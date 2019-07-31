Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 7/25/19 - With New Tables

by: InsiderInsights
Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 7/25/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group, and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will remain weak into the last week of July before surging again in August, as companies open trading windows to execs after June-quarter earnings are released.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR), and;
  • Century Bancorp (CNBKA).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Crown Castle (REIT)">CCI), and;
  • American National Bankshares (AMNB).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Jaguar Health (JAGX);
  • Limelight Networks (LLNW);
  • Raytheon (RTN);
  • Navient (NAVI);
  • Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX);
  • Fate Therapeutics (FATE);
  • Dolby Labs (DLB);
  • Cintas (CTAS);
  • Salesforce Com (CRM), and;
  • Cardlytics (CDLX).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Transact Technologies (TACT);
  • Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF), and;
  • Autonation (AN).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Eagle Point Income Co (EIC).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Dondero James D

BO

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NHF

JB*

$10,297,500

2

Biotech Target N V

BO

Esperion Therapeutics

ESPR

B

$2,132,565

3

Martin J Landis

DIR

Crown Castle

CCI

B

$2,075,461

4

Filler James J

BO

Century Bancorp

CNBKA

JB*,B

$448,071

5

Epcm

A

Eagle Point Income Co

EIC

B

$399,988

6

Bochnowski James J

DIR

Jaguar Health

JAGX

JB*

$361,164

7

Majewski Thomas P

CEO,DIR

Eagle Point Income Co

EIC

B

$200,889

8

Maddux Franklin W

DIR

American National Bankshares

AMNB

B

$149,870

9

Dillon John

DIR

Transact Technologies

TACT

B

$60,000

10

Malhotra Sajid

CFO

Limelight Networks

LLNW

B

$45,600

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Lampert Edward S

BO

Autonation

AN

S

$72,929,488

2

Canyon Capital Advisors

BO

Navient

NAVI

S

$52,325,000

3

Dondero James D

BO

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NHF

JS*

$10,297,500

4

Dolby Dagmar

BO

Dolby Labs

DLB

AS

$6,602,440

5

Avoro Capital Advisors

BO

Mirati Therapeutics

MRTX

S

$6,367,500

6

Youngren Bryce

DIR

Cardlytics

CDLX

AS

$2,563,838

7

Newsome Randa G

VP

Raytheon

RTN

AS

$1,850,141

8

Nashat Amir

DIR

Fate Therapeutics

FATE

AS

$1,843,151

9

Benioff Marc

CB,CEO

Salesforce Com

CRM

AS

$1,589,011

10

Frooman Thomas E

VP,SEC,GC

Cintas

CTAS

S

$1,401,225

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

