidity as well - year-to-date OCF of -$47.9 million represents more than double 1H18's OCF of -$20.2 million. And as illustrated in the chart below, Q2's operating cash flow burn plus the cash that 2U paid for Trilogy and GetSmarter caused a dramatic decline in 2U's cash balances:

Figure 4. 2U cash bridge Source: 2U 2Q19 earnings deck

At 2U's current burn rate, the company may be forced to raise dilutive capital within the next 1-2 years - and that excludes the impact of any acquisitions that 2U might make to bolster its declining growth rates.

Key takeaways

2U very much remains a troubled company, and its Q2 results show just how badly its flagship graduate program business is hurting. Declining enrollments are a new conundrum for 2U, and add further credence to the growing sentiment that the company's business model is not genuinely scalable. In spite of slowing enrollments, 2U's costs continue to balloon - which may put the company in a near-term liquidity crunch.

Continue to avoid this stock at all costs and invest elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.