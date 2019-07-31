Roper Technologies: High Growth Potential But Fully Valued

The firm is currently fully valued in the market, and market is attaching a higher growth rate to its price compared to the peer median.

Investment Thesis

Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) develops software and engineered products for several niche end markets. These markets include radio frequency identification (RFID), medical and scientific imaging, water meter, material analysis, and energy systems. In the last five years, the firm has delivered a 9.6% CAGR in revenue and maintained an average of 18.8%, placing it at the 90+ percentile rank among 15 of its peers. The firm has consistently maintained its high profitability as indicated by its significantly lower standard deviation of profitability than peers.

Its latest quarter was another strong one, revenue grew by 3%+ and gross margin increased 90+bps to 64% while diluted EPS increased 6%+, reaching $3.07. During the quarter, the firm has completed its acquisition of Foundry, a specialized software developer for digital design, media, and entertainment industry that has 20+ years of experience. For the full year, Roper expects to achieve a 4% revenue growth and diluted EPS in the range of $12.94-13.06. I have found that the firm is now fully valued, and as a result the firm is a hold.

Areas Of Performance

In its latest quarter, Roper delivered a 3% revenue growth driven by application and network software, and network systems. The application software segment represented 29% of its revenue ($391 million). Roper’s Deltek SaaS (software as a service) which is developed to cover comprehensive solutions for enterprise and governments has continued to see increased adoption in the market. Besides Deltek, there are several other softwares that delivered strong results.

Aderant, a legal-solutions software, has added approximately 40,000 timekeepers since 2015 to their core platform, roughly 30,000 of which have been competitively won from their largest competitor. Now, winning new customers is one thing, and winning customers from competitors is another thing; the latter definitely indicates a higher competitive edge. Powerplan is another software among its winners which is developed to provide critical information on financial and compliance issues. The platform saw nice increases in recurring revenues based on continued strong retention rates and an expanding customer base. This was primarily driven by increases in regulatory and license implementation revenues following the new lease accounting standards.

During the quarter, network software and systems segment represented 28% of its total revenues ($368 million) which was 6%+ on an organic basis. The performance was mainly driven by its freight match businesses in both the U.S. and Canadian markets; the strength was particularly pronounced in its rates data offering. MHA, targeted towards Group Purchasing, Managed Care and Payer Contracting, Reimbursement Management and many other services saw good performance too. MHA is the largest group purchasing network for the non-hospital market, with a leadership position and long-term care of pharmacy, long-term care of facilities and home infusion marketplaces.

Several new pharmaceutical contracts benefitted MHA during the quarter. Measurement and analytical systems represented 31% of Roper’s total revenues and delivered a 2% growth. The growth was driven by a number of solutions that include Neptune, Verathon, and CIVCO. Strong customer intimacy, product innovations, and recurring revenue was the primary drivers behind the growth.

A broad overview of peer comparison shows that Ropper ranks highly, with higher than median sales growth and profitability and lower variability in profitability places the firm as an attractive investment in the market. Many of the peers in the list do not have businesses as diverse as Roper, which is one of the reasons the firm has scored higher growth rates and margin. Another reason is the firm’s management that has shown excellent capital usage, cost savings, and strategy implementation. Many of its peers are not industrial conglomerates but do have lines of business that are comparable to Roper.

Market Cap Sales CAGR, 5Y Profit margin SD, Profit margin XYL 14,757,087,240 6.2% 8.4% 1.8% PNR 6,763,725,000 -15.7% 10.7% 8.4% AWK 20,831,290,000 3.6% 14.5% 1.5% MWA 1,607,920,000 -3.9% 7.1% 4.6% WTR 7,413,479,040 2.0% 26.2% 4.2% ITT 5,688,120,000 1.4% 10.9% 5.1% ECL 58,348,926,000 1.4% 9.1% 1.4% SPXC 1,579,327,200 -4.8% 5.3% 10.0% DHR 103,565,612,000 1.6% 16.1% 4.1% ROP 38,341,140,000 9.6% 18.8% 1.7% HON 126,683,217,000 0.4% 11.8% 4.3% BDX 68,655,281,980 15.9% 8.9% 4.8% FELE 2,183,045,000 5.8% 8.9% 4.8% FLS 6,797,965,800 -5.0% 5.4% 3.8% ITRI 2,493,298,460 3.9% -0.8% 3.9% Median 7,413,479,040.0 1.65% 9.12% 4.24%

Valuation

I have taken the price to revenue and price to earnings multiple for all the peers listed in the table above and computed the median. Estimates show that Roper is fairly valued in terms of price to earnings but overvalued in terms of price to earnings. Investors are clearly paying more dollars for Roper’s each unit of earnings because of its higher relative margin and consistency, but I also wanted to see how much is attached to its current price.

To compute the growth estimates that are attached to the current price of the peers, I computed the WACC and used a single-stage FCFF model. So, the peers with negative FCFF figures were eliminated. For the WACC, the cost of debt was computed using the bond yield (highest yield) for each firm, in case where a firm did not have bonds, the estimates were average values. My estimates show that ROP’s price shows a significantly higher growth attached to its price compared to the median value. This is understandable because it is probably the best performer among its peers. Combining all the factors, Roper looks fully valued in the market.

Conclusion

Roper has delivered stellar results year after year. When compared against several renowned peers, the firm is placed highly in terms of both sales growth and profitability. The firm has a solid portfolio of industry-standard software and equipment. However, the market is attaching a significantly higher growth rate in its current market price and the firm looks fully valued in the market. Combining all the factors, Roper is a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.