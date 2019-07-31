Madrigal: Weighed Down By Relevant Concerns Heading Into Pivotal Data

While I do see upside in Madrigal preceding phase 3 data, Madrigal is not a conviction idea for me.

While Madrigal's drug, resmetirom, appears to benefit from therapeutic differentiation compared to other drugs in development, its phase 2 data does not bode well for phase 3.

The end of the "NASH craze" and high scrutiny of Madrigal's phase 2 NASH data has weighed on the stock.

Introduction

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) is developing resmetirom (MGL-3196), a liver-directed, orally active, highly selective THR-β agonist, for NASH. I seek undervalued biotechs that (1) possess [an] asset[s] with therapeutic differentiation, (2) are likely to succeed in the clinic and/or on the market, and (3) are near sustained positive cashflow. How does Madrigal compare?

Conviction Formula Points Therapeutic differentiation (efficacy, safety, economical) 3/4 Likelihood of success (phase 3, upon marketization) 1/3 Near sustained positive cashflow (within 2 years) 0/2 Verdict: Promising, but early & with significant hurdles remaining 4/9

Shares of Madrigal have slipped below key historical support:

Madrigal is trading at levels equal to those seen in early 2018. This was before major phase 2 data proving benefit post-biopsy. Granted, Madrigal has diluted its shares a few times since then as well & there are concerns over the drug's efficacy in NASH.

Let's review some positives & negatives.

Madrigal Is Frugal & Well-Funded

~$85/share, Madrigal is valued ~$1.3B (market capitalization). Madrigal has ~$475M in cash and investments. The company is without debt obligations and their cash burn will likely be between $20M-$30M during this period (phase 3). We can estimate that Madrigal's enterprise value is ~$900M.

Phase 3 trials, typically, cost between $12M and $33M. We can anticipate Madrigal's cost on the higher end of the spectrum given the large incidences of the targeted disease.

To summarize, Madrigal is well-funded ahead of the theoretical marketization of their lead drug for NASH.

Madrigal's Phase 3 Outcome Is Difficult To Predict

Madrigal assessed 60mg & 80mg doses of its thyroid beta agonist in the phase 2 trial. Higher exposures of the drug were associated with increased efficacy without tolerability issues. While a 2-point NAS reduction wasn't the primary endpoint for the phase 2 trial as it is for the phase 3 trial, Madrigal did provide insight on the endpoint at 36 weeks within the phase 2 trial:

Source: Madrigal

Madrigal has studied the drug in doses ranging from 50mg to 200mg. 80mg seems to be the sweet spot (greatest point of efficacy & safety). They will go on to study 80 & 100mg in the phase 3/4 trial:

Source: Madrigal

Phase 3 Considerations

NASH will be a difficult target, in part, because it is a chronic high prevalence disease & is without relevant biomarkers (as far as we know). Metabolic diseases, however, do, typically, have higher phase 3 success rates compared to others (71% versus 58% for all indications). At face value and for purposes of simplicity, I would assign a 60% chance of Phase 3 success for the typical NASH drug.

I do believe that Madrigal's phase 3 odds are lower than average for the following reasons:

Madrigal is utilizing higher dosages (80 & 100mg). Safety issues may arise in the 100mg cohort.

(80 & 100mg). Safety issues may arise in the 100mg cohort. Madrigal's phase 2 efficacy data in "2-point NAS reduction" & "NASH resolution" (key phase 3 concerns) are not statistically strong (p < 0.01)

Phase 2 baseline characteristics amongst patients differed too much from drug to placebo:

Source: Madrigal

Madrigal's drug does win some therapeutic differentiation points, in that it decreases key cardiometabolic risk factors such as cholesterol.

I would give resmetirom a 45% chance of phase 3 success.

Revenue Projection

Analysts project resmetirom, upon success, procuring over $1B in peak annual revenue:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Assuming conservative peak annual sales of $1B times a simple multiple of 3.5, one could value Madrigal at $3.5B (enterprise value) following phase 3 success. If I multiply this by my phase 3 odds (0.45), I get $1.575B. I believe this figure is a fair valuation of Madrigal at this time. The market, at this moment, appears a bit too pessimistic over Madrigal's prospects (as evidenced by Madrigal's current enterprise value of ~$900M). In other words, there appears to be ~50% upside reasonably possible in shares of Madrigal between now and phase 3 data (the ~50% figure also takes into account reasonable cash burn & dilution). However, because of the low odds of phase 3 success, one may benefit from "taking a bit off the table" before the big event.

Summary

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals are down 70% since I penned the article titled, "Madrigal Is Unreasonably Priced For Perfection And Limited Competition." Then again, shares are also down 60% since I recommended buying the dip. The long, continued dip is, in part, due detailed phase 2 revealing some worrisome inefficiencies that may hinder success in a larger, pivotal trial. Additionally, the NASH craze that once had biotech in its grasp now appears to be over.

I wouldn't consider Madrigal a conviction idea due to low likelihood of phase 3 success, but do see some upside (50%) reasonably possible preceding phase 3 data.

