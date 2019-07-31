Renaissance's Legendary Medallion Fund Sources These 50 Top Yield, Top Gain Dividend Dogs

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield Renaissance dividend dogs showed 15.44% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little, low-priced, Renaissance top dogs ruled the pack.

The Renaissance Technology Medallion fund is legendary for its huge dependable yield in any market condition wrought by ever-faster super-computer processing of puts and calls from their holdings.

1,851 of 3,860 Renaissance-held stocks were dividend payers 7/26/19. The top ten ranged 10.67%-36.11% by annual yield and ranged 33.74%-117.76% by broker annual price-target upsides.

Kiplinger author James Brumley says, "Rich people get richer for a reason, so it could be worthwhile to study stocks billionaires and hedge funds are plowing their capital into."

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analyst Targets Predicted 34% To 110% Net Gains For Ten Top Renaissance Dividend Dogs Come August 2020

Five of ten top Renaisance-held dividend stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for these Renaissance dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to July 26, 2020 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) was projected to net $1,100.60, based on a median of target price estimates from nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A beta number was not available for TUSK.

Enviva Partners LP (EVA) netted $477.42 based on the median of estimates from ten analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility, 9% less than the market as a whole.

Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) was projected to net $462.17, based on the median of target estimates from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 43% less than the market as a whole.

China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) was projected to net $434.86, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 47% more than the market as a whole.

CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) was projected to net $406.94, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed 11% more than the market as a whole.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) was projected to net $361.28, based on a median of target price estimates from four analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 8% less than the market as a whole.

BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT) was projected to net $351.10, based on dividends alone , less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 12% opposite the market as a whole.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) was projected to net $349.27 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from three brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 66% less than the market as a whole.

Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) was projected to net $341.79, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 29% less than the market as a whole.

Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) was projected to net $306.20, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twelve analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 27% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 45.92% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 3% more than the market as a whole.

Source: blogs.discovermagazine.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Frothy Renaissance Holdings For August 2019

How do you measure velocity and strength in a collection of 3,860 Renaissance Technology owned equities for its Medallion fund?

The screening of a YChart data field started by finding how many of the 3.86K stocks paid dividends yielding more than 5%; that narrowed the field to 359.

Market capitalization over $100M lowered the number to 315. A $5 or greater price tag lowered the field to 285.

One year returns more than a $15 loss cut the candidate list to 116. Stocks given a positive rating by brokers brought the number down to 89.

50 Strong Renaissance Holdings By Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

50 Strong Renaissance Holdings By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Yield Renaissance Stocks

Top ten Strong Renaissance Technology stocks selected 7/26/19 by yield represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Top dog was one of two energy sector representatives, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) [1]. The other energy dog placed ninth, CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) [9].

Two basic materials stocks placed second and fourth, CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) [2], and Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) [4].

Four real estate sector representatives placed third, sixth, seventh and tenth in the top ten: Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI) [3]; AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) [6]; Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) [7]; Ready Capital Corp (RC) [10].

Finally the two industrials representatives placed fifth, and eighth, USD Partners LP (USDP), and KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) [8], to complete the Renaissance Technology hedge fund top ten dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten August Peripatetic Renaissance Dividend Dogs Showed 19.38%-102.68% Upsides, While (31) No Down Siders Were Allowed.

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 15.44% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Renaissance Dividend Stocks To 2020

Ten top Rennaissance dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Solid Goldman-held dividend dogs selected 6/26/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Solid Renaissance Dogs (32) Delivering 27.86% Vs. (33) 24.14% Net Gains by All Ten Come August, 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Renaissance-held kennel by dividend yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 15.44% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced selection, CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 40.69%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Renaissance-held dividend dogs as of July 26 were: BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT), USD Partners LP (USDP); CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM; Ready Capital Corp (RC); Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI), with prices ranging from $9.08 to $15.42.

Five higher-priced Renaissance-held dividend dogs as of July 26 were: CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR); Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP); AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC); Global Net Lease Inc (GNL); KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP), whose prices ranged from $15.72 to $19.49.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Kiplinger Billionaire Picks stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: blog.discovermagazine.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.