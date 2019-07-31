Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 7/25/19 - With New Tables

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group, and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will remain weak into the last week of July before surging again in August, as companies open trading windows to execs after June-quarter earnings are released.
----------------------
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at :
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Jaguar Health (JAGX);
- Limelight Networks (LLNW);
- Raytheon (RTN);
- Navient (NAVI);
- Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX);
- Fate Therapeutics (FATE);
- Dolby Labs (DLB);
- Cintas (CTAS);
- Salesforce Com (CRM), and;
- Cardlytics (CDLX).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:
- Eagle Point Income Co (EIC).
It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.
Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Dondero James D
|
BO
|
Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund
|
NHF
|
JB*
|
$10,297,500
|
2
|
Biotech Target N V
|
BO
|
Esperion Therapeutics
|
ESPR
|
B
|
$2,132,565
|
3
|
Martin J Landis
|
DIR
|
Crown Castle
|
CCI
|
B
|
$2,075,461
|
4
|
Filler James J
|
BO
|
Century Bancorp
|
CNBKA
|
JB*,B
|
$448,071
|
5
|
Epcm
|
A
|
Eagle Point Income Co
|
EIC
|
B
|
$399,988
|
6
|
Bochnowski James J
|
DIR
|
Jaguar Health
|
JAGX
|
JB*
|
$361,164
|
7
|
Majewski Thomas P
|
CEO,DIR
|
Eagle Point Income Co
|
EIC
|
B
|
$200,889
|
8
|
Maddux Franklin W
|
DIR
|
American National Bankshares
|
AMNB
|
B
|
$149,870
|
9
|
Dillon John
|
DIR
|
Transact Technologies
|
TACT
|
B
|
$60,000
|
10
|
Malhotra Sajid
|
CFO
|
Limelight Networks
|
LLNW
|
B
|
$45,600
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Lampert Edward S
|
BO
|
Autonation
|
AN
|
S
|
$72,929,488
|
2
|
Canyon Capital Advisors
|
BO
|
Navient
|
NAVI
|
S
|
$52,325,000
|
3
|
Dondero James D
|
BO
|
Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund
|
NHF
|
JS*
|
$10,297,500
|
4
|
Dolby Dagmar
|
BO
|
Dolby Labs
|
DLB
|
AS
|
$6,602,440
|
5
|
Avoro Capital Advisors
|
BO
|
Mirati Therapeutics
|
MRTX
|
S
|
$6,367,500
|
6
|
Youngren Bryce
|
DIR
|
Cardlytics
|
CDLX
|
AS
|
$2,563,838
|
7
|
Newsome Randa G
|
VP
|
Raytheon
|
RTN
|
AS
|
$1,850,141
|
8
|
Nashat Amir
|
DIR
|
Fate Therapeutics
|
FATE
|
AS
|
$1,843,151
|
9
|
Benioff Marc
|
CB,CEO
|
Salesforce Com
|
CRM
|
AS
|
$1,589,011
|
10
|
Frooman Thomas E
|
VP,SEC,GC
|
Cintas
|
CTAS
|
S
|
$1,401,225
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.