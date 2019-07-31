Grubhub: The Crash Is A Buying Opportunity

Having shed more than 50% of its value relative to last year's highs near $150, Grubhub is trading at its cheapest ever forward valuation.

Shares of Grubhub tanked more than 12% after reporting mixed Q2 results that beat revenue estimates while missing on the bottom line.

These days investors don't have much love for Grubhub (GRUB), the original titan of the on-demand food delivery industry. The talk around Grubhub tends to revolve around heightened competition from the likes of Uber (UBER) and DoorDash (DOORD) (investors seem to constantly forget Amazon Restaurants' (NASDAQ:AMZN) exit earlier this year), as well as price competition leading to lower margins. Grubhub's Q2 earnings release - which beat on revenues, while missing on earnings per share and daily active grubs - fed into the frenzy, causing shares to drop more than 12%. Year to date, Grubhub has shed about 7% of its market value, desperately trailing the S&P 500's 19% gains.

Data by YCharts

Yet, despite the doom-and-gloom, I continue to believe that massive selloffs such as this one give investors a chance to increase their exposure in a company that has not yet had the opportunity to rebound. Despite the appearance of intensifying competition, Grubhub's underlying business remains sound. Growth rates continue on a stable trajectory, certainly slowing along a normal path of a company reaching greater scale - but not exactly jolted by the continued growth of Uber Eats or the recent billion-dollar financings by rivals DoorDash and Postmates (POSTM) as they gear up for their own IPOs. In addition, this week's M&A news from across the pond, highlighting Dutch company Takeaway.com's $10 billion merger with British rival Just Eat, indicates that these food-delivery businesses have plenty of global value and traction. And according to a William Blair report cited by the Wall Street Journal, 10% of restaurant sales will be executed on a food delivery platform by 2022 - so companies like Grubhub are well-positioned to capitalize on this consumption shift.

Grubhub's continued revenue strength seems to suggest that there's plenty of room in the food delivery business for several incumbents - it's a Pepsi (PEP) and Coke (KO) situation that doesn't necessarily favor a single company to reign supreme. In a further signal of revenue confidence, Grubhub also tightened its full-year revenue outlook to $1.34-$1.39 billion, representing 33-38% y/y growth - a narrower range that's unchanged at the midpoint relative to a prior view of $1.315-$1.415 billion.

Figure 1. Grubhub guidance update

Source: Grubhub 2Q19 earnings release

Last month, Grubhub also announced that the company's new partnership with Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) went live in New York City across 400 stores. Needless to say, Dunkin' is a major national brand that has the potential to become another anchor Grubhub partner similar to YUM! Brands (YUM) - so there's plenty of upside momentum as we enter into the back half of FY19.

In short, Grubhub remains an underestimated company that is currently trading at a historically low valuation of just 5.4x EV/forward estimated revenues, as shown in its price chart below - in the past, Grubhub's valuation multiples have stretched into the double digits. For a company that is still growing revenues in the mid-30% range, it's fair to make an argument that Grubhub has entered value territory.

Stay long here and buy the dip.

Q2 download: revenues beat, despite DAG miss

Let's dive into the results of Grubhub's second quarter in greater detail:

Figure 2. Grubhub 2Q19 results

Source: Grubhub 2Q19 earnings release

Revenues grew 36% y/y to $325.1 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $318.4 million (+33% y/y) by a comfortable three-point margin. Note also that revenues decelerated three points from last quarter's 39% y/y growth rate - but given that first-half revenues grew at a combined 37% y/y and that Grubhub's updated FY19 guidance range calls for 33-38% y/y growth, we still have plenty of confidence in Grubhub hitting the higher end of its estimates for the year.

Here's a look at how the underlying business trends performed:

Figure 3. Grubhub 2Q19 results

Source: Grubhub 2Q19 earnings release

The single metric that investors latched on to - and perhaps the single biggest driver behind the stock's double-digit post-earnings decline - is the growth rate in Daily Average Grubs (DAGs), which grew 16% y/y to 488.9k. Wall Street, on the other hand, had expected one point of stronger growth at 494.8k DAGs, and Q1 DAG growth had clocked in at 19% y/y - a full three points stronger than this quarter's growth rate. DAGs also declined -6% relative to Q1's DAGs of 521k, though Grubhub noted that the company has historically seen a "low to mid-single digits" decline from Q1 to Q2 due to regular summer seasonality.

Matt Maloney, Grubhub's CEO, had a ready explanation for the slowdown in DAG growth during his prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

"As expected, DAG growth slowed a bit from the first quarter because the first quarter included the large-scale Taco Bell comarketing TV campaign paired with free delivery."

There are counterbalancing points here, however. Active diners continued to climb to record highs at 20.3 million, a sequential add of about 1 million net new active diners (+5%) since Q1, and up an astonishing 30% y/y. The strength in active diner additions illustrates how powerful new partnership like Dunkin' Brands (which rolled out in the last few weeks of the quarter) can be in expanding Grubhub's total addressable market. We note as well that gross food sales, the measure of all restaurant orders transacted on the platform, rose 20% y/y to $1.46 billion - which is a hair stronger than Wall Street's estimates of $1.45 billion. So sure, while DAGs might have missed, a stronger average price per "Grub" ultimately made gross food sales glide past analyst expectations.

It's worth noting as well that Maloney has also become more aggressive about addressing Grubhub's competition. In a recent interview with Forbes, he took a swipe at Uber Eats' service fees that are tacked on top of delivery fees, which he described as "price gouging." Maloney has consistently stressed that Grubhub's pricing model is more transparent to consumers than its competitors' - and if this truism becomes more broadly known, Grubhub could pick up market share.

On the restaurant side of the equation, Grubhub is also chasing growth by going after independent restaurants - not just flashy national partnerships like Dunkin' Brands. The company cited "hundreds of net new independent restaurants" in New York City, while also citing low restaurant churn across its platform.

One additional point that we like in the quarter is that Grubhub noted a boost in adjusted EBITDA per order - hitting $1.23 this quarter, and up sequentially fourteen cents relative to $1.09 in Q1. This metric proves to us that as Grubhub continues to scale, its operating costs tend to decline as a percentage of revenues - so even though operating income declined this quarter and pro forma EPS missed consensus ($0.27 versus Wall Street's mark of $0.24), the long-term trend supports improved profitability for Grubhub.

Commenting on Grubhub's increased per-order profitability, CFO Adam DeWitt noted as follows on the Q2 earnings call:

"These [new] markets are scaling quickly, resulting in improving driver efficiency and a lower per order delivery cost [...] We have now operated in these new Grubhub Delivery markets for a couple of quarters and as expected, diners in these markets are behaving a lot like diners do in other markets. Specifically, the order frequency of diners increases with the introduction of Grubhub Delivery, which improves restaurant inventory in a market and the average order values in these newer delivery markets regardless of population size or density in the market, are in line with other more established Grubhub markets. We are encouraged by this sign or behavior and it further reinforces our view that we have a formula that leads to economically sustainable growth in all types of markets."

We note as well that Grubhub has a fairly flexible balance sheet with $377 million in cash and positive free cash flow through the first half of the year - giving it the flexibility to continue investing in growth or pursue acquisitions.

How should investors react?

In my view, this quarter's near-term DAG miss has little bearing on Grubhub's overall long-term bullish thesis, which is built on the following key points:

Continued consumer shift toward delivery orders versus dining in; a large market that supports several incumbent players.

Vastly improved economies of scale as Grubhub continues to grow, allowing it to boost profitability and free cash flow.

Take advantage of the slashed share prices to build a position in Grubhub.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GRUB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.