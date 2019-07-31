Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 7/25/19 - With New Tables

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 7/25/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group, and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will remain weak into the last week of July before surging again in August, as companies open trading windows to execs after June-quarter earnings are released.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR), and;

Century Bancorp (CNBKA).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Crown Castle (REIT)">CCI), and;

American National Bankshares (AMNB).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Jaguar Health (JAGX);

Limelight Networks (LLNW);

Raytheon (RTN);

Navient (NAVI);

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX);

Fate Therapeutics (FATE);

Dolby Labs (DLB);

Cintas (CTAS);

Salesforce Com (CRM), and;

Cardlytics (CDLX).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Transact Technologies (TACT);

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF), and;

Autonation (AN).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Eagle Point Income Co (EIC).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Dondero James D BO Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund NHF JB* $10,297,500 2 Biotech Target N V BO Esperion Therapeutics ESPR B $2,132,565 3 Martin J Landis DIR Crown Castle CCI B $2,075,461 4 Filler James J BO Century Bancorp CNBKA JB*,B $448,071 5 Epcm A Eagle Point Income Co EIC B $399,988 6 Bochnowski James J DIR Jaguar Health JAGX JB* $361,164 7 Majewski Thomas P CEO,DIR Eagle Point Income Co EIC B $200,889 8 Maddux Franklin W DIR American National Bankshares AMNB B $149,870 9 Dillon John DIR Transact Technologies TACT B $60,000 10 Malhotra Sajid CFO Limelight Networks LLNW B $45,600

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Lampert Edward S BO Autonation AN S $72,929,488 2 Canyon Capital Advisors BO Navient NAVI S $52,325,000 3 Dondero James D BO Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund NHF JS* $10,297,500 4 Dolby Dagmar BO Dolby Labs DLB AS $6,602,440 5 Avoro Capital Advisors BO Mirati Therapeutics MRTX S $6,367,500 6 Youngren Bryce DIR Cardlytics CDLX AS $2,563,838 7 Newsome Randa G VP Raytheon RTN AS $1,850,141 8 Nashat Amir DIR Fate Therapeutics FATE AS $1,843,151 9 Benioff Marc CB,CEO Salesforce Com CRM AS $1,589,011 10 Frooman Thomas E VP,SEC,GC Cintas CTAS S $1,401,225

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.